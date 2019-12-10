Roundup #12: The Voice Beta, DAO All the Things, and re:Invent

12/08/2019

I happened on this project on Twitter. It seems like an interesting idea. Should I add my newsletter? 😜

Obviously this is big news. There are a lot of people in the crypto space interested in fixing social media so it’ll be exciting to see what block.one comes up with!

More good news! Etherscan for the Ethereum 2.0 beacon chain launched!

Along those same lines, the Istanbul upgrade just completed! The upgrade provides the following functionality

Aligns the costs of opcodes with their computational costs and improve denial-of-service attack resilience.

Makes layer 2 solutions based on SNARKs and STARKs more performant.

Enables Ethereum and Zcash to interoperate.

Allows contracts to introduce more creative functions.

It’s cool to see an accounting firm contributing to Zero Knowledge Proofs. I never thought I would ever see the day when one of the big 4 accounting firms contributes to an open source cryptography library.

As I said in last week’s newsletter , Bitcoin is for countries with less functional financial systems. Dorsey is supporting that claim here.

I may have found my new reading list.

From what I’ve heard from Google colleagues, they stopped being involved long ago.

re:Invent happened this week. Below is a list of the announcements that were made.

Tags