Could crypto technology make the future of airlines better?

The fact that airlines function at all is incredible for those who know how they work. Airlines are hubs of communication in a way, as they are involved with maintenance, security, reservation details, baggage, flight delays, passenger logistics, and cancellations. They track baggage, travel arrangements, as well as passenger loyalty points. Distributors and tourist agencies, for instance, need to track airline details, too, and if information goes afoul, travelers and airlines can lose hundreds to millions of dollars, at best. At worst, cracks in data protection can lead to a disaster.
Luckily, blockchain technology (with its transparent ledger and smart contracts) shows potential in helping each of these different layers of communication know exactly what’s going on moment to moment. It can collaboratively update important information, keep airline and passenger data secure, contract ticket conditions for smooth flow, and refund money if any of the conditions are broken.
Airlines have several problems, foremost of which is that there is no single source of truth about flight data, and the data that does exist is not easily accessible by all parties. This is known as the “flight data problem.”
While there are many cases of airlines and airports collaborating to share flight data, this data still resides in separate silos. The result is that when there are flight delays, passenger apps, airport flight information display systems, airline websites, their telephone reservation systems and agents give contradictory information. This may result in a loss to the airline’s reputation, the loss of time and money for that airline, travellers, and stakeholders, and it can result in costly litigations. USA Today, for instance, cited the database website masFlight.com and highlighted that cancelled flights cost airlines, stranded passengers, and corporate companies millions of dollars.
The existence of fractured, centralized information also leads to other problems, like websites shutting down or becoming hacked, airlines unable to track their maintenance needs, and the struggle to track passengers and baggage.
That’s where the blockchain comes in with its developing technology that’s slanted to help airlines improve customer experience and safety.
With 3.8 billion air travelers in 2016, as well as air travel projected to double over the next 19 years, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the airline industry has its work cut out for them. They need to provide maximum security and safety, show responsiveness and care, display efficacy, and communicate with their stakeholders and travelers in a timely manner.
And it’s with the following areas where the blockchain is about to take off:
Airline travelers can find that the blockchain has solutions for them, too, for the following reasons:
In short, blockchain technology can revolutionize the airline industry in four major ways:
The three blockchain platforms for airlines are Further Network, Fizzy, and Winding Tree.
Further Network is launching a decentralized billing, settlement, and payment (BSP) model for safer and more convenient traveling, as well as other options to meet all travel needs. It achieves these developments through its smart contracts (called Smart Travel Records [STR]) and its digital currency, Aton. Further’s innovations help airline industries improve their services, visibility, and profitability.
Airline are barely able to function, let alone innovate, with their 2.5%-5% profit margins. A decentralized BSP model hacks settlement and payment costs, enabling airlines to increase their profits. Further accomplishes this by removing third parties and by accomplishing uninterrupted, real-time P2P communication.
Further offers airlines and travelers the following:
1. The decentralized billing, settlement, payment (BSP) process: Further Network helps airlines reduce operational costs (by eliminating third parties), so airlines can focus on customer-centric experiences, consequently increasing their profits.
2. Passenger wallet with biometric ID: Further gives users an Individual Customer Wallet for managing their travel assets and Aton transactions. Also adds the biometric identification to their wallets to help improve the “customer’s journey” by reducing the multiple ID data points into a single point that is under control of the traveler.
3. P2P Travel Product Distribution: Since the International Air Transport Association (IATA) serves as a liaison between airlines and travel agencies, non-IATA airlines lack visibility. Further’s blockchain not only helps such airlines promote themselves, but they also help these companies transmit their inventory over the distributed ledger.
4. The blockchain-based passenger service system: Further’s blockchain gives airlines a secure decentralized data management system. The ticket must do more than just record flight information. It should also be customizable for the travelers’ needs and preferences. Tokenizing these tickets (through STR) help stakeholders and travelers change, sell, add options, and customize their tickets.
5. Open network standards and P2P exchange market: Airlines, hotels, car rentals, cruise and railroad operators, and stakeholders alike could use Further Network’s blockchain to build their own technology, helping them expand and innovate their systems.
In short, Further’s blockchain technology helps airlines improve all components of their business including customer service, inventory management, transportation, storage and materials handling, marketing, information processing, demand forecasting, and other activities. Blockchain technology also helps airlines boost their direct channel sales, cross-selling, and dynamic pricing. The shared ledger provides a closed decentralized cloud system for secure data management and cost cutting. With all stakeholders sharing real-time communication through Further’s ledger, airlines can prevent security problems, boost their appeal, and increase their profits.
Fizzy, rolled out by French insurance company AXA, is another blockchain platform that promises customers instant and conflict-free refunds on airline delays longer than two hours.
Airline passengers subscribe to Fizzy and enter their ticket numbers on Fizzy’s shared ledger. Fizzy’s smart contracts record traveler details and the condition that whenever an airline has at least a two hour delay, payment is automatically triggered and the traveler receives compensation. Fizzy’s smart contracts are connected to global air traffic databases, so passenger compensation is automatic. Customers do not need to file claims and the smart contract minimizes discrepancies between the insurance company and customers.
For now, payouts are issued in fiat currencies, although AXA aims to eventually use Ether. Fizzy, too, only covers US transatlantic flights and Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. By the end of 2018, it plans to cover the rest of the world.
Winding Tree uses the Ethereum network as a decentralized travel platform that minimizes transaction costs between suppliers and end users, including hotels. Winding Tree levels the field by allowing travelers unmediated interactions with all distributors, not just those who monopolize the industry, so that travelers can get the lowest costs. Since the blockchain is transparent, participants can also follow what’s going on.
The platform uses an ERC20 token, Lif.
Other benefits include the following:
The result? Air travel and airline operations becomes cheaper, smoother, and more reliable for all parties and the airline industry becomes more democratic.
Air New Zealand, Swiss Air, and Lufthansa are three of many airlines that use Winding Tree.
Blockchain technology for the airline industry is a perfect match. Multiple actors depend on timely, coherent, consistent, and thoroughly accurate data for not only making and implementing plans but also for sharing traveler and operation information, among other aspects.
At the moment, airlines have a problem with communication discrepancy resulting in impaired airline reputation, costly litigations, and the loss of time and money for the airline, travellers, and stakeholders.
The blockchain technology can help solve this problem with its transparent, distributed ledger that is both permanent and secure. Airlines can use blockchain technology to manage their massive amounts of data on flights, baggage, passengers, and weather. They can use it to track maintenance needs and to improve ticketing services by using smart contracts. Passengers can use the blockchain for managing loyalty points, for coordinating their flights, and for cutting costs, among other things. Both airlines and travelers can use blockchain services like Further Network, Fizzy, or Winding Tree to integrate airline touchpoints, get refunds, and minimize transaction costs.
By adopting blockchain technology, airlines can create more efficient service models and provide better customer service and security.
