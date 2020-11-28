Coding Games and Websites to Help You Learn Programming

845 reads

@ vishesht27 Vishesh Tripathi Want to keep learning till last breath

The biggest question you should ask yourself before read further is "What is coding?". So coding is the process of assigning a code to something for classification or identification.

Basically there are 3 levels of coding:

Beginner Intermediate Expert

So, let's start the journey with some gaming and believe me you will learn a lot through these games. Yes, Definitely coding.

CodeMonkey

CodeMonkey is a fun and educational game-based environment where kids learn to code without any prior experience. After completing CodeMonkey's award-winning coding courses, kids will be able to navigate through the programming world with a sense of confidence and accomplishment.

CODEWARS

Codewars is an educational community for computer programming. On the platform, software developers train on programming challenges known as kata. These discrete programming exercises train a range of skills in a variety of programming languages, and are completed within an online integrated development environment.

On Codewars the community and challenge progression is gamified, with users earning ranks and honor for completing kata, contributing kata, and quality solutions.

So, as you have played some games , now you can jump on some Coding websites.

BEGINNER

1.GEEKSFORGEEKS

GeeksforGeeks was created with a goal in mind to provide well written, well thought and well-explained solutions for selected questions. The core team of five super geeks constituting of technology lovers and computer science enthusiasts have been constantly working in this direction.

2.HackerRank

HackerRank is a place where programmers from all over the world come together to solve problems in a wide range of Computer Science domains such as algorithms, machine learning, or artificial intelligence, as well as to practice different programming paradigms like functional programming.

INTERMEDIATE

1. HACKEREARTH

HackerEarth provides enterprise software that helps organisations with their technical hiring needs.HackerEarth is used by organizations for technical skill assessment and remote video interviewing. In addition to that HackerEarth also has a community and since inception built a base of 4M+ developers.In the community, HackerEarth is known for having conducted 1000+ hackathons and 10,000+ programming challenges to date.

HackerEarth has raised $11.5 million in funding over three rounds[3]. Today, more than 750 customers worldwide use its technical coding assessments platform, including Amazon, Walmart Labs, Thoughtworks, Societe Generale, HP, VMware, DBS, HCL, GE, Wipro, Barclays, Pitney Bowes, Intel, and L&T Infotech.HackerEarth is backed by GSF Global and Angelprime.[6]

2.LEETCODE

It’s a website where people–mostly software engineers–practice their coding skills. There are 800+ questions (and growing), each with multiple solutions. Questions are ranked by level of difficulty: easy, medium, and hard. Similar websites include HackerRank, Topcoder, InterviewBit, among others.

There’s also a popular book, “Cracking the Coding Interview,” which some call the Bible for engineers. The Blind community uses a mix of these resources, but based on mentions, LeetCode seems to be the most popular. Our active users cite the following reasons for preferring LeetCode: more questions, better quality, plus a strong user base.

EXPERT

1.CODEFORCES

Codeforces is a website that hosts competitive programming contests. It is maintained by a group of competitive programmers from ITMO University led by Mikhail Mirzayanov. Since 2013, Codeforces claims to surpass Topcoder in terms of active contestants. As of 2018, it has over 600,000 registered users. Codeforces along with other similar websites are used by top sport programmers like Gennady Korotkevich, Petr Mitrichev, Benjamin Qi and Makoto Soejima, and by other programmers interested in furthering their careers.

2.CODECHEF

CodeChef is a competitive programming community of programmers from across the globe. CodeChef was started as an educational initiative in the year 2009 by Directi, an Indian software company. Apart from its monthly coding contests for the community, CodeChef has many initiatives for Schools, Colleges and Women in competitive programming.

CodeChef is credited with hosting the India regionals of the prestigious ICPC for college students, as well as for IOI for school students in India. In 2020, CodeChef’s custodianship was changed from Directi (founded by Bhavin Turakhia) to Unacademy (Gaurav Munjal, CEO). CodeChef and its various initiatives have been managed and run by its Business Unit Head Anup Kalbalia.

CONCLUSION

That's all for today. The coding levels are divided by me on my personal opinion. I have personally visited and tried problems on all these sites. Coding is like an art. It requires patience and hard work. Going step-by-step is the best method.

ALL THE BEST AND KEEP CODING!

Share this story @ vishesht27 Vishesh Tripathi Read my stories Want to keep learning till last breath

Tags