LOB

#57 COMPANY RANKING
Lob is the only direct mail automation platform that enables businesses to transform campaign ROI and employee productivity.  The Lob platform simplifies workflows by automating the entire direct mail process - from creation, printing, postage, delivery, and sustainability with end-to-end analytics and campaign attribution. Over 10,000 businesses rely on Lob to send more than 700 million pieces of mail through the platform. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Lob is venture-backed by Y Combinator, Polaris Partners, Floodgate, and First Round Capital. Find out more about Lob on our website: https://lob.com. Curious what it's like to work at Lob? Learn more about life as a Lobster on Glassdoor: https://bit.ly/3xN3HQK
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Since 2013
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LOB (LOB)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #57

Lob's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Meet Lob

Meet Lob

Tue Nov 08 2022 By Lob

How to add Address Autocomplete and Verification Using Lob’s Vue Component Library

How to add Address Autocomplete and Verification Using Lob’s Vue Component Library

Thu Jul 07 2022 By Lob

How to Mail Your Holiday Cards Programmatically

How to Mail Your Holiday Cards Programmatically

Tue Dec 06 2022 By Lob

A Look at Using Elixir Streams, Elasticsearch & AWS S3

A Look at Using Elixir Streams, Elasticsearch & AWS S3

Tue Nov 29 2022 By Lob

Say Goodbye to Kubernetes and Hello to Nomad!

Say Goodbye to Kubernetes and Hello to Nomad!

Tue Nov 15 2022 By Lob

How Datadog Revealed Hidden AWS Performance Problems

How Datadog Revealed Hidden AWS Performance Problems

Thu Nov 03 2022 By Lob

A Lobster Just Took Your Job. Here's the Only 4 Things That Still Matter

A Lobster Just Took Your Job. Here's the Only 4 Things That Still Matter

Mon Feb 16 2026 By Juan C. Guerrero

OpenClaw: An AI Lobster That Gets Work Done

OpenClaw: An AI Lobster That Gets Work Done

Wed Feb 04 2026 By Praveen Kumar Myakala

The Age of the Lobster: A Chronicle of the Agentic Revolution (2023–2026)

The Age of the Lobster: A Chronicle of the Agentic Revolution (2023–2026)

Tue Jan 27 2026 By Bruce Li

Profound Ignorance in the Age of AI: Lobste.rs as a Case Study

Profound Ignorance in the Age of AI: Lobste.rs as a Case Study

Tue Jan 14 2025 By Dr Junade Ali

RL Agents Adapt to Flash Sale Events & Imbalanced Limit Order Books (LOBs)

RL Agents Adapt to Flash Sale Events & Imbalanced Limit Order Books (LOBs)

Wed Jan 01 2025 By Reinforcement Technology Advancements

The Crypto Lobby Seeks to Influence US Politics: A Peek at Their Smear Campaign and False Narrative

The Crypto Lobby Seeks to Influence US Politics: A Peek at Their Smear Campaign and False Narrative

Fri Jul 26 2024 By Jake Donoghue

Lob's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Lakers look smarter by the day as the ideal big man to pair with Luka Doncic emerges

Lakers look smarter by the day as the ideal big man to pair with Luka Doncic emerges

lakeshowlife.com

Sun Mar 29 2026

Margot Robbie debuts new haircut as stars attend Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week

Margot Robbie debuts new haircut as stars attend Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week

breakingnews.ie

Tue Mar 10 2026

Iran vows to fight 'as long as it takes,' threatens Trump with 'elimination'

Iran vows to fight 'as long as it takes,' threatens Trump with 'elimination'

timesofisrael.com

Tue Mar 10 2026

Margot Robbie’s New Lob Haircut Steals The Spotlight At Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week 2026 Show

Margot Robbie’s New Lob Haircut Steals The Spotlight At Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week 2026 Show

news18.com

Tue Mar 10 2026

Margot Robbie’s Choppy Bangs and Faux Denim is as Parisian As It Gets

Margot Robbie’s Choppy Bangs and Faux Denim is as Parisian As It Gets

timesnownews.com

Tue Mar 10 2026

Stephen Colbert WGA East Speech Slams Paramount, Reveals Unaired Jokes

Stephen Colbert WGA East Speech Slams Paramount, Reveals Unaired Jokes

deadline.com

Mon Mar 09 2026

Mi Hyang Lee makes final hole birdie to clinch Blue Bay LPGA

Mi Hyang Lee makes final hole birdie to clinch Blue Bay LPGA

japantoday.com

Sun Mar 08 2026

Wild moment hundreds of Rangers and Celtic fans storm onto Ibrox pitch to confront each other and lob FIREWORKS

Wild moment hundreds of Rangers and Celtic fans storm onto Ibrox pitch to confront each other and lob FIREWORKS

thesun.ie

Sun Mar 08 2026

Wild moment hundreds of Rangers and Celtic fans storm onto Ibrox pitch to confront each other and lob FIREWORKS

Wild moment hundreds of Rangers and Celtic fans storm onto Ibrox pitch to confront each other and lob FIREWORKS

thesun.co.uk

Sun Mar 08 2026

Mi Hyang Lee wins Blue Bay LPGA to end 8-year title drought

Mi Hyang Lee wins Blue Bay LPGA to end 8-year title drought

espn.com

Sun Mar 08 2026

LOB Investors Have Opportunity to Join Live Oak Bancshares,

LOB Investors Have Opportunity to Join Live Oak Bancshares,

globenewswire.com

Wed Dec 10 2025

Inadvertent interception caps Buffalo’s comeback

Inadvertent interception caps Buffalo’s comeback

arkansasonline.com

Mon Dec 08 2025

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