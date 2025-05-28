How Maheswari Govindaraju Brought 3D Commerce to Life at Wayfair

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 28th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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TOPICS

business#wayfair-3d-visualization#maheswari-govindaraju#e-commerce-product-innovation#augmented-reality-shopping#digital-merchandising-tools#ar-furniture-shopping#product-visualization#good-company

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