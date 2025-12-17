Why I Fired Myself From Writing Unit Tests (And Hired an AI QA Lead)

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byHui@huizhudev

AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

December 17th, 2025
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    byHui@huizhudev

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Hui@huizhudev

AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

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programming#unit-testing#ai-programming#software-testing#developer-productivity#prompt-engineering#automators-dilemma#qa-lead#automated-testing

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