POSHMARK
#1056 COMPANY RANKING
Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.
501-1000 emps
Since 2011
Worth 1.2B
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POSHMARK (POSH)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #1056
Poshmark's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Poshmark's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Ex-Arizona AG official Vanessa Hickman pleads guilty in jewelry theft
usatoday.com
Wed Mar 04 2026
Anyone Can Buy Unclaimed Amazon Packages - Here's Where You Can Find Them
slashgear.com
Sun Nov 02 2025
Poshmark Is Lowering Its Shipping Fees for the First Time in a Decade
lifehacker.com
Thu Sep 11 2025
This Measurement App Makes Reselling Clothes so Much Easier
lifehacker.com
Wed Aug 27 2025
Poshmark CEO and founder to step down
techcrunch.com
Mon Aug 11 2025
Which Is the Better Resale App: Poshmark vs. Depop
lifehacker.com
Wed Jun 04 2025
Poshmark is introducing AI-generated product listings
theverge.com
Thu Jan 30 2025
I make $12K a month selling my clothes - I even paid off $80K in student loans
nypost.com
Tue Jan 21 2025
Can Poshmark’s Tech Fixes Make Selling Secondhand Clothes Seamless?
nytimes.com
Sun Jan 12 2025
leadership expert
cnbc.com
Mon Oct 28 2024
Poshmark reverses decision to lower selling fees after sellers experience a drop in sales
techcrunch.com
Mon Oct 21 2024
Poshmark suspends account of fraudster who resold $823K worth of designer duds
nypost.com
Fri Feb 16 2024