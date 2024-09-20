WELLFOUND
#2664 COMPANY RANKING
Wellfound connects startups with startup-minded talent. It provides a streamlined experience for both job seekers and recruiters, featuring tools like free job postings, company branding, applicant tracking systems (ATS), and AI-powered sourcing via RecruiterCloud. It's particularly popular for tech roles and has a large global user base.
86-200 emps
Since 2013
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#2664Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
2%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
2Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
- Stock Price
WELLFOUND (SRO)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #2664
Wellfound's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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