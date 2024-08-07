TRULIEVE CANNABIS
#717 COMPANY RANKING
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands. As of March 16, 2022, it operated 162 dispensaries, which included 113 dispensaries in Florida, 19 affiliated dispensaries in Pennsylvania, 17 dispensaries in Arizona, five dispensaries in California, three dispensaries in Maryland, two dispensaries in Massachusetts, two dispensaries in West Virginia, and one dispensary in Connecticut. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. also operated cultivation and processing facilities in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Schyan Exploration Inc./Exploration Schyan Inc. and changed its name to Trulieve Cannabis Corp. in September 2018. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, Florida.
6000 emps
Since 2016
Worth 1.4B
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TRULIEVE CANNABIS (TRUL.CN)
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Trulieve Cannabis's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Cannabis ETFs Light Up As Trump Eyes Marijuana Reclassification
benzinga.com
Tue Aug 12 2025
FY2025 EPS Estimates for Trulieve Cannabis Cut by Cormark
etfdailynews.com
Tue Aug 12 2025
Pot stocks jump as U.S. DOJ moves to reclassify cannabis as a less dangerous drug
finance.yahoo.com
Tue Apr 30 2024
Trulieve-led Florida cannabis campaign gathers steam
seekingalpha.com
Thu Apr 04 2024
Trulieve Cannabis Stock: Flush With Cash And Hope For 2024 (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)
seekingalpha.com
Fri Nov 17 2023
Trulieve Cannabis posts narrower Q3 loss, beats cash flow targets
ca.finance.yahoo.com
Thu Nov 09 2023
At least 16 cannabis firms have gone out of business so far in Mass.
bizjournals.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon Opens Weed Lounge In NJ, MMJ Retail In FL And Latest Shop Openings
markets.businessinsider.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Florida's Cannabis Market Holds Promise of Bright Future
realmoney.thestreet.com
Sat Oct 28 2023
The bee’s knees: Cannabis trade group celebrates Roaring ’20s
phoenixnewtimes.com
Sat Oct 28 2023
Cannabis Companies Will Report Financials Soon
newcannabisventures.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Peijia Medical Presents Early Clinical Findings of GeminiOne® TEER Device at TCT 2023
lelezard.com
Fri Oct 27 2023