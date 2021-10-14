The Rise of E-commerce Roll-ups & New Business Opportunities

460 reads New companies are consolidating independent private label brands with decent revenue. Unlike marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers to acquire or sell off their brands, roll-up platforms are operational and resourceful. Roll-ups help successful e-commerce merchants or direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to exit their businesses lucratively. Amazon-focused aggregators: Thrasio, Heyday, Perch, and Shopify. In 2020, Thrasio recorded a profit of $100 million on $500 million in revenues.

@ whizzoe Zoe Chew Built 11 MVPs using rapid validation. Founder: Venturescale.to Analyzing Consumer Tech & Platforms. 👋About: whizzoe.com NEW ABOUT PAGE

👋 I’m Zoe Chew, a product builder. I’ve built multiple apps using the rapid MVP method: sneaker app, personal FAQ, meal kit app, virtual event app, SaaS tracker, food delivery, content app +more

At Venturescale, I’m on a quest to understand the future of the Internet. I analyze profitable industries & biggest players, and how you can compete and monetize—at the intersection of Internet platforms & consumer tech.

Today’s post is about e-commerce acquisition platforms. Read here if you’re interested in the Web3 creators economy, future of social networks, FinTech & wellness tech, or B2C online marketplaces.

The Rise of e-commerce Roll-ups

In the past, roll-ups were mainly proceeded by private equity firms, large conglomerates, and institutional buyers, whereby companies acquire businesses in the same market and merging them under a single entity to scale.

Today, there are new companies that consolidate independent private label brands with decent revenue. They are the aggregators of e-commerce brands. Unlike marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers to acquire or sell off their brands (e.g., Flippa and Exchange Marketplace by Shopify), roll-up platforms are operational and resourceful. They:

Have a thesis around e-commerce product categories they want to acquire

Search across marketplaces like Amazon and Shopify

Find winners and merge these companies

Operate like a private equity firm, may fund and invest in buyout businesses

Platform-agnostic or vertical-focused

Grow them collectively using built-in technology, infrastructure, data analytics, operational expertise, capital, and economies of scale

(📥 Full version) 3 more specific strategies on how aggregators operate and scale

Key Players Around the World

Shopify aggregator: OpenStore

OpenStore Home living & consumer electronics roll-up: Berlin Brands Group

Berlin Brands Group Asia-Pacific focused consolidator: Una Brands (raised US$40 million) targets acquisition on Tokopedia, Lazada, Shopee, and Rakuten using a platform-agnostic approach by focusing on Shopify, Magento, or WooCommerce.

Una Brands (raised US$40 million) targets acquisition on Tokopedia, Lazada, Shopee, and Rakuten using a platform-agnostic approach by focusing on Shopify, Magento, or WooCommerce. (📥 Full version) 1 more company that focuses on the Amazon platform

1 more company that focuses on the Amazon platform (📥 Full version) 5 more companies from emerging market

What Problems Do They Solve?

Not being able to find ideal buyers ➝ help sellers get acquired. Roll-up platforms help successful e-commerce merchants or direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to exit their businesses lucratively.

(📥 Full version) 3 more valid problems they are solving that actually make these platforms super profitable. You’ll also learn:

3 more valid problems they are solving that actually make these platforms super profitable. You’ll also learn: How do roll-up platforms create values for their clients?

What are the user pain points in getting a business acquired?

How do they tackle complexities in selling off businesses?

Business Models

Roll-up companies are running the business using a private-equity model. They act like collaborators, operators, and venture capitalists (VC) at the same time. For example:

Thrasio acquires third-party sellers on Amazon, focusing on everyday consumer brands, scale the business, and offer exit options for the sellers. In 2020, Thrasio recorded a profit of $100 million on $500 million in revenues.

acquires third-party sellers on Amazon, focusing on everyday consumer brands, scale the business, and offer exit options for the sellers. In 2020, Thrasio recorded a profit of $100 million on $500 million in revenues. Heyday provides tech stack, capital, advice, and insights to help consumer product brands accelerate the next level of growth.

(📥 Full version) 2 more specific ways to monetize as e-commerce aggregators. You’ll also learn:

2 more specific ways to monetize as e-commerce aggregators. You’ll also learn: different ways to partner with potential acquisition targets

different ways to expand your roll-up portfolio

Why Now?

As e-commerce entrepreneurship is exploding, there will be more successful independent merchants who will need to find a way to exit their brands. Here is the market potential snapshot:

Growing numbers of independent sellers. In 2020, more than 50% of Amazon’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) was coming from third-party, independent sellers.

In 2020, more than 50% of Amazon’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) was coming from third-party, independent sellers. (📥 Full version) 3 more market evidence in detail to help you answer the “why now” questions for your investors or partners. You’ll also learn:

3 more market evidence in detail to help you answer the “why now” questions for your investors or partners. You’ll also learn: insight from Amazon financial statement

impact of D2C brands

insight from the emerging e-commerce markets and why there are untapped opportunities to monetize

Business Opportunities

(📥 Full version) 4 specific product ideas and business opportunities that are solving problems. You’ll unlock:

one specific product idea in SaaS

one vertical-focused roll-up platform idea

a solution to help aggregators find the next acquisition winner

specific business idea to participate in a roll-up partnership

Want more? Consider the members-only version:

🔺 3 more specific strategies on how aggregators operate and scale

on how aggregators operate and scale 📝 6 more new market players

🧐 3 more valid problems they are solving that actually make these platforms super- profitable

they are solving that actually make these platforms super- profitable 🖍 3 more market evidence in detail to help you answer the “why now” questions (most important slide in a pitch deck!) for your investors

in detail to help you answer the “why now” questions (most important slide in a pitch deck!) for your investors 🚀 4 specific product ideas and business opportunities that are solving problems

[1] Find me on Personal Site / Twitter / LinkedIn 🔥

[2] Weekly market insights in your inbox — Click here to join my newsletter 💌

👉 Get the full report here

Note: This article is part of my resource newsletters↗️ where I share insights on building things in tech. Join me :)‍

Also Published At: https://whizzoe.substack.com/p/e-commerce-roll-ups-and-the-rise

@ whizzoe. by Zoe Chew Built 11 MVPs using rapid validation. Founder: Venturescale.to Analyzing Consumer Tech & Platforms. 👋About: whizzoe.com Learn to build MVP