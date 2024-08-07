ZOOMCAR

#3763 COMPANY RANKING
Zoomcar holds the distinction of being India’s first personal mobility platform, with the introduction of car sharing services in 2013 and today is the market leader in the self-drive space with over 10,000 cars in its fleet. With a strong focus on the mobile experience, Zoomcar allows users to rent cars by the hour, day, week, or month. Headquartered in Bangalore, Zoomcar is over 250 people strong and operates in 45+ cities across India. In 2018, Zoomcar introduced India’s first peer2peer based marketplace for cars with the launch of its shared subscription mobility model and currently commands over 90% market share in this space.
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zoomcar.com
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1.2K emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 1.8M
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#mobileappdevelopment#web-development#entrepreneurship
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ZOOMCAR (ZCAR)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #3763

Zoomcar's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How I became a Product Manager

How I became a Product Manager

Fri Mar 30 2018 By Manas J. Saloi

9 Best Data Engineering Courses You Should Take in 2023

9 Best Data Engineering Courses You Should Take in 2023

Wed Mar 02 2022 By Bala Priya C

5 Data Visualization Widgets for Modern JavaScirpt Libraries

5 Data Visualization Widgets for Modern JavaScirpt Libraries

Mon Nov 08 2021 By natashatsybliyenko

Zoomcar's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
WorkIndia appoints ex- Zoomcar/Zivame Anand Chandran as Head of Growth

WorkIndia appoints ex- Zoomcar/Zivame Anand Chandran as Head of Growth

afaqs.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Zoomcar Eyes US Listing In Q4 2023 Through SPAC Deal

Zoomcar Eyes US Listing In Q4 2023 Through SPAC Deal

inc42.com

Tue Oct 03 2023

‘Booming Brands’ volume 2 shares inspiring stories of Indian brands

‘Booming Brands’ volume 2 shares inspiring stories of Indian brands

theprint.in

Sun Oct 01 2023

Go beyond borders: How car sharing is revolutionising World Tourism

Go beyond borders: How car sharing is revolutionising World Tourism

indiantelevision.com

Wed Sep 27 2023

More customers choosing road travel with Zoomcar, DriveU, QuickRide: Simpl

More customers choosing road travel with Zoomcar, DriveU, QuickRide: Simpl

cnbctv18.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

Self-drive rental car bookings witness surge for pre-festive road trips in August: Report

Self-drive rental car bookings witness surge for pre-festive road trips in August: Report

auto.hindustantimes.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

Pre-festive road travel bookings through Simpl Checkout posts 2x surge

Pre-festive road travel bookings through Simpl Checkout posts 2x surge

auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com

Thu Sep 21 2023

Road travel surges in India ahead of festive season: Simpl Checkout report

Road travel surges in India ahead of festive season: Simpl Checkout report

livemint.com

Wed Sep 20 2023

Self-drive Car Rental Market 2023-2030 Share, Growth Statistics, Business Strategies, Major Players Like Avis Budget Group, Zoomcar, Europcar

Self-drive Car Rental Market 2023-2030 Share, Growth Statistics, Business Strategies, Major Players Like Avis Budget Group, Zoomcar, Europcar

benzinga.com

Tue Sep 19 2023

Meet ex-CFO who worked in Rs 6,00,000 crore firm of Nandan Nilekani, NR Narayana Murthy, now a leading investor in...

Meet ex-CFO who worked in Rs 6,00,000 crore firm of Nandan Nilekani, NR Narayana Murthy, now a leading investor in...

dnaindia.com

Sat Sep 16 2023

Westland launches Booming Brands Volume 2: Inspiring Journeys of eleven ‘Made in India’ Brands

Westland launches Booming Brands Volume 2: Inspiring Journeys of eleven ‘Made in India’ Brands

indiaeducationdiary.in

Mon Sep 11 2023

Man dupes realtor of 14L by selling him 2 cars taken on rent

Man dupes realtor of 14L by selling him 2 cars taken on rent

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Sun Sep 10 2023

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