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The "API First" Illusion: Why Your "Simple" Endpoints Turn Into Technical Debt (And How to Fix It)

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byHui@huizhudev

AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

December 15th, 2025
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    byHui@huizhudev

    AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

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programming#api-design#software-architecture#rest-api#ai-programming#developer-productivity#system-architecture#openapi-specs#hackernoon-top-story

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