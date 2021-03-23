9 Best Data Integration Software in 2021

We have all heard the adage “Data is the new oil” in the 21st century. Every business needs to collect, manage, integrate, and analyze the data collected from various sources. Without studying the data properly, no business can earn huge revenues.

To churn out the full potential of data, online media offers several data integration software. The software on this list not only help in managing data but also helps in increasing employee efficiency. Let us learn more about data integration software in this post.

What is Data Integration Software?

Data integration software connects two or more applications by syncing or transferring data from one app to another, making the data more valuable for a business. It helps in sharing the information seamlessly inside any business organization and allows different teams to work together efficiently.

For instance, by using data integration software, you can automatically update the data collected from an email campaign into a Google Spreadsheet (in the proper format) and can further use it for lead generation and other activities included in marketing funnels.

Benefits of Using Data Integration Software

Every business needs data integration software to efficiently utilize and manage data collected from various sources. There are several benefits of data integration software. Let us explore a few of them.

Makes complex B2B data integrations simple Enables an enterprise to manage the data in one place Facilitates data of every format Integrates data from multiple sources like emails, social media accounts, and much more Helps in discovering the hidden potential of collected data Offers opportunities for better collaborations among software Automates the routine task like that of manually entering the data Helps in a better decision-making process.



Top 9 Data Integration Software

There is numerous data integration software available online. Based on public reviews and various rankings, we have categorized the top 9 data integration software for you.

1. Zapier

Zapier is a data integration software that can connect your applications and automate several workflows. It automatically syncs the information between web apps and allows you to focus on the most important work processes.

Some of the major features of Zapier are as follows.

Integrates hundreds of apps and helps automate their workflows

Offers a user-friendly platform for DIY automation

Provides flexible pricing plans for every business

Assures that the tool is completely secured, and data is safe

Offers pre-built workflows to learn about automation quickly.

2. Appy Pie Connect

Appy Pie Connect is an innovative and intelligent tool to connect various applications and automate various workflows. You can easily select any app from their App Directory and integrate it with another app for successful data integration. Appy Pie Connect ranks among the Top 5 of G2’s cloud data integration software categories.

Some of the major features of Appy Pie Connect are as follows.

Offers numerous connecting tools to integrate simple projects into complex workflows

Ensures that data shared between apps is completely safe and secure

Allows businesses to set triggers and actions to automate various workflows

Provides powerful editing tools for integrating web and mobile apps

Fills the data gaps between sales, marketing, and customer care services

Offers user-friendly and intuitive interface for connecting various apps.

3. Xplenty

Xplenty is one of the most advanced data integration platforms. Many of their clients explained that Xplenty offers such a flexible platform that they actually enjoy doing data migration.

Some of the major features of Xplenty are as follows.

Offers a complete toolkit for integrating apps and automating workflows

Provides rich expression language for implementing complex dataflows

Utilizes the power of SaaS applications to automatically transfer data

Offers no-code and low-code platforms to create workflows

Provides API component for performing advanced level of customization.

4. MuleSoft

Mulesoft is one of the most advanced and comprehensive data integration tools that is utilized to connect data, web-applications, and smart devices with APIs. It allows the development of faster and more affordable solutions for data integration.

Some of the major features of MuleSoft are as follows.

Offers advanced features across various technologies like iPaaS, ESB, etc.

Provides various tools to make cloud-based integrated application systems

Utilizes reusable assets for creating integrations

Deploys lightweight and scalable runtime engine for integrations

Ensures high-level automated security and protection from threats.

5. Informatica

Informatica is one of the largest cloud platform providers that support a wide network of system integrators. It helps you explore the power of data across your organizations by integrating various platforms and fetching data from them.

Some of the major features of Informatica are as follows.

Offers a comprehensive and modular platform for building data integrators

Utilizes advanced meta-data driven Artificial Intelligence capabilities

Allows users to reuse their data integrators across cloud platforms and processing engines

Reduces complexity in creating the programs for automating the transfer of data

Provides tools for data integration processing for a large volume of data.

6. Integrately

Integrately is one of the most trusted data integration tools utilized by thousands of businesses. It helps in integrating a huge number of applications with pre-built automation workflows.

Some of the major features of Integrately are as follows.

Offers highly efficient tools to easily integrate two applications

Provides a platform to design workflows from scratch

Helps in automating a number of routine tasks of businesses

Allows businesses to generate leads and maintaining data efficiently

Offers user-friendly and highly intuitive interface.

7. IBM App Connect

IBM App Connect is an all-in-one software for integrating apps and connecting the data that need to be transferred. It allows you to sync data between both on-premises and cloud-based applications. Businesses all across the world have trusted the IBM App Connect and have been using their tools for many years.

Some of the major features of IBM App Connect are as follows.

Offers tools to efficiently integrate apps without worrying about mismatched formats

Combines data assets across all the applications of an enterprise

Offers pre-built templates/connectors to immediately sync data between apps

Supports an extensive range of various integration patterns

Deploys iPaaS to increase the performance of integration.

8. Dell Boomi

Dell Boomi is the highly recommended data integration tool that lets you overcome the complexities faced by IT Teams. Boomi helps in breaking down data silos and integrating on-premises and cloud applications.

Some of the major features of Dell Boomi are as follows.

Provides a drag-n-drop user interface to create various integration patterns

Recommends various data flows to simplify the integration process

Offers an extensive library of in-built integrators

Consists of multiple highly efficient SaaS solutions

Provides tools for data mapping and resolving errors.

9. Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud is meant to provide end-to-end solutions for data integration. It helps in modernizing cloud integration platforms by providing numerous innovative tools.

Some of the major features of Cleo Integration Cloud are as follows.

Eliminates the complexities faced in integrating application for data synchronization

Establishes secured connection for data transfer

Supports every data format by providing an efficient transformation engine

Improves efficiency of cloud integration systems

Enables data-driven decisions with the help of real-time alerts.



Summing Up

This was a list of top data integration software. You can select any one of them depending on your business needs. Make sure you try two-three software before selecting the one for final use. It’s high time that you should understand the importance of data integration software and deploy the best one to your enterprise.

