SUPERBET

#1739 COMPANY RANKING
We are a tech & entertainment company founded in 2008, with a dream of bringing exciting, technology-powered entertainment in sports & gaming to millions of customers around the world. Our group is present in 10 countries, in terms of operations or tech hubs, with the most important markets being Romania, Belgium, and Poland. The Superbet team gathers more than 4.500 people, acting as the major driving force behind our success. Tech-powered global entertainment platform At Superbet, technology and innovation are at the heart of everything we do. Our tech hubs in Zagreb, London, and Bucharest are focused on developing the best proprietary technology, innovative products, and new ways to engage with our passionate customer base. Following record-breaking years for the Group, we are moving ever closer to our goal of exciting the world. Our plans are big - expanding our presence in Central and Eastern Europe and creating a unique experience for our customers. Our Credentials The world's largest private equity fund, Blackstone Inc., recognized our vision. That's why we received a strategic investment of 175 million euros in 2019. As leaders in compliance and best practices, we are members of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) and the only company which has won four times the Best Sports Betting Operator in CEE award at the Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference (CEEGC).
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Superbet's stories on HackerNoon

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Superbet's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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