The Rise of E-commerce Roll-ups & New Business Opportunities

In the past, roll-ups were mainly proceeded by private equity firms, large conglomerates, and institutional buyers, whereby companies acquire businesses in the same market and merging them under a single entity to scale.
Today, there are new companies that consolidate independent private label brands with decent revenue. They are the aggregators of e-commerce brands. Unlike marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers to acquire or sell off their brands (e.g., Flippa and Exchange Marketplace by Shopify), roll-up platforms are operational and resourceful. They:
Have a thesis around e-commerce product categories they want to acquire
Search across marketplaces like Amazon and Shopify
Find winners and merge these companies
Operate like a private equity firm, may fund and invest in buyout businesses
Platform-agnostic or vertical-focused
Grow them collectively using built-in technology, infrastructure, data analytics, operational expertise, capital, and economies of scale
Asia-Pacific focused consolidator: Una Brands (raised US$40 million) targets acquisition on Tokopedia, Lazada, Shopee, and Rakuten using a platform-agnostic approach by focusing on Shopify, Magento, or WooCommerce.
What Problems Do They Solve?
Not being able to find ideal buyers ➝ help sellers get acquired. Roll-up platforms help successful e-commerce merchants or direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to exit their businesses lucratively.
Business Models
Roll-up companies are running the business using a private-equity model. They act like collaborators, operators, and venture capitalists (VC) at the same time. For example:
Thrasio acquires third-party sellers on Amazon, focusing on everyday consumer brands, scale the business, and offer exit options for the sellers. In 2020, Thrasio recorded a profit of $100 million on $500 million in revenues.
Heyday provides tech stack, capital, advice, and insights to help consumer product brands accelerate the next level of growth.
Why Now?
As e-commerce entrepreneurship is exploding, there will be more successful independent merchants who will need to find a way to exit their brands. Here is the market potential snapshot:
Growing numbers of independent sellers. In 2020, more than 50% of Amazon’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) was coming from third-party, independent sellers.
Business Opportunities
