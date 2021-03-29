Would You Swipe Right for an AI Profile?

I explain Artificial Intelligence terms and news to non-experts.
Most of us are convinced that we can dissociate humans from machines, but is it really the case?
This study dives into this question using AI-generated profiles on dating apps. Would you swipe right for an AI? Let's find out.
This AI Reads Your Brain to Generate Personally Attractive Faces, https://youtu.be/-ZibKcoW-7k
GPT-2 Colab Notebook, https://colab.research.google.com/dri...
A super-intelligent machine... ft. Homo Deus
The study
Key findings
What is an AI-made-up person?
How to create a human-looking face using StyleGAN2
How to create an identity using GPT-2
The results
would you swipe right on an ai profile
most of us are convinced that we can
dissociate
humans from machines but is it really
the case
this is what the study reveals using ai
meta people on dating apps
as we discussed in the last video it's
now possible to train an artificial
intelligence to muddle what beauty is to
us
within a couple years the famous saying
beauty is in the eye of the beholder
may have to change to beauty is in the
ai of the beholder
indeed beauty is something rather
complex and subjective
in a recent study researchers showed
that artificial intelligence analyzing
your tastes and interests could generate
personally attractive faces i think you
will all agree that when you look at
someone and find the person attractive
you cannot really explain
why there may be many reasons involved
in this decision plus some of these
reasons may not even be directly related
to the physique of the person
it seems like these reasons may all be
electrical signals
and chemical mixtures in your brain
making you feel this way
if that's the case this data can be
processed and understood much more
effectively by a powerful computation
machine
then by ourselves of course this will
only be possible
considering a super intelligent machine
with access to all our personal data in
real time
such a machine will know even more about
you than yourself
able to explain its decision process
better than you are
give the exact reasons why this person
is attractive to you
and find your perfect match it will use
data that you don't even have
access to since it already knows the
other person
and won't be affected by temporary bias
caused by your feelings
such a google powered machine could
exist in the future
as uval noah harari will suggest in his
amazing book
homodes this thought probably sounds
extremely weird or even scary at first
but you have to consider that many
things will have to change in our
society to make this happen
and we are not even talking about the
trust issue arising
with such a technology that we first
need to face
anyways is this even a good thing do we
want an ai to tell us
what to like or even tell us that we are
wrong and show us what we really like
i don't know any of my relatives that
will enjoy following a super intelligent
machine
even if it was proven to know us better
than we do
for example such a machine could be
analyzing you constantly
including when you are dating someone
and it will be providing you with your
true
feelings regarding your date thus using
probabilities
statistics and a lot of data it could
judge
your two previous dates and come up with
the best match for you
now knowing that it's most certainly the
best decision for you considering all
the elements taking into account
the question is will you follow it
blindly
in the meantime researchers are
analyzing how human-like artificial
intelligences can be
most of us are convinced that we can
dissociate an
actual human from a machine but is it
truly the case
this is what this study reveals using ai
made up people
on dating apps indeed it's just like the
turing test
but on dating apps sandra bryant and her
team at unsw sydney
generated made-up people using
artificial intelligence to measure
precisely
how much of what you see on a person's
dating profile do you consider real
before we dive into the crunchy details
of this exciting research
let's watch a little overview of what
they found as it may peak your interest
as it did for me here are two key
findings of this study on 1008 singles
surveyed
they found that 62 percent of single
people will swipe right on an ai
generated dating profile
and 43 of these respondents said these
profiles looked real
this means that approximately half the
people cannot distinguish an
ai from an actual human based on a
person's looked and short description
of course this survey only represents a
small fraction of the population
being only 1000 single people using
dating apps
which does not correctly represent the
overall population
in their experiment an ai made up person
looked like this
well not exactly that will pretty much
give it away it more of looked like this
as you can see amy looks like a real
person and i'm not only talking about
her appearance
but even her presence seem real as they
mentioned
everything from their faces to their
words and identities were completely
constructed by artificial intelligence
indeed amy has an utterly fake identity
using a short and original description
and genuinely answering generic
questions asked by the dating app
it's even using humor and imagination
two things we will not suspect a machine
to have
this time soon it's pretty astonishing
in order to create such humanized fake
profiles
they had to achieve two main objectives
create a real looking profile pictures
and create a new identity for the farmer
the team used this person does not
exist.com
a website that generates not existing
people
randomly when you access or refresh it
the system uses a method
called stylegantu published in late
2019.
stargand2 and its most recent variation
sargent ii
ada are state-of-the-art generative
adversarial networks or gun
a gun is a neural network architecture
able to generate a completely artificial
image
following the style of the image it was
trained on thus replicating
what it has seen during its training to
generate new images
that don't even exist like human faces
in this case
here the style of the image can be
interpreted differently
in fact it can be adjusted to not only
replicate the overall style of the image
which in this case are pictures of human
faces but also to learn the style of
local features such as a nose eyes
hair etc which can also be controlled or
even randomized
during the generation process this is
possible because of the gann
architecture's power
where it learns by visually comparing
the results between the generated images
and the images that was supposed to
generate
such supposed or expected images are the
ones found in the training data
before entering into the second part of
these fake profiles responsible for
creating the fake identity i would like
to refer the most technical of you to a
previous video explaining guns
this 5-minute video will help you
understand how it works
with more technical details using a
great cartoonify example
the profiles were then made alive using
gpt2
a text generating model developed by
openai in 2019
you've undoubtedly heard of his big
brother gpdt
well the advantage of using gpt2 is that
it is open access and quite powerful
indeed you can try it yourself without
using a powerful computer or graphic
card
just by running the few lines in this
google collab notebook
which is linked in the description and
generate text for
any task you have data to train on even
better
if you don't have any data you can use
pre-trained models which are models that
have already been trained
that you can upload and run right away
to explain it simply
gpt 2 works by looking at hundreds of
thousands of text examples of your
choice
to generate by itself a brand new text
following again
the same style as the training data in
this case the training data
is text and the style is a dating
profile type of text
what is fun about this model is that it
is very intuitive
we can see that gpt2 finds its
inspiration by looking at
all the other dating profiles to find
winning
patterns and then tries to replicate
them in a brand
new dating profile that never existed
before
remember this study was about using
these fake profiles on dating apps to
study
how real life singles swiped on the fake
images
as well as their overall perceptions of
ai generated matches
before getting into this next section
here's a video i made about gpd2's big
brother gpt3
for the most curious among you
showcasing some impressive applications
and explaining how it works
since gpt3 is pretty much an upgraded
version of its predecessor
it is highly similar it just has a much
bigger memory meet michael a
non-existing adventurous 29 year old
oakland programmer
for michael 44 of respondents said that
he looked
real and 82 said that it was highly
attractive
with a subjective rating of more than 7
out of 10.
with this in mind 73.6 percent of people
said that they will swipe right seeing
this profile
similarly for amy 86 percent of
respondents
said she was highly attractive with
again a subjective rating of more than 7
out of 10.
69.8 said they will swipe right
similarly 44 said this profile looked
real
they showed the statistical results for
several other profiles in their study
which i invite you to read if you want
to see more fake profiles
like these you won't be disappointed the
results are very similar for all
profiles they tested in their
experiments
concluding that around half of their
respondents cannot distinguish a fake
from an actual person
moreover this half finds them highly
attractive
of course online dating is not the real
world and i am pretty confident the 44
of respondents wouldn't be duped when
seeing the person
on their first date but still the study
shows that
as they say the person you are talking
to may not always be
who they say they are to which i would
like to add that it might not even be a
person
at all when it's too good to be true it
probably is
to end on a more positive note the
advancement of artificial intelligence
is incredible
here they used previous state-of-the-art
techniques meaning that the fake
profiles could look even better now
not to talk about how these generative
models will perform in a couple of years
feel free to check out the study linked
in the comments and let me know what you
think about these fake profiles
do they look real to you i will gladly
discuss it with you in the comments
thank you for watching
