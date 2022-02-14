Should We Swipe Right for Tinder and Bumble?

349 reads 0 Dating apps are a growing market, with more and more options getting released and even more users joining, day in, day out. In 2020, 270 million adults used dating apps worldwide, and by 2024, the global dating app market size is expected to exceed $8.4 billion. In this slogging thread, our community discusses their views on dating apps and their future.

Dating apps are a growing market, with more and more options getting released and even more users joining, day in, day out. In 2020, 270 million adults used dating apps worldwide, and by 2024, the global dating app market size is expected to exceed $8.4 billion. In this slogging thread, our community discusses their views on dating apps and their future.

This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Elmehdi Dahbi, Melissa Brown, Sara Pinto, Jack Boreham and Cris Silva occurred in slogging's official #technology channel, and has been edited for readability.

To download or not to download: dating apps edition.



In 2020, 270 million adults used dating apps worldwide. By 2024, the global dating app market size is expected to exceed $8.4 billion.



What are your views on dating apps' and this market's future?

Elmehdi Dahbi

Nobody can deny its growth in business terms as well as its impact on human interaction and how we handle love and relationships, but the architecture or the strategy by which they use data is unknown.

Melissa Brown

I think it is a genius move in the society and world we live in. I found my partner on Hinge: 'The dating app designed to be deleted' - genius, just genius!

Elmehdi Dahbi, do you have any theory on how they base their algorithm?

Melissa Brown, Congrats! It's a rare story - at least from my experience 😅 if you don't mind me asking, were you a long-time user, or was it beginner's luck?

Melissa Brown

Thanks! I had been on it for about 4/5 months before I found him, but he had only been on it a week! I never thought I would find the right person for me on an app, not gonna lie :rolling_on_the_floor_laughing:

I always wanted to meet someone organically, but in this day and age that can be quite difficult!

Melissa Brown, oh, I get it! Dating apps make it both easier and harder to meet people if that makes sense - we get this immediate catalog, but to establish real connections, it can be tricky.

But, like you said, doing it organically, it's not easy either.

I guess he was the lucky one, getting it right on the first try 💚 good for you guys!

😊 1

Elmehdi Dahbi

Mónica Freitas, they're implementing some AI algorithms that rely on your personal preferences (data) and some psychological facts for matchmaking between users.

🔥 1

Mónica Freitas, my experience with dating apps is limited, but it's a good strategy. Our world is becoming more digital each time. If there are already apps that let us socialize, it makes sense to have one that allows us to meet others romantically. Especially, given the pandemic situation. It's a good option to be able to meet people through them when it's risky to go to gatherings.

Melissa Brown

Mónica Freitas, there are definitely many benefits as mentioned, but there is a part of me that does find it a little sad that we are relying on a digital app to find our partners 🙈 -despite the fact it worked for me! I work at a hospice, I always find it so heart-warming when patients say they met their husband/wife at a dance -maybe the answer is to bring back barn dances? 😄

😂 1

Elmehdi Dahbi, fun that you mentioned psychological facts - I get this is highly dependent on the app you're in, but an app like Tinder isn't big on getting one's personal interests, so what psychological facts do you think are being used.

Elmehdi Dahbi

This reminds me of a TikTok rumor that was going around some time back, where someone claimed that the catalog of people you got on Tinder was based on an attractiveness scale within the system. I've always been suspicious about this as attractiveness is subjective. So unless it was built around one individual's preferences or a eurocentric point of view, how could you teach an algorithm to measure beauty?

Sara Pinto, that's true. The pandemic actually pushed dating apps to adopt new features like video chat to bring online dating to a new level. What do you think is missing in these dating apps (feature-wise, goal-wise, etc.)?

Melissa Brown, I share that feeling :smiling_face_with_tear:

I actually have this recurrent thought about how we as kids would so quickly go up to another kid and make a new friend - just like that, in an instant; it's a bit strange how we lose/repress that ability growing up. I'm not a dancer but I'd go to a barn dance 😂

Mónica Freitas, I think it would be good if there was a feature that gave you a more oriented choice, given your goals for the use of the app, like "if you are there to make friends, here are more people looking to meet new people" or "if you are here looking for a romantic relationship, here is some other person also interested in that."

Sara Pinto, the only dating app I know has that distinction is Bumble. And it makes it easier for people o make new friends, especially when they move to a new city and all. Unless you're a lousy texter, then it's more tricky.

Abeer, Jack Boreham, Limarc Ambalina, what's your take on this?

Mónica Freitas, I think they are great. It brings like-minded people together, and I've had really good success with them! have you used many, any app you like better than the rest?

Jack Boreham, I've only ever tried out Tinder and Bumble. I'd say Bumble has more room for showing your personality. Tinder seems to be a bit more focused on looks. And I feel like there are two different audiences in those apps. What apps have you tried? If you don't mind me asking.

Cris Silva

Dating apps are a money-making industry for sure. It's strange how you can profit from people's loneliness, but there you go. I think we already have a lot of dating apps, but there may be room for more variations of the concept.

Cris Silva, what variations would you like to see on dating apps?

Mónica Freitas, oh, I didn't know! That's pretty cool. What feature would you like to see?

Sara Pinto, I'd like apps where you could match by answering specific questions like a favorite song, book, movie. And the algorithm would match you with people with the same interests.

Cris Silva

Mónica Freitas, maybe something like a dating app where, based on your interests, you'd be connected with like-minded people. The app could even give you a date night suggestion based on that.

Cris Silva, I love that! Hopefully, someone will listen to this conversation and develop that kind of dating app.

0

@ slogging. by Slogging (Slack Blogging) Your Slack? Insightful words by highly intelligent people. Your tech blog? Not so much. Write together. #SloggingBeta SLOGGING.com