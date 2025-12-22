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Why “It Works on My Machine” Keeps Breaking Production

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byHui@huizhudev

AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

December 22nd, 2025
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    byHui@huizhudev

    AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

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Hui@huizhudev

AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

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TOPICS

programming#docker#ai-programming#software-architecture#dockerfile-optimization#devops-automation#container-security#multi-stage-docker-builds#infrastructure-as-code

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