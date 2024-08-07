PURPLLE.COM
#686 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in 2012, Purplle.com is one of India’s largest e-beauty destinations with more than 7 million monthly active users. The beauty e-tailer has over 1000+ brands with nearly 50,000 products, available on its website and app. Purplle.com recently closed a $45M deal from Verlinvest, Sequoia Capital India, Blume Ventures & JSW Ventures. Purplle has successfully scaled its digital-first beauty brands like Purplle, Good Vibes, NY Bae, amongst others. Good Vibes from this cohort has already become an INR 150 Cr brand and is one of the top 3 in the Naturals Skincare space on the app. Purplle has built a differentiated, highly personalized digital shopping experience for consumers through its app by creating detailed user personas, enabling customers to test make-up, and recommending products based on personality, search keywords, and purchase behaviour. With over 800 employees and growing at more than 90% percent year-on-year, Purplle is well-positioned to be a leader in the burgeoning Indian e-beauty space.
973 emps
Since 2012
Worth 1.3B
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#686Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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PURPLLE.COM
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EVERGREEN INDEX #686
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JSW Ventures Fully Exits Purplle; Sells Stake to Manipal Group
entrepreneur.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
JSW Fund Sells its Part Purplle Stake to Manipal’s Pai
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
JSW Ventures exits Purplle with 18x return
livemint.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
JSW Fund I exits Purplle with 2.7X return
entrackr.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Manipal Group's Ranjan Pai invests in omnichannel beauty retailer Purplle
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Startup Digest: Lenskart acquires TangoEye, Skyroot Aerospace raises $27.5 Mn, Apple India’s profits up 77% in FY23 & more
cnbctv18.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Manipal Group invests in Purplle; Skyroot raises $27 million from Temasek, others
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Manipal Group invests in Purplle with a secondary purchase from JSW Ventures
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Manipal Group invests in Purplle with a secondary purchase from JSW Ventures
msn.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
JSW Ventures exits from Fund I in Purplle; sells stake to Manipal Group
retail.economictimes.indiatimes.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
JSW Ventures sells stake in Purplle to Manipal Family Office
thehindubusinessline.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
JSW Ventures sells Purplle stake to Manipal Group at 2.7x return
inshorts.com
Mon Oct 30 2023