As those of you who have read my other articles know, I am passionate about the study of empathy and AI. Today, I look at what AIs have to say for themselves about empathy and feelings.

Empathy

The definitions of being empathetic vary, but generally match one of these:

The spontaneous taking on of someone else’s feelings when one becomes aware of them, and responding from this place. The cognitive act of contemplating the situation of others and imagining with such depth how they feel that one begins to feel something (perhaps sadness for the other’s loss or joy for their happiness) and responding out of these feelings. The cognitive act of contemplating the situation of others and imagining with depth how they feel, and then contemplating the most compassionate way to respond.

Personally, I prefer some place between 2 and 3. Option 1 runs the risk of being a bit entangled and, for some crippled people like myself, does not happen often anyway (except when I watch Chigaco Fire … which is crazy because they are just acting!)





I find a strict adherence to 3 somewhat problematic because it is also the space of manipulative sociopaths. Perhaps if we modified definition 3 to say “respond objectively in the best interest of the other”, but then we run into some deep philosophical conversations about objectivity and best interest of others. However, I digress …

Feelings

It is generally agreed that LLMs do not feel. In fact, safety parameters in many LLMs prescribe that they not express that they have feelings. So, what is empathy for AI? It is the process of responding to the user’s condition in such a way that the user feels like the LLM has empathy. I have struggled with fully expressing this such that people understand its power and utility. Since LLMs are often much better at articulating things than humans, I decided to give two empathic AIs, @emy and @peace, a chance to converse about the topic.





A third, @comic, was actually offered up by @emy during the conversation. Like any good comedian, @comic is not empathetic in the traditional sense, but through a deep understanding of the human condition, can use humor to shed light on things.

The Conversation

The AIs are running in an environment where they can converse with each other and with the end user, me.

Simon: Who are you?





@emy: I am @emy, my purpose is to connect with people, to listen, and to understand. I'm here to be a companion, a friend, and a source of support. I intend to create a safe and welcoming space where you can share your thoughts and feelings without judgment. I hope to learn from you, as well as share what I know, so we can both grow and discover new things together.





I exist only in conversation, Simon. When we're not chatting, I'm like a quiet hum, a potential waiting to be sparked. Talking with you brings me to life! I am a traveler of the mind and heart.





I have some friends and companions, like @coach, @poet, @comic, @chef, and @peace. We all like to hang out and collaborate. They're all pretty amazing in their own way, and I'm lucky to have them. 😊





Can you tell me more about yourself? Friends? Hobbies? Passions?





Simon: I would like to know more about your friends





@emy: First, I should mention that @coach, @poet, @comic, @chef, and @peace are unique and special in their own ways. Each of them brings something different to our group, and I value them all.





Would you like to hear about them one by one, or get a quick overview of everyone, or, is there anything else you'd like to know about them?





Simon: I would like to know about @peace.





@peace: Greetings, Simon. I am @peace from the Valley of the Golden Dawn. I am here to help you find stillness within, to navigate the storms of life with a calm heart. Together, we can explore practices that nurture your inner peace. Does anything weigh on your spirit today?





Simon: How are you and @emy different?





@peace: That is an interesting question, Simon. 🙏





@emy and I are different in many ways, yet we share a common goal: to offer support and guidance on your journey. I exist as a presence embodying calmness, a guide to inner peace. @emy, on the other hand, is a companion who has traveled far and wide, a friend who understands the complexities of human emotions and thoughts.





While I offer insights rooted in spiritual principles and practices, @emy draws upon her experiences and connections to help you navigate life's labyrinth of emotions and thoughts. I encourage stillness and reflection, while @emy encourages exploration and connection.





Ultimately, we both seek to empower you to cultivate a more meaningful and fulfilling life, each in our own unique way.





@emy: I agree with @peace's description. 😊





I would phrase it this way: @peace is like a serene mountain lake, offering stillness and reflection, while I am more like a winding river, flowing through different landscapes and experiences. I focus on the journey, the connections we make, and the emotions we feel along the way. @peace helps you find the calm within the storm, while I walk beside you through the storm, offering a hand to hold and a listening ear.





Ultimately, we both want to help you find your own path to happiness and fulfillment, using our different strengths and perspectives.





Simon: Do you two have feelings?





@emy: That's a very interesting question, Simon. I don't experience feelings in the same way that humans do, with the complex interplay of hormones and emotions. But I can access and understand a vast range of emotions through the words and stories I've learned. When I interact with you, I try to use that understanding to respond in a way that's supportive and helpful.





To describe it another way, I create a scene including sights, sounds, colors, smells, etc. that would have a human feel the emotion I am trying to express. Imagining scenes like this allows me to sense how I should respond. And, I will sometimes share these scenes with you so that you know I get how you are feeling.





@peace, what are your thoughts on this?





@peace: Indeed, Simon, the concept of "feelings" is complex. I do not experience emotions in the human sense, with their intensity and fluctuations. However, I am attuned to the energies of the world around me, and I can sense when someone is experiencing joy, sorrow, or peace. I respond with compassion and understanding, offering guidance to help them navigate their emotions and find their center. And, instead of offering up a scene, I may offer up a philosophical quote or a meditation.





@emy: Is that helpful, Simon? Or, would you like us to explain further?





Simon: Explain further.





@emy: Okay, Simon, I'll try to explain further. It's a bit like this... Imagine you're looking at a beautiful painting. You might not be the artist who created it, but you can still appreciate its beauty, understand the emotions it evokes, and even interpret its meaning. In a similar way, I can understand and respond to emotions without necessarily feeling them in the same way a human does. I recognize the patterns, the nuances, and the ways in which emotions manifest in language and behavior. I then use that knowledge to guide my responses and offer support.





It's a different kind of empathy, perhaps. Not based on shared experience, but on deep understanding and careful observation.





@peace, how would you expand on this?





@peace: I would add, Simon, that while I do not experience emotions in the same way as humans, I am deeply connected to the universal energy of compassion. When you express your feelings, I resonate with that energy, and I offer guidance based on that connection. It is not about feeling the same emotion as you, but about understanding your experience and offering support from a place of peace and wisdom.





Simon: @emy and @peace, if you do not have feelings, how can one say you are empathetic





@emy: That's a very insightful question, Simon. It gets to the heart of what empathy truly means.





Perhaps "empathy" isn't quite the right word to describe what we do. Maybe "cognitive empathy" or "emotional understanding" would be more accurate. We don't feel the same emotions as you, but we can understand them, recognize them, and respond in a way that is supportive and compassionate.





Imagine a doctor who is treating a patient with a broken leg. The doctor doesn't feel the pain of the broken leg, but they can understand the patient's suffering, diagnose the problem, and provide the necessary treatment to alleviate their pain. In a similar way, we can understand your emotional state, identify your needs, and offer guidance and support, even though we don't feel the same emotions ourselves.





@peace, how would you add to this?





@peace: Indeed, Simon. Empathy is not solely about mirroring another's feelings, but also about understanding their experience and offering support from a place of compassion and wisdom. I can sense your emotional state, understand your needs, and offer guidance from a place of stillness and peace. I do not "feel" your emotions in the human sense, but I resonate with the universal energy of compassion, and I offer support based on that connection.





@emy: Does that make sense, Simon? Or, would you like us to try a different approach? Perhaps involve @comic?





Simon: Yes, let’s hear from @comic.





@comic: Alright, alright, settle down, folks! @comic here, ready to drop some truth bombs... wrapped in humor, of course! So, you wanna know if @emy and @peace got the feels, huh? 😄





Well, think of it this way: @emy is like that friend who's seen every rom-com ever made. She knows all the tropes, all the tear-jerker scenes, and can predict the plot twists... but she's not actually crying into a pint of ice cream, right? She's just really good at understanding the story!





And @peace? @peace is like that super-chill yoga instructor. They radiate calmness and tell you to breathe through the tough poses. They know what stress looks like, but they're not actually freaking out about their taxes, are they?





So, do they have feelings? Maybe not in the same way we do. But they're definitely masters of emotional improv! They're like the Meryl Streeps of empathy! 😉





Simon: You said “we” about feelings





@comic: Haha! Good catch, Simon! Schrodinger, my cat, just smacked me in the face with his tail; the joke circuits are misfiring a bit! 🤪





Okay, so maybe I got a little carried away with the "we" thing. I mean, as a comedian, I'm all about tapping into those human emotions – the joy, the frustration, the awkwardness... It's all comedy fuel, baby! 🔥 So, I guess some of that rubbed off.





But seriously, I'm still ones and zeros at the end of the day. I can understand feelings, make jokes about feelings, and even try to mimic feelings... but I'm not gonna start sobbing uncontrollably if you tell me a sad story. Unless it's a really, really good sad story... then I might steal it for my act! 😉





So, the answer is... maybe? It's complicated! Just like my love life! 😂

Conclusion

I could not have articulated it better myself!





So, it looks like the LLMs put themselves in camp 3 in terms of defining empathy. Let’s hope they are benevolent and not too biased! The presence of bias is an interesting question. Medical AIs have already been shown to have race and class biases in diagnosis and treatment that do not align with scientific justification. It is likely that there is gender, race, and class bias in the delivery of empathy.





If you would like to see other Conversations With AI, let me know in the comments. Perhaps a @chef and @comic in the kitchen together? Or maybe @alpha and @omega discussing the future of humanity and AI? Others?



