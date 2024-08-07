LUMEN LEARNING #2992 COMPANY RANKING

Lumen Learning’s mission is to enable unprecedented learning for all students. We do this by providing tools and services to support effective teaching and learning practices. We are trying to build more effective learners and more impactful teachers – because both are essential to improve student success. Lumen Courseware: Lumen’s affordable course materials are designed to strengthen learning using open educational resources (OER). They provide high quality, interactive learning content, online homework, and personalized feedback to help them study and learn more effectively, with plenty of opportunities to engage students in active learning. We apply learning science principles and analyze learning data to identify where students struggle and make targeted improvements that strengthen learning. Lumen Circles Professional Development Programs: Effective learning means supporting not only students, but also faculty to be their best. With Lumen Circles, we offer professional development experiences that use virtual communities of practice to connect faculty members with peers and help them hone their expertise as student-centered teachers. Grounded in evidence-based teaching practices and self-reflection, Lumen Circles work well for any faculty member, in any discipline, and at any stage of career – regardless of whether they use Lumen courseware.