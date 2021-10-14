Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Rise of E-commerce Roll-ups & New Business Opportunities by@whizzoe

The Rise of E-commerce Roll-ups & New Business Opportunities

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
New companies are consolidating independent private label brands with decent revenue. Unlike marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers to acquire or sell off their brands, roll-up platforms are operational and resourceful. Roll-ups help successful e-commerce merchants or direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to exit their businesses lucratively. Amazon-focused aggregators: Thrasio, Heyday, Perch, and Shopify. In 2020, Thrasio recorded a profit of $100 million on $500 million in revenues.
image
Zoe Chew Hacker Noon profile picture

@whizzoe
Zoe Chew

Built 11 MVPs using rapid validation. Founder: Venturescale.to Analyzing Consumer Tech & Platforms. 👋About: whizzoe.com

👋 I’m Zoe Chew, a product builder. I’ve built multiple apps using the rapid MVP method: sneaker apppersonal FAQmeal kit appvirtual event appSaaS trackerfood deliverycontent app +more

At Venturescale, I’m on a quest to understand the future of the Internet. I analyze profitable industries & biggest players, and how you can compete and monetize—at the intersection of Internet platforms & consumer tech.

Today’s post is about e-commerce acquisition platforms. Read here if you’re interested in the Web3 creators economyfuture of social networksFinTech & wellness tech, or B2C online marketplaces.

The Rise of e-commerce Roll-ups

In the past, roll-ups were mainly proceeded by private equity firms, large conglomerates, and institutional buyers, whereby companies acquire businesses in the same market and merging them under a single entity to scale.

Today, there are new companies that consolidate independent private label brands with decent revenue. They are the aggregators of e-commerce brands. Unlike marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers to acquire or sell off their brands (e.g., Flippa and Exchange Marketplace by Shopify), roll-up platforms are operational and resourceful. They:

  • Have a thesis around e-commerce product categories they want to acquire
  • Search across marketplaces like Amazon and Shopify
  • Find winners and merge these companies
  • Operate like a private equity firm, may fund and invest in buyout businesses
  • Platform-agnostic or vertical-focused
  • Grow them collectively using built-in technology, infrastructure, data analytics, operational expertise, capital, and economies of scale
  • (📥 Full version) 3 more specific strategies on how aggregators operate and scale

Key Players Around the World

  • Amazon-focused aggregators: Thrasio (made $100 million in profits, acquired more than 100+ brands), HeydayPerch, and Branded
    • Shopify aggregator: OpenStore
    • Home living & consumer electronics roll-up: Berlin Brands Group
    • Asia-Pacific focused consolidator: Una Brands (raised US$40 million) targets acquisition on Tokopedia, Lazada, Shopee, and Rakuten using a platform-agnostic approach by focusing on Shopify, Magento, or WooCommerce.
    • (📥 Full version) 1 more company that focuses on the Amazon platform
    • (📥 Full version) 5 more companies from emerging market

    What Problems Do They Solve?

  • Not being able to find ideal buyers ➝ help sellers get acquired. Roll-up platforms help successful e-commerce merchants or direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to exit their businesses lucratively.
    • (📥 Full version) 3 more valid problems they are solving that actually make these platforms super profitable. You’ll also learn:
    • How do roll-up platforms create values for their clients?
    • What are the user pain points in getting a business acquired?
    • How do they tackle complexities in selling off businesses?

    Business Models

    Roll-up companies are running the business using a private-equity model. They act like collaborators, operators, and venture capitalists (VC) at the same time. For example:

    • Thrasio acquires third-party sellers on Amazon, focusing on everyday consumer brands, scale the business, and offer exit options for the sellers. In 2020, Thrasio recorded a profit of $100 million on $500 million in revenues.
    • Heyday provides tech stack, capital, advice, and insights to help consumer product brands accelerate the next level of growth.
    • (📥 Full version) 2 more specific ways to monetize as e-commerce aggregators. You’ll also learn:
    • different ways to partner with potential acquisition targets
    • different ways to expand your roll-up portfolio

    Why Now?

    As e-commerce entrepreneurship is exploding, there will be more successful independent merchants who will need to find a way to exit their brands. Here is the market potential snapshot:

    • Growing numbers of independent sellers. In 2020, more than 50% of Amazon’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) was coming from third-party, independent sellers.
    • (📥 Full version) 3 more market evidence in detail to help you answer the “why now” questions for your investors or partners. You’ll also learn:
    • insight from Amazon financial statement
    • impact of D2C brands
    • insight from the emerging e-commerce markets and why there are untapped opportunities to monetize

    Business Opportunities

  • (📥 Full version) 4 specific product ideas and business opportunities that are solving problems. You’ll unlock:
    • one specific product idea in SaaS
    • one vertical-focused roll-up platform idea
    • a solution to help aggregators find the next acquisition winner
    • specific business idea to participate in a roll-up partnership

    Want more? Consider the members-only version:

    • 🔺 3 more specific strategies on how aggregators operate and scale
    • 📝 6 more new market players
    • 🧐 3 more valid problems they are solving that actually make these platforms super- profitable
    • 🖍 3 more market evidence in detail to help you answer the “why now” questions (most important slide in a pitch deck!) for your investors
    • 🚀 4 specific product ideas and business opportunities that are solving problems
    image

    [1] Find me on Personal Site / Twitter / LinkedIn 🔥

    [2] Weekly market insights in your inbox — Click here to join my newsletter 💌

    👉 Get the full report here

    Note: This article is part of my resource newsletters↗️ where I share insights on building things in tech. Join me :)‍

    Also Published At: https://whizzoe.substack.com/p/e-commerce-roll-ups-and-the-rise

    Zoe Chew Hacker Noon profile picture
    by Zoe Chew @whizzoe.Built 11 MVPs using rapid validation. Founder: Venturescale.to Analyzing Consumer Tech & Platforms. 👋About: whizzoe.com
    Learn to build MVP

    Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

    Related Stories
    Subject Matter
    Venture Report: How to Monetize This Year's Big 3 Market Opportunities by @whizzoe
    #entrepreneurship
    Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
    #chartmogul
    Top PR Tricks and Free Tools for Early Stage Startups by @maryglazkova
    #pr
    Founders at Work: 150+ YCombinator Founders’ Stories by @alexstacenko
    #founder-stories
    After Analyzing Over 8k Companies Worldwide, We Learned that Startup Failure is a Feature, Not a Bug by @flipidea
    #startup
    Top 7 Investment Firms Leading NFT Venture Rounds by @sergey-baloyan
    #decentralized-internet

    Tags

    #venture-capital#private-equity#startups#entrepreneurship#ecommerce#direct-to-consumer#new-business-opportunities#rise-of-e-commerce-roll-ups
    Join Hacker Noon loading