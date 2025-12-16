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The "Concrete Foundation" Fallacy: Why Your Quick-and-Dirty Database Schema is a Ticking Time Bomb

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byHui@huizhudev

AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

December 16th, 2025
featured image - The "Concrete Foundation" Fallacy: Why Your Quick-and-Dirty Database Schema is a Ticking Time Bomb
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    byHui@huizhudev

    AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

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cloud#database-design#system-architecture#prompt-engineering#software-development#sql#ai-code#ai-schema-first#database-architecture

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