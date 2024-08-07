SUPERBET
#1739 COMPANY RANKING
We are a tech & entertainment company founded in 2008, with a dream of bringing exciting, technology-powered entertainment in sports & gaming to millions of customers around the world. Our group is present in 10 countries, in terms of operations or tech hubs, with the most important markets being Romania, Belgium, and Poland. The Superbet team gathers more than 4.500 people, acting as the major driving force behind our success. Tech-powered global entertainment platform At Superbet, technology and innovation are at the heart of everything we do. Our tech hubs in Zagreb, London, and Bucharest are focused on developing the best proprietary technology, innovative products, and new ways to engage with our passionate customer base. Following record-breaking years for the Group, we are moving ever closer to our goal of exciting the world. Our plans are big - expanding our presence in Central and Eastern Europe and creating a unique experience for our customers. Our Credentials The world's largest private equity fund, Blackstone Inc., recognized our vision. That's why we received a strategic investment of 175 million euros in 2019. As leaders in compliance and best practices, we are members of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) and the only company which has won four times the Best Sports Betting Operator in CEE award at the Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference (CEEGC).
4500 emps
Since 2008
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Superbet's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
SuperBetter Improves Mental Health Using the Psychology of Gameplay
Fri Aug 06 2021 By Keith Wakeman
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Thu Jun 21 2018 By Nir Eyal
When Distraction is a Good Thing
Thu Jun 01 2017 By Nir Eyal
Create an Enemy to Achieve Your Goals
Mon Feb 06 2017 By Nir Eyal
Presto SQL + S3 Data + Superset = Data Lake
Fri Oct 25 2024 By Abhishek Gupta
Integrating Apache Druid and Apache Superset with MinIO
Wed Aug 23 2023 By MinIO
Superbet's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Kambi Group agrees long-term partnership with Superbet Group
marketscreener.com
Mon Nov 03 2025
Praggnanandhaa 'Much More Confident' Of Securing Candidates Berth After Strong Run
news18.com
Sun Jun 29 2025
Praggnanandhaa achieves another historic feat after winning UzChess Cup Masters, collecting third title of year
firstpost.com
Fri Jun 27 2025
Praggnanandhaa extends lead in FIDE Circuit Rankings, eyes World Championship clash with Gukesh
firstpost.com
Mon May 19 2025
Praggnanandhaa wins Superbet Chess Classic, but world champion Gukesh’s form raises concerns
firstpost.com
Sat May 17 2025
Praggnanandhaa Wins Superbet Classic After A Tough Tiebreak
deccanchronicle.com
Sat May 17 2025
Superbet Classic: R Praggnanandhaa Shares Top Spot Following Draw With Levon Aronian
news18.com
Fri May 16 2025
Superbet Classic: R Praggnanandhaa In Joint Lead With Three Others
news18.com
Wed May 14 2025
Superbet Classic: Praggnanandhaa Draws Vs Duda, Holds Joint Lead After Six Rounds
news18.com
Tue May 13 2025
Superbet Chess: R Praggnanandhaa Downs Nodirbek Abdusattorov In Second Round
news18.com
Fri May 09 2025
Gukesh To Be Back in Action in Superbet Classic
deccanchronicle.com
Tue May 06 2025
EL CLASICO! În direct sâmbătă de la 17:15 pe Superbet.ro! Pe cine mergi?
sport.hotnews.ro
Fri Oct 27 2023