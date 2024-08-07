LOB #57 COMPANY RANKING

Lob is the only direct mail automation platform that enables businesses to transform campaign ROI and employee productivity. The Lob platform simplifies workflows by automating the entire direct mail process - from creation, printing, postage, delivery, and sustainability with end-to-end analytics and campaign attribution. Over 10,000 businesses rely on Lob to send more than 700 million pieces of mail through the platform. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Lob is venture-backed by Y Combinator, Polaris Partners, Floodgate, and First Round Capital. Find out more about Lob on our website: https://lob.com. Curious what it's like to work at Lob? Learn more about life as a Lobster on Glassdoor: https://bit.ly/3xN3HQK