[A Step by Step Guide] Create a Carpooling App with React Native - Part 2: {Creating the Frontend}

Wern is a web/mobile developer from the Philippines. Primarily focused on React Native and Node.js
react-native init Ridesharer
directory. This will serve as the root directory that we’ll be using for the rest of the tutorial.
Ridesharer
file and update the
package.json
with the following:
dependencies
"dependencies": {
"axios": "0.18.0",
"prop-types": "15.6.1",
"pusher-js": "4.2.2",
"react": "16.3.1",
"react-native": "0.55.4",
"react-native-geocoding": "0.3.0",
"react-native-google-places-autocomplete": "1.3.6",
"react-native-maps": "0.20.1",
"react-native-maps-directions": "1.6.0",
"react-native-vector-icons": "4.6.0",
"react-navigation": "2.0.1"
},
.
npm install
directory as that’s going to be our working directory.
Ridesharer
file and make sure you’re registering the same name that you used when you generated the project. In this case, it should be
index.js
:
Ridesharer
// Ridesharer/index.js
import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native';
import App from './App';
AppRegistry.registerComponent('Ridesharer', () => App);
file. This will serve as the Root component of the app. This is where we set up the navigation so we include the two pages of the app: Home and Map. We will be creating these pages later:
Root.js
// Ridesharer/Root.js
import React from 'react';
import { StackNavigator } from 'react-navigation';
import HomePage from './app/screens/Home';
import MapPage from './app/screens/Map';
const RootStack = StackNavigator(
{
Home: {
screen: HomePage
},
Map: {
screen: MapPage
}
},
{
initialRouteName: 'Home', // set the home page as the default page
}
);
export default RootStack;
, one of the navigators that comes with the React Navigation library. This allows us to push and pop pages to and from a stack. Navigating to a page means pushing it in front of the stack, going back means popping the page that’s currently in front of the stack.
StackNavigator
file and render the App component:
App.js
// Ridesharer/App.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
StyleSheet,
View
} from 'react-native';
import Root from './Root';
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Root />
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: '#fff'
}
});
component is simply a button created for convenience. We can’t really apply a custom style to the built-in React Native
Tapper
component so we’re creating this one. This component wraps the
Button
component in a
Button
in which the styles are applied:
View
// Ridesharer/app/components/Tapper/Tapper.js
import React from 'react';
import { View, Button } from 'react-native';
import styles from './styles';
const Tapper = (props) => {
return (
<View style={styles.button_container}>
<Button
onPress={props.onPress}
title={props.title}
color={props.color}
/>
</View>
);
}
export default Tapper;
// Ridesharer/app/components/Tapper/styles.js
import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
export default StyleSheet.create({
button_container: {
margin: 10
},
});
file so that we can simply refer to the component as
index.js
without including the
Tapper
file in the import statement later on:
Tapper.js
// Ridesharer/app/components/Tapper/index.js
import Tapper from './Tapper';
export default Tapper;
and
TouchableOpacity
components. Those two allow you to add a custom style.
TouchableHighlight
page is the default page the user sees when they open the app.
Home
// Ridesharer/app/screens/Home.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
View,
Text,
StyleSheet,
TextInput,
Alert,
ActivityIndicator,
PermissionsAndroid,
KeyboardAvoidingView
} from 'react-native';
- for asking permissions to use the device’s Geolocation feature on Android.
PermissionsAndroid
- for automatically adjusting the View when the on-screen keyboard pops out. This allows the user to see what they’re inputting while the keyboard is open. Most of the time, especially on devices with small screen, the input is hidden when the keyboard is open.
KeyboardAvoidingView
import axios from 'axios';
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome';
import Tapper from '../components/Tapper';
const base_url = 'YOUR NGROK URL';
async function requestGeolocationPermission() {
try{
const granted = await PermissionsAndroid.request(
PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION,
{
'title': 'Ridesharer Geolocation Permission',
'message': 'Ridesharer needs access to your current location so you can share or search for a ride'
}
);
if(granted === PermissionsAndroid.RESULTS.GRANTED){
console.log("You can use the geolocation")
}else{
console.log("Geolocation permission denied")
}
}catch(err){
console.warn(err)
}
}
requestGeolocationPermission();
page doesn’t need it:
Home
export default class Home extends Component {
static navigationOptions = {
header: null,
};
}
) and username:
ActivityIndicator
state = {
is_loading: false,
username: ''
}
as a wrapper. This way, everything inside it will adjust accordingly when the on-screen keyboard becomes visible:
KeyboardAvoidingView
render() {
return (
<KeyboardAvoidingView style={styles.container} behavior="padding" enabled>
<View style={styles.jumbo_container}>
<Icon name="question-circle" size={35} color="#464646" />
<Text style={styles.jumbo_text}>What do you want to do?</Text>
</View>
<View>
<TextInput
placeholder="Enter your username"
style={styles.text_field}
onChangeText={(username) => this.setState({username})}
value={this.state.username}
clearButtonMode={"always"}
returnKeyType={"done"}
/>
<ActivityIndicator size="small" color="#007ff5" style={{marginTop: 10}} animating={this.state.is_loading} />
</View>
<View style={styles.close_container}>
<Tapper
title="Share a Ride"
color="#007ff5"
onPress={() => {
this.enterUser('share');
}}
/>
<Tapper
title="Hitch a Ride"
color="#00bcf5"
onPress={() => {
this.enterUser('hike');
}}
/>
</View>
</KeyboardAvoidingView>
);
}
enterUser = (action) => {
if(this.state.username){ // user should enter a username before they can enter
this.setState({
is_loading: true
});
// make a POST request to the server for creating the user
axios.post(`${base_url}/save-user.php`, {
username: this.state.username // the username entered in the text field
})
.then((response) => {
if(response.data == 'ok'){
// hide the ActivityIndicator
this.setState({
is_loading: false
});
// navigate to the Map page, submitting the user's action (ride or hike) and their username as a navigation param (so it becomes available on the Map page)
this.props.navigation.navigate('Map', {
action: action,
username: this.state.username
});
}
});
}else{
Alert.alert(
'Username required',
'Please enter a username'
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'space-around'
},
jumbo_container: {
padding: 50,
alignItems: 'center'
},
jumbo_text: {
marginTop: 20,
textAlign: 'center',
fontSize: 25,
fontWeight: 'bold'
},
text_field: {
width: 200,
height: 50,
padding: 10,
backgroundColor: '#FFF',
borderColor: 'gray',
borderWidth: 1
}
});
// Ridesharer/app/screens/Map.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
View,
Text,
StyleSheet,
Alert,
Dimensions,
ActivityIndicator
} from 'react-native';
import { GooglePlacesAutocomplete } from 'react-native-google-places-autocomplete';
import MapView, { Marker, Callout } from 'react-native-maps';
import MapViewDirections from 'react-native-maps-directions';
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome';
import Pusher from 'pusher-js/react-native';
import Geocoder from 'react-native-geocoding';
import axios from 'axios';
) and getting the difference of two coordinates in meters (
regionFrom()
):
getLatLonDiffInMeters()
import { regionFrom, getLatLonDiffInMeters } from '../lib/location';
import Tapper from '../components/Tapper';
const google_api_key = 'YOUR GOOGLE PROJECT API KEY';
const base_url = 'YOUR NGROK BASE URL';
const pusher_app_key = 'YOUR PUSHER APP KEY';
const pusher_app_cluster = 'YOUR PUSHER APP CLUSTER';
Geocoder.init(google_api_key); // initialize the geocoder
const search_timeout = 1000 * 60 * 10; // 10 minutes
const share_timeout = 1000 * 60 * 5; // 5 minutes
const default_region = {
latitude: 37.78825,
longitude: -122.4324,
latitudeDelta: 0.0922,
longitudeDelta: 0.0421,
};
var device_width = Dimensions.get('window').width;
component and set the
Map
. Unlike the
navigationOptions
page earlier, we need to set a few options for the navigation. This includes the header title and the styles applied to it. Putting these navigation options will automatically add a back button to the header to allow the user to go back to the
Home
page:
Home
export default class Map extends Component {
static navigationOptions = ({navigation}) => ({
headerTitle: 'Map',
headerStyle: {
backgroundColor: '#007ff5'
},
headerTitleStyle: {
color: '#FFF'
}
});
// next: add the code for initializing the state
}
state = {
start_location: null, // the coordinates (latitude and longitude values) of the user's origin
end_location: null, // the coordinates of the user's destination
region: default_region, // the region displayed in the map
from: '', // the name of the place where the user is from (origin)
to: '', // the name of the place where the user is going (destination)
rider_location: null, // the coordinates of the rider's current location
hiker_location: null, // the coordinates of the hiker's origin
is_loading: false, // for controlling the visibility of the ActivityIndicator
has_journey: false // whether the rider has accepted a hiker's request or a hiker's request has been accepted by a rider
}
// next: add the constructor
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.from_region = null;
this.watchId = null; // unique ID for the geolocation watcher. Storing it in a variable allows us to stop it at a later time (for example: when the user is done using the app)
this.pusher = null; // variable for storing the Pusher instance
this.user_channel = null; // the Pusher channel for the current user
this.journey_id = null; // the hiker's route ID
this.riders_channel = []; // if current user is a hiker, the value of this will be the riders channel
this.users_channel = null; // the current user's channel
this.hiker = null // for storing the hiker's origin coordinates; primarily used for getting the distance between the rider and the hiker
}
that was passed from the Home page earlier. This
username
is used later on as the unique key for identifying each user that connects to Pusher Channels:
username
componentDidMount() {
const { navigation } = this.props;
const username = navigation.getParam('username');
this.pusher = new Pusher(pusher_app_key, {
authEndpoint: `${base_url}/pusher-auth.php`,
cluster: pusher_app_cluster,
encrypted: true
});
// next: add the code for subscribing to the current user's own channel
}
this.users_channel = this.pusher.subscribe(`private-user-${username}`); // note that the private-* is required when using private channels
this.users_channel.bind('client-rider-request', (hiker) => {
Alert.alert(
`${hiker.username} wants to ride with you`,
`Pickup: ${hiker.origin} \nDrop off: ${hiker.dest}`,
[
{
text: "Decline",
onPress: () => {
// do nothing
},
style: "cancel"
},
{
text: "Accept",
onPress: () => {
this.acceptRide(hiker);
}
},
],
{ cancelable: false } // no cancel button
);
});
// next: add code for getting the user's origin
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(
(position) => {
// get the region (this return the latitude and longitude delta values to be used by React Native Maps)
var region = regionFrom(
position.coords.latitude,
position.coords.longitude,
position.coords.accuracy
);
// convert the coordinates to the descriptive name of the place
Geocoder.from({
latitude: position.coords.latitude,
longitude: position.coords.longitude
})
.then((response) => {
// the response object is the same as what's returned in the HTTP API: https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/geocoding/intro
this.from_region = region; // for storing the region in case the user presses the "reset" button
// update the state to indicate the user's origin on the map (using a marker)
this.setState({
start_location: {
latitude: position.coords.latitude,
longitude: position.coords.longitude
},
region: region, // the region displayed on the map
from: response.results[0].formatted_address // the descriptive name of the place
});
});
}
);
function. This function is executed when the rider accepts a hiker’s ride request:
acceptRide()
acceptRide = (hiker) => {
const username = this.props.navigation.getParam('username');
let rider_data = {
username: username,
origin: this.state.from, // descriptive name of the rider's origin
dest: this.state.to, // descriptive name of the rider's destination
coords: this.state.start_location // the rider's origin coordinates
};
this.users_channel.trigger('client-rider-accepted', rider_data); // inform hiker that the rider accepted their request; send along the rider's info
// make a request to delete the route so other hikers can no longer search for it (remember the 1:1 ratio for a rider to hiker?)
axios.post(`${base_url}/delete-route.php`, {
username: username
})
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.data);
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log('error excluding rider: ', err);
});
this.hiker = hiker; // store the hiker's info
// update the state to stop the loading animation and show the hiker's location
this.setState({
is_loading: false,
has_journey: true,
hiker_location: hiker.origin_coords
});
}
render() {
const { navigation } = this.props;
// get the navigation params passed from the Home page earlier
const action = navigation.getParam('action'); // action is either "ride" or "hike"
const username = navigation.getParam('username');
let action_button_label = (action == 'share') ? 'Share Ride' : 'Search Ride';
// next: add code for rendering the UI
}
component for rendering the map. Inside it are the following: Marker component for showing the origin and destination of the user, as well as for showing the location of the rider (if the user is a hiker), or the hiker (if the user is a rider). It also contains the
MapView
component for showing the route from the origin to the destination of the current user.
MapViewDirections
component for rendering an auto-complete text field for searching and selecting a destination.
GooglePlacesAutocomplete
for showing a loading animation while the rider waits for someone to request a ride, or when the hiker waits for the app to find a matching rider.
ActivityIndicator
component for sharing a ride or searching a ride.
Tapper
component for resetting the selection (auto-complete text field and marker).
Tapper
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<MapView
style={styles.map}
region={this.state.region}
zoomEnabled={true}
zoomControlEnabled={true}
>
{
this.state.start_location &&
<Marker coordinate={this.state.start_location}>
<Callout>
<Text>You are here</Text>
</Callout>
</Marker>
}
{
this.state.end_location &&
<Marker
pinColor="#4196ea"
coordinate={this.state.end_location}
draggable={true}
onDragEnd={this.tweakDestination}
/>
}
{
this.state.rider_location &&
<Marker
pinColor="#25a25a"
coordinate={this.state.rider_location}
>
<Callout>
<Text>Rider is here</Text>
</Callout>
</Marker>
}
{
this.state.hiker_location &&
<Marker
pinColor="#25a25a"
coordinate={this.state.hiker_location}
>
<Callout>
<Text>Hiker is here</Text>
</Callout>
</Marker>
}
{
this.state.start_location && this.state.end_location &&
<MapViewDirections
origin={{
'latitude': this.state.start_location.latitude,
'longitude': this.state.start_location.longitude
}}
destination={{
'latitude': this.state.end_location.latitude,
'longitude': this.state.end_location.longitude
}}
strokeWidth={5}
strokeColor={"#2d8cea"}
apikey={google_api_key}
/>
}
</MapView>
<View style={styles.search_field_container}>
<GooglePlacesAutocomplete
ref="endlocation"
placeholder='Where do you want to go?'
minLength={5}
returnKeyType={'search'}
listViewDisplayed='auto'
fetchDetails={true}
onPress={this.selectDestination}
query={{
key: google_api_key,
language: 'en',
}}
styles={{
textInputContainer: {
width: '100%',
backgroundColor: '#FFF'
},
listView: {
backgroundColor: '#FFF'
}
}}
debounce={200}
/>
</View>
<ActivityIndicator size="small" color="#007ff5" style={{marginBottom: 10}} animating={this.state.is_loading} />
{
!this.state.is_loading && !this.state.has_journey &&
<View style={styles.input_container}>
<Tapper
title={action_button_label}
color={"#007ff5"}
onPress={() => {
this.onPressActionButton();
}} />
<Tapper
title={"Reset"}
color={"#555"}
onPress={this.resetSelection}
/>
</View>
}
</View>
);
is executed when the reset button is pressed by the user. This empties the auto-complete text field for searching for places, it also updates the state so the UI reverts back to its previous state before the destination was selected. This effectively removes the marker showing the user’s destination, as well as the route going to it:
resetSelection()
resetSelection = () => {
this.refs.endlocation.setAddressText('');
this.setState({
end_location: null,
region: this.from_region,
to: ''
});
}
function is executed when the user drops the destination marker somewhere else:
tweakDestination()
tweakDestination = () => {
// get the name of the place
Geocoder.from({
latitude: evt.nativeEvent.coordinate.latitude,
longitude: evt.nativeEvent.coordinate.longitude
})
.then((response) => {
this.setState({
to: response.results[0].formatted_address
});
});
this.setState({
end_location: evt.nativeEvent.coordinate
});
}
function is executed when the user selects their destination. This function will update the state so it shows the user’s destination in the map:
selectDestination()
selectDestination = (data, details = null) => {
const latDelta = Number(details.geometry.viewport.northeast.lat) - Number(details.geometry.viewport.southwest.lat)
const lngDelta = Number(details.geometry.viewport.northeast.lng) - Number(details.geometry.viewport.southwest.lng)
let region = {
latitude: details.geometry.location.lat,
longitude: details.geometry.location.lng,
latitudeDelta: latDelta,
longitudeDelta: lngDelta
};
this.setState({
end_location: {
latitude: details.geometry.location.lat,
longitude: details.geometry.location.lng,
},
region: region,
to: this.refs.endlocation.getAddressText() // get the full address of the user's destination
});
}
function is executed. This executes either the
onPressActionButton()
function or the
shareRide()
function depending on the action selected from the Home page earlier:
hikeRide()
onPressActionButton = () => {
const action = this.props.navigation.getParam('action');
const username = this.props.navigation.getParam('username');
this.setState({
is_loading: true
});
if(action == 'share'){
this.shareRide(username);
}else if(action == 'hike'){
this.hikeRide(username);
}
}
function is executed when a rider shares their ride after selecting a destination. This makes a request to the server to save the route. The response contains the unique ID assigned to the rider’s route. This ID is assigned as the value of
shareRide()
. This will be used later to:
this.journey_id
shareRide = (username) => {
axios.post(`${base_url}/save-route.php`, {
username: username,
from: this.state.from,
to: this.state.to,
start_location: this.state.start_location,
end_location: this.state.end_location
})
.then((response) => {
this.journey_id = response.data.id;
Alert.alert(
'Ride was shared!',
'Wait until someone makes a request.'
);
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log('error occurred while saving route: ', error);
});
// next: add code for watching the rider's current location
}
this.watchId = navigator.geolocation.watchPosition(
(position) => {
let latitude = position.coords.latitude;
let longitude = position.coords.longitude;
let accuracy = position.coords.accuracy;
if(this.journey_id && this.hiker){ // needs to have a destination and a hiker
// update the route with the rider's current location
axios.post(`${base_url}/update-route.php`, {
id: this.journey_id,
lat: latitude,
lon: longitude
})
.then((response) => {
console.log(response);
});
// next: add code for sending rider's current location to the hiker
}
},
(error) => {
console.log('error occured while watching position: ', error);
},
{
enableHighAccuracy: true, // get more accurate location
timeout: 20000, // timeout after 20 seconds of not being able to get location
maximumAge: 2000, // location has to be atleast 2 seconds old for it to be relevant
distanceFilter: 10 // allow up to 10-meter difference from the previous location before executing the callback function again
}
);
// last: add code for resetting the UI after 5 minutes of sharing a ride
event to the rider’s own channel. Later, we’ll have the hiker subscribe to the rider’s channel (the one they matched with) so that they’ll receive the location updates:
client-rider-location
let location_data = {
username: username,
lat: latitude,
lon: longitude,
accy: accuracy
};
this.users_channel.trigger('client-rider-locationchange', location_data); // note: client-* is required when sending client events through Pusher
// update the state so that the rider’s current location is displayed on the map and indicated with a marker
this.setState({
region: regionFrom(latitude, longitude, accuracy),
start_location: {
latitude: latitude,
longitude: longitude
}
});
// next: add code for updating the app based on how near the rider and hiker are from each other
let diff_in_meters = getLatLonDiffInMeters(latitude, longitude, this.hiker.origin_coords.latitude, this.hiker.origin_coords.longitude);
if(diff_in_meters <= 20){
this.resetUI();
}else if(diff_in_meters <= 50){
Alert.alert(
'Hiker is near',
'Hiker is around 50 meters from your current location'
);
}
setTimeout(() => {
this.resetUI();
}, share_timeout);
resetUI = () => {
this.from_region = null;
this.watchId = null;
this.pusher = null;
this.user_channel = null;
this.journey_id = null;
this.riders_channel = [];
this.users_channel = null;
this.hiker = null;
this.setState({
start_location: null,
end_location: null,
region: default_region,
from: '',
to: '',
rider_location: null,
hiker_location: null,
is_loading: false,
has_journey: false
});
this.props.navigation.goBack(); // go back to the Home page
Alert.alert('Awesome!', 'Thanks for using the app!');
}
function is executed. This function is executed every five seconds until it finds a rider which matches the hiker’s route. If a rider cannot be found within ten minutes, the function stops. Once the server returns a suitable rider, it responds with the rider’s information (username, origin, destination, coordinates). This is then used to subscribe to the rider’s channel so the hiker can request for a ride and receive location updates. Note that this is done automatically, so the hiker doesn’t have control over who they share a ride with:
hikeRide()
hikeRide = (username) => {
var interval = setInterval(() => {
// make a request to the server to get riders that matches the hiker's route
axios.post(`${base_url}/search-routes.php`, {
origin: this.state.start_location,
dest: this.state.end_location
})
.then((response) => {
if(response.data){
clearInterval(interval); // assumes the rider will accept the request
let rider = response.data; // the rider's info
// subscribe to the rider's channel so the hiker can make a request and receive updates from the rider
this.riders_channel = this.pusher.subscribe(`private-user-${rider.username}`);
this.riders_channel.bind('pusher:subscription_succeeded', () => {
// when subscription succeeds, make a request to the rider to share the ride with them
this.riders_channel.trigger('client-rider-request', {
username: username, // username of the hiker
origin: this.state.from, // descriptive name of the hiker's origin
dest: this.state.to, // descriptive name of the hiker's destination
origin_coords: this.state.start_location // coordinates of the hiker's origin
});
});
// next: add code for listening for when the rider accepts their request
}
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log('error occurred while searching routes: ', error);
});
}, 5000);
setTimeout(() => {
clearInterval(interval);
this.resetUI();
}, ten_minutes);
}
this.riders_channel.bind('client-rider-accepted', (rider_data) => {
Alert.alert(
`${rider_data.username} accepted your request`,
`You will now receive updates of their current location`
);
// update the map to show the rider's origin
this.setState({
is_loading: false,
has_journey: true,
rider_location: rider_data.coords
});
// next: add code for subscribing to the rider's location change
});
. Any user who is subscribed to the rider’s channel and is listening for that event will get the location data in realtime:
client-rider-location-change
this.riders_channel.bind('client-rider-locationchange', (data) => {
// update the map with the rider's current location
this.setState({
region: regionFrom(data.lat, data.lon, data.accy),
rider_location: {
latitude: data.lat,
longitude: data.lon
}
});
let hikers_origin = this.state.start_location;
let diff_in_meters = getLatLonDiffInMeters(data.lat, data.lon, hikers_origin.latitude, hikers_origin.longitude);
if(diff_in_meters <= 20){
this.resetUI();
}else if(diff_in_meters <= 50){
Alert.alert(
'Rider is near',
'Rider is around 50 meters from your location'
);
}
});
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
position: 'absolute',
top: 0,
left: 0,
right: 0,
bottom: 0,
justifyContent: 'flex-end',
alignItems: 'center',
},
map: {
position: 'absolute',
top: 0,
left: 0,
right: 0,
bottom: 0,
},
search_field_container: {
height: 150,
width: device_width,
position: 'absolute',
top: 10
},
input_container: {
alignSelf: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#FFF',
opacity: 0.80,
marginBottom: 25
}
});
// Ridesharer/app/lib/location.js
export function regionFrom(lat, lon, accuracy) {
const oneDegreeOfLongitudeInMeters = 111.32 * 1000;
const circumference = (40075 / 360) * 1000;
const latDelta = accuracy * (1 / (Math.cos(lat) * circumference));
const lonDelta = (accuracy / oneDegreeOfLongitudeInMeters);
return {
latitude: lat,
longitude: lon,
latitudeDelta: Math.max(0, latDelta),
longitudeDelta: Math.max(0, lonDelta)
};
}
export function getLatLonDiffInMeters(lat1, lon1, lat2, lon2) {
var R = 6371; // radius of the earth in km
var dLat = deg2rad(lat2-lat1); // deg2rad below
var dLon = deg2rad(lon2-lon1);
var a =
Math.sin(dLat/2) * Math.sin(dLat/2) +
Math.cos(deg2rad(lat1)) * Math.cos(deg2rad(lat2)) *
Math.sin(dLon/2) * Math.sin(dLon/2)
;
var c = 2 * Math.atan2(Math.sqrt(a), Math.sqrt(1-a));
var d = R * c; // distance in km
return d * 1000;
}
function used above converts the degrees value to radians:
deg2rad()
function deg2rad(deg) {
return deg * (Math.PI/180)
}
react-native run-android
file.
xcworkspace
react-native run-ios
xcrun simctl list devicetypes
option:
--simulator
react-native run-ios --simulator="iPhone 5s"