PURPLLE.COM

#686 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in 2012, Purplle.com is one of India’s largest e-beauty destinations with more than 7 million monthly active users. The beauty e-tailer has over 1000+ brands with nearly 50,000 products, available on its website and app. Purplle.com recently closed a $45M deal from Verlinvest, Sequoia Capital India, Blume Ventures & JSW Ventures. Purplle has successfully scaled its digital-first beauty brands like Purplle, Good Vibes, NY Bae, amongst others. Good Vibes from this cohort has already become an INR 150 Cr brand and is one of the top 3 in the Naturals Skincare space on the app. Purplle has built a differentiated, highly personalized digital shopping experience for consumers through its app by creating detailed user personas, enabling customers to test make-up, and recommending products based on personality, search keywords, and purchase behaviour. With over 800 employees and growing at more than 90% percent year-on-year, Purplle is well-positioned to be a leader in the burgeoning Indian e-beauty space.
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purplle.com
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973 emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 1.3B
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PURPLLE.COM

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EVERGREEN INDEX #686

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Purplle.com's latest news & mentions

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JSW Ventures Fully Exits Purplle; Sells Stake to Manipal Group

JSW Ventures Fully Exits Purplle; Sells Stake to Manipal Group

entrepreneur.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

JSW Fund Sells its Part Purplle Stake to Manipal’s Pai

JSW Fund Sells its Part Purplle Stake to Manipal’s Pai

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

JSW Ventures exits Purplle with 18x return

JSW Ventures exits Purplle with 18x return

livemint.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

JSW Fund I exits Purplle with 2.7X return

JSW Fund I exits Purplle with 2.7X return

entrackr.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Manipal Group's Ranjan Pai invests in omnichannel beauty retailer Purplle

Manipal Group's Ranjan Pai invests in omnichannel beauty retailer Purplle

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Startup Digest: Lenskart acquires TangoEye, Skyroot Aerospace raises $27.5 Mn, Apple India’s profits up 77% in FY23 & more

Startup Digest: Lenskart acquires TangoEye, Skyroot Aerospace raises $27.5 Mn, Apple India’s profits up 77% in FY23 & more

cnbctv18.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Manipal Group invests in Purplle; Skyroot raises $27 million from Temasek, others

Manipal Group invests in Purplle; Skyroot raises $27 million from Temasek, others

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Manipal Group invests in Purplle with a secondary purchase from JSW Ventures

Manipal Group invests in Purplle with a secondary purchase from JSW Ventures

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Manipal Group invests in Purplle with a secondary purchase from JSW Ventures

Manipal Group invests in Purplle with a secondary purchase from JSW Ventures

msn.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

JSW Ventures exits from Fund I in Purplle; sells stake to Manipal Group

JSW Ventures exits from Fund I in Purplle; sells stake to Manipal Group

retail.economictimes.indiatimes.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

JSW Ventures sells stake in Purplle to Manipal Family Office

JSW Ventures sells stake in Purplle to Manipal Family Office

thehindubusinessline.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

JSW Ventures sells Purplle stake to Manipal Group at 2.7x return

JSW Ventures sells Purplle stake to Manipal Group at 2.7x return

inshorts.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

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