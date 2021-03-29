Would You Swipe Right for an AI Profile?

Most of us are convinced that we can dissociate humans from machines, but is it really the case?

This study dives into this question using AI-generated profiles on dating apps. Would you swipe right for an AI? Let's find out.

Watch the video

0:00​ Hey! If you see this, let me know if you liked the longer format of this video!

1:06​ A super-intelligent machine... ft. Homo Deus

2:57​ The study

3:47​ Key findings

4:19​ What is an AI-made-up person?

5:13​ How to create a human-looking face using StyleGAN2

6:53​ How to create an identity using GPT-2

8:42​ The results

Video Transcript

00:00

would you swipe right on an ai profile

00:02

most of us are convinced that we can

00:04

dissociate

00:05

humans from machines but is it really

00:08

the case

00:09

this is what the study reveals using ai

00:11

meta people on dating apps

00:14

as we discussed in the last video it's

00:15

now possible to train an artificial

00:17

intelligence to muddle what beauty is to

00:20

us

00:20

within a couple years the famous saying

00:23

beauty is in the eye of the beholder

00:25

may have to change to beauty is in the

00:27

ai of the beholder

00:29

indeed beauty is something rather

00:31

complex and subjective

00:33

in a recent study researchers showed

00:35

that artificial intelligence analyzing

00:37

your tastes and interests could generate

00:40

personally attractive faces i think you

00:43

will all agree that when you look at

00:44

someone and find the person attractive

00:46

you cannot really explain

00:48

why there may be many reasons involved

00:51

in this decision plus some of these

00:53

reasons may not even be directly related

00:56

to the physique of the person

00:58

it seems like these reasons may all be

01:00

electrical signals

01:01

and chemical mixtures in your brain

01:03

making you feel this way

01:05

if that's the case this data can be

01:07

processed and understood much more

01:09

effectively by a powerful computation

01:11

machine

01:12

then by ourselves of course this will

01:14

only be possible

01:16

considering a super intelligent machine

01:18

with access to all our personal data in

01:20

real time

01:22

such a machine will know even more about

01:24

you than yourself

01:25

able to explain its decision process

01:27

better than you are

01:28

give the exact reasons why this person

01:31

is attractive to you

01:32

and find your perfect match it will use

01:34

data that you don't even have

01:36

access to since it already knows the

01:38

other person

01:39

and won't be affected by temporary bias

01:42

caused by your feelings

01:44

such a google powered machine could

01:46

exist in the future

01:47

as uval noah harari will suggest in his

01:50

amazing book

01:51

homodes this thought probably sounds

01:54

extremely weird or even scary at first

01:57

but you have to consider that many

01:59

things will have to change in our

02:00

society to make this happen

02:02

and we are not even talking about the

02:04

trust issue arising

02:06

with such a technology that we first

02:08

need to face

02:09

anyways is this even a good thing do we

02:12

want an ai to tell us

02:13

what to like or even tell us that we are

02:16

wrong and show us what we really like

02:19

i don't know any of my relatives that

02:21

will enjoy following a super intelligent

02:23

machine

02:23

even if it was proven to know us better

02:25

than we do

02:27

for example such a machine could be

02:29

analyzing you constantly

02:31

including when you are dating someone

02:33

and it will be providing you with your

02:35

true

02:35

feelings regarding your date thus using

02:38

probabilities

02:39

statistics and a lot of data it could

02:42

judge

02:43

your two previous dates and come up with

02:45

the best match for you

02:47

now knowing that it's most certainly the

02:49

best decision for you considering all

02:51

the elements taking into account

02:53

the question is will you follow it

02:55

blindly

02:56

in the meantime researchers are

02:58

analyzing how human-like artificial

03:00

intelligences can be

03:02

most of us are convinced that we can

03:04

dissociate an

03:05

actual human from a machine but is it

03:08

truly the case

03:09

this is what this study reveals using ai

03:12

made up people

03:13

on dating apps indeed it's just like the

03:16

turing test

03:17

but on dating apps sandra bryant and her

03:19

team at unsw sydney

03:22

generated made-up people using

03:24

artificial intelligence to measure

03:25

precisely

03:26

how much of what you see on a person's

03:29

dating profile do you consider real

03:32

before we dive into the crunchy details

03:34

of this exciting research

03:36

let's watch a little overview of what

03:38

they found as it may peak your interest

03:40

as it did for me here are two key

03:43

findings of this study on 1008 singles

03:46

surveyed

03:47

they found that 62 percent of single

03:49

people will swipe right on an ai

03:52

generated dating profile

03:53

and 43 of these respondents said these

03:57

profiles looked real

03:58

this means that approximately half the

04:00

people cannot distinguish an

04:02

ai from an actual human based on a

04:05

person's looked and short description

04:07

of course this survey only represents a

04:10

small fraction of the population

04:11

being only 1000 single people using

04:14

dating apps

04:15

which does not correctly represent the

04:17

overall population

04:19

in their experiment an ai made up person

04:22

looked like this

04:23

well not exactly that will pretty much

04:25

give it away it more of looked like this

04:28

as you can see amy looks like a real

04:30

person and i'm not only talking about

04:32

her appearance

04:33

but even her presence seem real as they

04:36

mentioned

04:37

everything from their faces to their

04:39

words and identities were completely

04:41

constructed by artificial intelligence

04:44

indeed amy has an utterly fake identity

04:48

using a short and original description

04:50

and genuinely answering generic

04:52

questions asked by the dating app

04:54

it's even using humor and imagination

04:57

two things we will not suspect a machine

04:59

to have

04:59

this time soon it's pretty astonishing

05:02

in order to create such humanized fake

05:04

profiles

05:05

they had to achieve two main objectives

05:08

create a real looking profile pictures

05:11

and create a new identity for the farmer

05:14

the team used this person does not

05:17

exist.com

05:18

a website that generates not existing

05:21

people

05:22

randomly when you access or refresh it

05:24

the system uses a method

05:26

called stylegantu published in late

05:29

2019.

05:30

stargand2 and its most recent variation

05:33

sargent ii

05:34

ada are state-of-the-art generative

05:36

adversarial networks or gun

05:38

a gun is a neural network architecture

05:41

able to generate a completely artificial

05:43

image

05:43

following the style of the image it was

05:46

trained on thus replicating

05:48

what it has seen during its training to

05:50

generate new images

05:51

that don't even exist like human faces

05:54

in this case

05:56

here the style of the image can be

05:58

interpreted differently

05:59

in fact it can be adjusted to not only

06:01

replicate the overall style of the image

06:04

which in this case are pictures of human

06:06

faces but also to learn the style of

06:08

local features such as a nose eyes

06:10

hair etc which can also be controlled or

06:13

even randomized

06:14

during the generation process this is

06:17

possible because of the gann

06:18

architecture's power

06:20

where it learns by visually comparing

06:22

the results between the generated images

06:25

and the images that was supposed to

06:27

generate

06:28

such supposed or expected images are the

06:31

ones found in the training data

06:33

before entering into the second part of

06:35

these fake profiles responsible for

06:37

creating the fake identity i would like

06:39

to refer the most technical of you to a

06:41

previous video explaining guns

06:44

this 5-minute video will help you

06:46

understand how it works

06:48

with more technical details using a

06:50

great cartoonify example

06:52

the profiles were then made alive using

06:55

gpt2

06:56

a text generating model developed by

06:58

openai in 2019

07:00

you've undoubtedly heard of his big

07:02

brother gpdt

07:03

well the advantage of using gpt2 is that

07:06

it is open access and quite powerful

07:09

indeed you can try it yourself without

07:11

using a powerful computer or graphic

07:13

card

07:14

just by running the few lines in this

07:16

google collab notebook

07:18

which is linked in the description and

07:20

generate text for

07:22

any task you have data to train on even

07:25

better

07:25

if you don't have any data you can use

07:28

pre-trained models which are models that

07:30

have already been trained

07:31

that you can upload and run right away

07:34

to explain it simply

07:35

gpt 2 works by looking at hundreds of

07:38

thousands of text examples of your

07:39

choice

07:40

to generate by itself a brand new text

07:43

following again

07:44

the same style as the training data in

07:47

this case the training data

07:48

is text and the style is a dating

07:50

profile type of text

07:52

what is fun about this model is that it

07:54

is very intuitive

07:56

we can see that gpt2 finds its

07:58

inspiration by looking at

08:00

all the other dating profiles to find

08:03

winning

08:03

patterns and then tries to replicate

08:05

them in a brand

08:06

new dating profile that never existed

08:09

before

08:10

remember this study was about using

08:12

these fake profiles on dating apps to

08:14

study

08:15

how real life singles swiped on the fake

08:18

images

08:18

as well as their overall perceptions of

08:21

ai generated matches

08:23

before getting into this next section

08:25

here's a video i made about gpd2's big

08:27

brother gpt3

08:29

for the most curious among you

08:31

showcasing some impressive applications

08:33

and explaining how it works

08:35

since gpt3 is pretty much an upgraded

08:37

version of its predecessor

08:39

it is highly similar it just has a much

08:42

bigger memory meet michael a

08:45

non-existing adventurous 29 year old

08:47

oakland programmer

08:49

for michael 44 of respondents said that

08:52

he looked

08:52

real and 82 said that it was highly

08:55

attractive

08:56

with a subjective rating of more than 7

08:59

out of 10.

09:00

with this in mind 73.6 percent of people

09:04

said that they will swipe right seeing

09:06

this profile

09:07

similarly for amy 86 percent of

09:09

respondents

09:10

said she was highly attractive with

09:12

again a subjective rating of more than 7

09:15

out of 10.

09:16

69.8 said they will swipe right

09:19

similarly 44 said this profile looked

09:22

real

09:22

they showed the statistical results for

09:24

several other profiles in their study

09:26

which i invite you to read if you want

09:28

to see more fake profiles

09:30

like these you won't be disappointed the

09:33

results are very similar for all

09:35

profiles they tested in their

09:36

experiments

09:37

concluding that around half of their

09:39

respondents cannot distinguish a fake

09:41

from an actual person

09:43

moreover this half finds them highly

09:45

attractive

09:47

of course online dating is not the real

09:49

world and i am pretty confident the 44

09:52

of respondents wouldn't be duped when

09:54

seeing the person

09:55

on their first date but still the study

09:58

shows that

09:59

as they say the person you are talking

10:01

to may not always be

10:02

who they say they are to which i would

10:04

like to add that it might not even be a

10:06

person

10:07

at all when it's too good to be true it

10:10

probably is

10:11

to end on a more positive note the

10:12

advancement of artificial intelligence

10:14

is incredible

10:16

here they used previous state-of-the-art

10:18

techniques meaning that the fake

10:20

profiles could look even better now

10:22

not to talk about how these generative

10:25

models will perform in a couple of years

10:27

feel free to check out the study linked

10:29

in the comments and let me know what you

10:31

think about these fake profiles

10:33

do they look real to you i will gladly

10:36

discuss it with you in the comments

10:38

thank you for watching

10:47

[Music]







