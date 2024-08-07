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Nagpur: Punter Sontu Gondia surrenders in line with Supreme Court’s order g2g.news Tue Oct 17 2023 Illegal betting platform Betway shuts Indian operations after 28% GST on offshore operators g2g.news Sun Oct 01 2023 After IPL, PSL franchises face heat as Pak govt bans all betting sponsorships insidesport.in Sat Sep 30 2023 Mahadev Book: ED to summon Bollywood celebs for attending mastermind Saurabh Chandrakar’s wedding g2g.news Sat Sep 16 2023 SROs for online gaming sector to be notified by September end: Rajeev Chandrasekhar g2g.news Fri Sep 15 2023 Nagpur: Police investigation reveals Sontu’s link with Wolf777 mastermind Rakesh Rajdev g2g.news Fri Sep 15 2023 CrickPe 2.0? Ashneer Grover’s startup unveils new model ahead of Asia Cup g2g.news Tue Aug 29 2023 Diamond Exchange’s illegal betting network associated with Dawood Ibrahim? g2g.news Mon Aug 28 2023 Shah Rukh Khan in trouble over online rummy ad; police deployed outside ‘Mannat’ g2g.news Sun Aug 27 2023 RMG startup Fantok halts operations countywide amid unmanageable GST burdens g2g.news Thu Aug 24 2023 Illegal in Sri Lanka, Promoted by LPL: SLC’s betting sponsorship dilemma insidesport.in Sun Aug 13 2023 Serious concerns over LPL sponsors related to betting islandcricket.lk Thu Aug 10 2023