Basic Guide to Add HubSpot Contacts to MailChimp List using SSIS

Basic Guide to Add HubSpot Contacts to MailChimp List using SSIS

SSIS stands for SQL Server Integration Services. It is a solution for building data integrations and workflow applications that integrate with databases. As data integration processes increase in importance, organizations are looking for ways to simplify integration. In this article, we'll walk you through how to design a data flow that adds new HubSpot contacts to a MailChimp list using CData SSIS Components for [HubSpot] and [MailChimp. The email address of the contact and the ID of the HubSpot contact are required.
