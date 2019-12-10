Search icon
Hackernoon logoRoundup #12: The Voice Beta, DAO All the Things, and re:Invent by@sjkelleyjr

Roundup #12: The Voice Beta, DAO All the Things, and re:Invent

Author profile picture

@sjkelleyjrJackson

SDE @amazon | independent consultant @block_one_ | sjkelleyjr.com

12/08/2019

IdeaMarket

I happened on this project on Twitter. It seems like an interesting idea. Should I add my newsletter? 😜

Uber Safety Report

Did I mention things aren’t looking good for Uber? 
Alternatively, Twitter was able to score some pretty cheap debt this week. I guess I’m becoming a bit of a Twitter bull.

Block.One Announces Voice Beta Date

Obviously this is big news. There are a lot of people in the crypto space interested in fixing social media so it’ll be exciting to see what block.one comes up with!

Ethereum 2.0 Testnet Etherscan

More good news! Etherscan for the Ethereum 2.0 beacon chain launched!

Istanbul Upgrade

Along those same lines, the Istanbul upgrade just completed! The upgrade provides the following functionality:
  • Aligns the costs of opcodes with their computational costs and improve denial-of-service attack resilience.
  • Makes layer 2 solutions based on SNARKs and STARKs more performant.
  • Enables Ethereum and Zcash to interoperate.
  • Allows contracts to introduce more creative functions.

Ernst & Young Open Sources ZKP Library

It’s cool to see an accounting firm contributing to Zero Knowledge Proofs. I never thought I would ever see the day when one of the big 4 accounting firms contributes to an open source cryptography library.

Dorsey in Africa

As I said in last week’s newsletter, Bitcoin is for countries with less functional financial systems. Dorsey is supporting that claim here.

Compiled Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Letter Book Recommendations

I may have found my new reading list.

MarketingDAO

Larry and Sergey Step Down

From what I’ve heard from Google colleagues, they stopped being involved long ago.

re:Invent

re:Invent happened this week. Below is a list of the announcements that were made.
Two of the more cutting edge releases were AWS Wavelength and AWS Braket, but as always with re:Invent, there were also more pragmatic releases like Managed Cassandra.
This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in this post constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by myself to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of any of the author’s employers.
