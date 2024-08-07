POSHMARK

#1056 COMPANY RANKING
Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.
computer emoji
poshmark.com
ninja emoji
501-1000 emps
light emoji
Since 2011
money emoji
Worth 1.2B
twitter social iconinstagram social iconfacebook social icon
#web-development#social-media#ecommerce
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#1056
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
1%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
1
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

POSHMARK (POSH)

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #1056

Poshmark's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Leveraging Online Review Trends to Create Enhanced Customer Experiences

Leveraging Online Review Trends to Create Enhanced Customer Experiences

Thu Jan 25 2024 By Joanna Clark Simpson

Sora Enables Shipping While Keeping Your Address Private

Sora Enables Shipping While Keeping Your Address Private

Thu Sep 30 2021 By Sora

World's First Crypto-Fashion week: Recap And Analysis

World's First Crypto-Fashion week: Recap And Analysis

Sat Jul 31 2021 By ÀLA.HAUSSE

The rise of Virtual Fashion and the very first Crypto-Fashion week

The rise of Virtual Fashion and the very first Crypto-Fashion week

Wed Jul 28 2021 By ÀLA.HAUSSE

24 Tactics for Startups To Unveil The Chicken-and-Egg Dilemma

24 Tactics for Startups To Unveil The Chicken-and-Egg Dilemma

Sat May 15 2021 By You are launched

20 Tips for Selling on Depop App: 2021 Edition

20 Tips for Selling on Depop App: 2021 Edition

Wed Dec 02 2020 By Debob

Depop Bot - The Ultimate Guide (2020)

Depop Bot - The Ultimate Guide (2020)

Sun Sep 13 2020 By Debob

AWIP Announces Inaugural Executive Summit to Advance Female Leadership Across Technology Industry…

AWIP Announces Inaugural Executive Summit to Advance Female Leadership Across Technology Industry…

Tue Nov 13 2018 By Advancing Women in Product

AWIP Announces Inaugural Executive Summit to Advance Female Leadership Across Technology Industry

AWIP Announces Inaugural Executive Summit to Advance Female Leadership Across Technology Industry

Wed Oct 31 2018 By Advancing Women in Product

Limited Edition Tokens

Limited Edition Tokens

Wed Oct 24 2018 By Matt Lockyer

NFTs and the Future of Digital Memorabilia

NFTs and the Future of Digital Memorabilia

Mon Jul 16 2018 By Cuy Sheffield

My Conversation with Zhang Yiming, Founder of Toutiao

My Conversation with Zhang Yiming, Founder of Toutiao

Mon Oct 23 2017 By GGV Capital

Poshmark's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Ex-Arizona AG official Vanessa Hickman pleads guilty in jewelry theft

Ex-Arizona AG official Vanessa Hickman pleads guilty in jewelry theft

usatoday.com

Wed Mar 04 2026

Anyone Can Buy Unclaimed Amazon Packages - Here's Where You Can Find Them

Anyone Can Buy Unclaimed Amazon Packages - Here's Where You Can Find Them

slashgear.com

Sun Nov 02 2025

Poshmark Is Lowering Its Shipping Fees for the First Time in a Decade

Poshmark Is Lowering Its Shipping Fees for the First Time in a Decade

lifehacker.com

Thu Sep 11 2025

This Measurement App Makes Reselling Clothes so Much Easier

This Measurement App Makes Reselling Clothes so Much Easier

lifehacker.com

Wed Aug 27 2025

Poshmark CEO and founder to step down

Poshmark CEO and founder to step down

techcrunch.com

Mon Aug 11 2025

Which Is the Better Resale App: Poshmark vs. Depop

Which Is the Better Resale App: Poshmark vs. Depop

lifehacker.com

Wed Jun 04 2025

Poshmark is introducing AI-generated product listings

Poshmark is introducing AI-generated product listings

theverge.com

Thu Jan 30 2025

I make $12K a month selling my clothes - I even paid off $80K in student loans

I make $12K a month selling my clothes - I even paid off $80K in student loans

nypost.com

Tue Jan 21 2025

Can Poshmark’s Tech Fixes Make Selling Secondhand Clothes Seamless?

Can Poshmark’s Tech Fixes Make Selling Secondhand Clothes Seamless?

nytimes.com

Sun Jan 12 2025

leadership expert

leadership expert

cnbc.com

Mon Oct 28 2024

Poshmark reverses decision to lower selling fees after sellers experience a drop in sales

Poshmark reverses decision to lower selling fees after sellers experience a drop in sales

techcrunch.com

Mon Oct 21 2024

Poshmark suspends account of fraudster who resold $823K worth of designer duds

Poshmark suspends account of fraudster who resold $823K worth of designer duds

nypost.com

Fri Feb 16 2024

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Poshmark

avatar

Poshmark WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!