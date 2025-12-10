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The "Feynman Technique" for Algorithms: How to Stop Memorizing Code and Start Building Intuition

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byHui@huizhudev

AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

December 10th, 2025
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    byHui@huizhudev

    AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

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programming#programming#algorithms#ai-prompts#education#career-development#feynman-technique#how-to-use-ai#ai-assisted-coding

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