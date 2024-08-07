LUMEN LEARNING
#2992 COMPANY RANKING
Lumen Learning’s mission is to enable unprecedented learning for all students. We do this by providing tools and services to support effective teaching and learning practices. We are trying to build more effective learners and more impactful teachers – because both are essential to improve student success. Lumen Courseware: Lumen’s affordable course materials are designed to strengthen learning using open educational resources (OER). They provide high quality, interactive learning content, online homework, and personalized feedback to help them study and learn more effectively, with plenty of opportunities to engage students in active learning. We apply learning science principles and analyze learning data to identify where students struggle and make targeted improvements that strengthen learning. Lumen Circles Professional Development Programs: Effective learning means supporting not only students, but also faculty to be their best. With Lumen Circles, we offer professional development experiences that use virtual communities of practice to connect faculty members with peers and help them hone their expertise as student-centered teachers. Grounded in evidence-based teaching practices and self-reflection, Lumen Circles work well for any faculty member, in any discipline, and at any stage of career – regardless of whether they use Lumen courseware.
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LUMEN LEARNING (LUMN)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2992
Lumen Learning's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Holberton's OS of Education Concept
Mon May 03 2021 By craig@eye-on.ai
Unreal Editor for Fortnite: A Game-Changing Gateway to AAA Development
Fri Apr 04 2025 By Pantelis Kassotis
The Astronomy
Sun Jul 02 2023 By Leonardo Da Vinci
Are You Paying 400 Times More for Your Internet Than Your Neighbor? You Might Be
Wed Mar 15 2023 By The Markup
Power E1080: A Poem
Thu Jun 23 2022 By Síngular | ZunguB
The Hitchhiker's Guide to Laravel Vapor
Tue Sep 28 2021 By Vedran Cindric
Django vs Laravel: An In-Depth Comparison
Wed Mar 17 2021 By Ankush Singla
40 Must-Known Laravel Tools and Resources
Thu Oct 24 2019 By Max Babych
How 20,000 Telegrammers Solved the World’s Most Cooperative Crossword Puzzle
Fri Aug 10 2018 By KK Jain (@kk_ncnt)
You’re Invited to Our Inaugural Hacker Noon Party
Fri May 26 2017 By David Smooke
How engineering @ Lyft helped me launch a new African ride share app in 10 days
Thu Nov 17 2016 By Jonathan Block
Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) Have Transformed the Way We Interact With Computers
Tue Jan 17 2023 By __nik
Lumen Learning's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
LMN-101 by Lumen Bioscience for Campylobacter Infections: Likelihood of Approval
pharmaceutical-technology.com
Sat Oct 28 2023
Lumen's Blaise Lucey on the Evolution of the Attention Challenge and the Future of Advertising Metrics
exchangewire.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
Lumen Technologies' Quantum Fiber brand to deliver a disruptive and groundbreaking Wi-Fi 7 device
finance.yahoo.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
Lumen Scholar Institute
usnews.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Lumen Technologies: The Turnaround Time May Be The Right One
msn.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
Lumen Technologies And Its Looming Maturities
seekingalpha.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Lumen Bluetooth Small Bulb
linkedin.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
Lumen sells CDN customers to Akamai
telecoms.com
Thu Oct 12 2023
Lifelong Learning Entitlement overview
gov.uk
Wed Oct 11 2023
A New Wave Of Fanovation Is Coming To Lumen Field
seahawks.com
Wed Oct 11 2023
Lumen (LUMN) Sells Some CDN Service Contracts to Akamai
finance.yahoo.com
Wed Oct 11 2023
Lumen (LUMN) Sells Some CDN Service Contracts to Akamai
nasdaq.com
Wed Oct 11 2023