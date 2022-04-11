The Roadmap and Resources to Becoming a Full Stack Developer

In this blog, I am going to be sharing with you the Roadmap and the Resources that you require to become a Full Stack Developer. Usually, web developers do either the Front end or Back end, but nowadays companies are looking for people who can do all this.

We don’t have a day without using the Internet or websites, which is why web developers are so important. In this blog, I am going to be sharing with you the Roadmap and the Resources that you require to become a Full Stack Developer.

Usually, web developers do either the Front end or Back end. But nowadays companies are looking for people who can do all this. If you are trying to become a Full Stack Web Developer, then this article is for you!

Here is what you need to know to become a Full Stack Developer.

Full Stack Development Requirements

Basic Skills to Become a Full Stack Developer:

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

SQL

MERN Stack:

React

NodeJS

ExpressJS

MongoDB

Skills for Mobile Developers:

React Native (works for both android and ios)

Full Stack Development Resources

Courses for Full-stack MERN:

Courses for Extra Front End Development Practise:

For java script practice : https://www.udemy.com/course/javascript-web-projects-to-build-your-portfolio-resume/

: https://www.udemy.com/course/javascript-web-projects-to-build-your-portfolio-resume/ For react practice : https://www.udemy.com/course/complete-react-developer-zero-to-mastery/

: https://www.udemy.com/course/complete-react-developer-zero-to-mastery/ Extra topics: https://www.udemy.com/course/the-complete-junior-to-senior-web-developer-roadmap/

Courses for Mobile Development:

React native for app dev: https://www.udemy.com/course/react-native-the-practical-guide/

Courses for Good-to-have Skills for Front End Developers:

Blockchain Development:

Freelance Websites for Front End Developers:

Upwork Freelancer Fiverr 99designs Toptal Guru PeoplePerHour Dribbble LinkedIn DesignHill Twine

I hope that this will be helpful for you guys. If I missed something, please share that and its resource in the comments, it will be much appreciated as it helps others.

You can follow me on LinkedIn

by Karthik Bhandary