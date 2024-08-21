Conflux And China Mobile’s Migu Debut World’s First Blockchain-Based Video Ringtone

**NEW YORK, United States, August 21st, 2024/Chainwire/--**Conflux Network, China's only regulatory-compliant public blockchain, is teaming up with China Mobile, the nation's largest telecom provider boasting over 1 billion monthly users.





This strategic alliance aims to revolutionize digital collections via Migu, China Mobile's digital content division. Conflux Network and China Mobile will introduce cutting-edge digital collectibles like video RBTs (Ringback Tones), digital identities (DIDs), and blockchain communication hardware, all driven by the Conflux TreeGraph public blockchain.





The first release from this partnership is set to make history as the world’s first public blockchain-based digital collectible video ringtone. Titled the "MIGO and His Friend ConFi" series, it will launch on August 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM Beijing Time and will be available for purchase through the "Digital Collectibles" section of the Migu Music App.





This collection features characters from Conflux’s mascot, "ConFi," alongside "MIGO," China Mobile Migu's pioneering NFT product. The series integrates real-life landmarks from Hong Kong to tell a story of friendship through captivating visual storytelling. The "MIGO and His Friend ConFi" video ringtones will be sold as mystery boxes, with 5,000 units available at 13.9 RMB (~2 USD) each.





Of these, 500 units are rare editions, representing just 1% of the total. These video ringtone mystery boxes offer a cutting-edge 5G experience, combining personalization, social interaction, and interactivity. Users can view the corresponding video ringtone directly on their phone screens during calls without needing to install additional software.





Since 2021, Migu has been one of China Mobile’s fastest growing verticals as a leader in immersive media technologies. Migu has driven digital content innovation with a strategic focus on ultra-high-definition video, video ringtones, cloud gaming, cloud VR, and cloud AR, all as part of their Metaverse evolution strategy. The partnership with Conflux marks Migu’s first venture into Metaverse and digital collectible applications on a public blockchain network, bringing this technology to Migu’s 120 million monthly active customers.

About Conflux

Conflux Network is a permissionless Layer 1 blockchain that connects decentralized economies across borders and protocols. It utilizes a hybrid PoW/PoS consensus mechanism to ensure a rapid, secure, and scalable blockchain environment. With Conflux, congestion is eliminated, fees remain low, and network security is enhanced.





As the leading regulatory-compliant public blockchain in China, Conflux offers a distinct advantage for projects seeking to enter the Asian market. The platform collaborates with renowned global brands and government entities in the region, driving blockchain and metaverse initiatives. Notable partnerships include the city of Shanghai, China Telecom, Little Red Book (China's "Instagram"), McDonald's China, and Oreo. Users can learn more: https://confluxnetwork.org/

About China Mobile Migu

China Mobile Migu is a specialized subsidiary of China Mobile focused on the mobile internet sector. The company is dedicated to the core principle of "digital content platform," integrating the characteristics of both telecom operators and internet companies. Supported by advanced technologies, Migu continues to build its core capabilities in content technology, platform technology, and cloud network technology.





Migu is actively exploring innovative "Internet + digital content" operations, combining content incubation with channel partnerships, and is working to develop platforms for new media integration, digital content aggregation, copyright transactions, and content entrepreneurship. Migu is committed to transforming the way users experience entertainment and culture.





Migu boasts 400 million video ringtone users, 25 million digital smart users, over 60 million e-books, and 130+ published books. Migu also offers 2,300 cloud games with 120 million active users, making it a top culture-tech brand and new media platform.

Melissa Tirey

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here .



