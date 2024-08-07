ZOOMCAR
#3763 COMPANY RANKING
Zoomcar holds the distinction of being India’s first personal mobility platform, with the introduction of car sharing services in 2013 and today is the market leader in the self-drive space with over 10,000 cars in its fleet. With a strong focus on the mobile experience, Zoomcar allows users to rent cars by the hour, day, week, or month. Headquartered in Bangalore, Zoomcar is over 250 people strong and operates in 45+ cities across India. In 2018, Zoomcar introduced India’s first peer2peer based marketplace for cars with the launch of its shared subscription mobility model and currently commands over 90% market share in this space.
1.2K emps
Since 2012
Worth 1.8M
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ZOOMCAR (ZCAR)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #3763
Zoomcar's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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