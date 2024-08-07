TRULIEVE CANNABIS

#717 COMPANY RANKING
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands. As of March 16, 2022, it operated 162 dispensaries, which included 113 dispensaries in Florida, 19 affiliated dispensaries in Pennsylvania, 17 dispensaries in Arizona, five dispensaries in California, three dispensaries in Maryland, two dispensaries in Massachusetts, two dispensaries in West Virginia, and one dispensary in Connecticut. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. also operated cultivation and processing facilities in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Schyan Exploration Inc./Exploration Schyan Inc. and changed its name to Trulieve Cannabis Corp. in September 2018. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, Florida.
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trulieve.com
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6000 emps
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Since 2016
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Worth 1.4B
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TRULIEVE CANNABIS (TRUL.CN)

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Trulieve Cannabis's latest news & mentions

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Cannabis ETFs Light Up As Trump Eyes Marijuana Reclassification

Cannabis ETFs Light Up As Trump Eyes Marijuana Reclassification

benzinga.com

Tue Aug 12 2025

FY2025 EPS Estimates for Trulieve Cannabis Cut by Cormark

FY2025 EPS Estimates for Trulieve Cannabis Cut by Cormark

etfdailynews.com

Tue Aug 12 2025

Pot stocks jump as U.S. DOJ moves to reclassify cannabis as a less dangerous drug

Pot stocks jump as U.S. DOJ moves to reclassify cannabis as a less dangerous drug

finance.yahoo.com

Tue Apr 30 2024

Trulieve-led Florida cannabis campaign gathers steam

Trulieve-led Florida cannabis campaign gathers steam

seekingalpha.com

Thu Apr 04 2024

Trulieve Cannabis Stock: Flush With Cash And Hope For 2024 (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)

Trulieve Cannabis Stock: Flush With Cash And Hope For 2024 (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)

seekingalpha.com

Fri Nov 17 2023

Trulieve Cannabis posts narrower Q3 loss, beats cash flow targets

Trulieve Cannabis posts narrower Q3 loss, beats cash flow targets

ca.finance.yahoo.com

Thu Nov 09 2023

At least 16 cannabis firms have gone out of business so far in Mass.

At least 16 cannabis firms have gone out of business so far in Mass.

bizjournals.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon Opens Weed Lounge In NJ, MMJ Retail In FL And Latest Shop Openings

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon Opens Weed Lounge In NJ, MMJ Retail In FL And Latest Shop Openings

markets.businessinsider.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Florida's Cannabis Market Holds Promise of Bright Future

Florida's Cannabis Market Holds Promise of Bright Future

realmoney.thestreet.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

The bee’s knees: Cannabis trade group celebrates Roaring ’20s

The bee’s knees: Cannabis trade group celebrates Roaring ’20s

phoenixnewtimes.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

Cannabis Companies Will Report Financials Soon

Cannabis Companies Will Report Financials Soon

newcannabisventures.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Peijia Medical Presents Early Clinical Findings of GeminiOne® TEER Device at TCT 2023

Peijia Medical Presents Early Clinical Findings of GeminiOne® TEER Device at TCT 2023

lelezard.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

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