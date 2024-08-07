LUMEN LEARNING

#2992 COMPANY RANKING
Lumen Learning’s mission is to enable unprecedented learning for all students. We do this by providing tools and services to support effective teaching and learning practices. We are trying to build more effective learners and more impactful teachers – because both are essential to improve student success. Lumen Courseware: Lumen’s affordable course materials are designed to strengthen learning using open educational resources (OER). They provide high quality, interactive learning content, online homework, and personalized feedback to help them study and learn more effectively, with plenty of opportunities to engage students in active learning. We apply learning science principles and analyze learning data to identify where students struggle and make targeted improvements that strengthen learning. Lumen Circles Professional Development Programs: Effective learning means supporting not only students, but also faculty to be their best. With Lumen Circles, we offer professional development experiences that use virtual communities of practice to connect faculty members with peers and help them hone their expertise as student-centered teachers. Grounded in evidence-based teaching practices and self-reflection, Lumen Circles work well for any faculty member, in any discipline, and at any stage of career – regardless of whether they use Lumen courseware.
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lumenlearning.com
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Since 2013
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LUMEN LEARNING (LUMN)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2992

Lumen Learning's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Holberton's OS of Education Concept

Holberton's OS of Education Concept

Mon May 03 2021 By craig@eye-on.ai

Unreal Editor for Fortnite: A Game-Changing Gateway to AAA Development

Unreal Editor for Fortnite: A Game-Changing Gateway to AAA Development

Fri Apr 04 2025 By Pantelis Kassotis

The Astronomy

The Astronomy

Sun Jul 02 2023 By Leonardo Da Vinci

Are You Paying 400 Times More for Your Internet Than Your Neighbor? You Might Be

Are You Paying 400 Times More for Your Internet Than Your Neighbor? You Might Be

Wed Mar 15 2023 By The Markup

Power E1080: A Poem

Power E1080: A Poem

Thu Jun 23 2022 By Síngular | ZunguB

The Hitchhiker's Guide to Laravel Vapor

The Hitchhiker's Guide to Laravel Vapor

Tue Sep 28 2021 By Vedran Cindric

Django vs Laravel: An In-Depth Comparison

Django vs Laravel: An In-Depth Comparison

Wed Mar 17 2021 By Ankush Singla

40 Must-Known Laravel Tools and Resources

40 Must-Known Laravel Tools and Resources

Thu Oct 24 2019 By Max Babych

How 20,000 Telegrammers Solved the World’s Most Cooperative Crossword Puzzle

How 20,000 Telegrammers Solved the World’s Most Cooperative Crossword Puzzle

Fri Aug 10 2018 By KK Jain (@kk_ncnt)

You’re Invited to Our Inaugural Hacker Noon Party

You’re Invited to Our Inaugural Hacker Noon Party

Fri May 26 2017 By David Smooke

How engineering @ Lyft helped me launch a new African ride share app in 10 days

How engineering @ Lyft helped me launch a new African ride share app in 10 days

Thu Nov 17 2016 By Jonathan Block

Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) Have Transformed the Way We Interact With Computers

Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) Have Transformed the Way We Interact With Computers

Tue Jan 17 2023 By __nik

Lumen Learning's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
LMN-101 by Lumen Bioscience for Campylobacter Infections: Likelihood of Approval

LMN-101 by Lumen Bioscience for Campylobacter Infections: Likelihood of Approval

pharmaceutical-technology.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

Lumen's Blaise Lucey on the Evolution of the Attention Challenge and the Future of Advertising Metrics

Lumen's Blaise Lucey on the Evolution of the Attention Challenge and the Future of Advertising Metrics

exchangewire.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Lumen Technologies' Quantum Fiber brand to deliver a disruptive and groundbreaking Wi-Fi 7 device

Lumen Technologies' Quantum Fiber brand to deliver a disruptive and groundbreaking Wi-Fi 7 device

finance.yahoo.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Lumen Scholar Institute

Lumen Scholar Institute

usnews.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Lumen Technologies: The Turnaround Time May Be The Right One

Lumen Technologies: The Turnaround Time May Be The Right One

msn.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Lumen Technologies And Its Looming Maturities

Lumen Technologies And Its Looming Maturities

seekingalpha.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Lumen Bluetooth Small Bulb

Lumen Bluetooth Small Bulb

linkedin.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

Lumen sells CDN customers to Akamai

Lumen sells CDN customers to Akamai

telecoms.com

Thu Oct 12 2023

Lifelong Learning Entitlement overview

Lifelong Learning Entitlement overview

gov.uk

Wed Oct 11 2023

A New Wave Of Fanovation Is Coming To Lumen Field

A New Wave Of Fanovation Is Coming To Lumen Field

seahawks.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

Lumen (LUMN) Sells Some CDN Service Contracts to Akamai

Lumen (LUMN) Sells Some CDN Service Contracts to Akamai

finance.yahoo.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

Lumen (LUMN) Sells Some CDN Service Contracts to Akamai

Lumen (LUMN) Sells Some CDN Service Contracts to Akamai

nasdaq.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

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