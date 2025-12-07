New Story

Stop "Shotgun Debugging": How to Use AI to Solve Bugs Like a Forensic Scientist

by
byHui@huizhudev

AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

December 7th, 2025
featured image - Stop "Shotgun Debugging": How to Use AI to Solve Bugs Like a Forensic Scientist
    Speed
    Voice
Hui
    byHui@huizhudev

    AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

    Story's Credibility
    Original Reporting
← Previous

Stop "LGTM" Culture: How to Turn Code Reviews into a Masterclass with AI

About Author

Hui HackerNoon profile picture
Hui@huizhudev

AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

Read my storiesAbout @huizhudev

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#ai-prompts#debugging#software-engineering#developer-productivity#programming#shotgun-debugging#debugging-forensic-specialist#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives

Related Stories