KAST

#4156 COMPANY RANKING
Kāst leverages AI to connect B2B brands with industry experts, enhancing brand awareness and lead generation.
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KAST

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KAST's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
KAST Secures US$10 Million Seed Round Led By HSG (HongShan Capital Group) And Peak XV Partners

KAST Secures US$10 Million Seed Round Led By HSG (HongShan Capital Group) And Peak XV Partners

Thu Dec 12 2024 By Chainwire

How Grammarly and Kasta Made Ukraine a Global Clojure Hotspot

How Grammarly and Kasta Made Ukraine a Global Clojure Hotspot

Wed Jul 16 2025 By Artem Barmin

Podcast Optimization and The Art of Networking: An Interview With Jordan Kastrinsky

Podcast Optimization and The Art of Networking: An Interview With Jordan Kastrinsky

Mon Jan 09 2023 By Omri Hurwitz

Meet Brilli Global, Inc (Globl.ai), Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia

Meet Brilli Global, Inc (Globl.ai), Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia

Tue May 06 2025 By Globl

Mitigating the Effects of Photobombing in Exoplanet Observations

Mitigating the Effects of Photobombing in Exoplanet Observations

Thu Feb 06 2025 By PhotoBomb

A Reference List to Learn More About Image Editing, Video Editing, and Diffusion Models

A Reference List to Learn More About Image Editing, Video Editing, and Diffusion Models

Wed Dec 18 2024 By Kinetograph: The Video Editing Technology Publication

TokenFlow: Taking a Look at Our Results and Evaluating Our Methods

TokenFlow: Taking a Look at Our Results and Evaluating Our Methods

Wed Dec 18 2024 By Kinetograph: The Video Editing Technology Publication

Text-Driven Image & Video Synthesis: A Closer Look

Text-Driven Image & Video Synthesis: A Closer Look

Tue Dec 17 2024 By Kinetograph: The Video Editing Technology Publication

FlowVid: Taming Imperfect Optical Flows: Conclusion, Acknowledgments and References

FlowVid: Taming Imperfect Optical Flows: Conclusion, Acknowledgments and References

Wed Oct 09 2024 By Kinetograph: The Video Editing Technology Publication

The Chosen One: Consistent Characters in Text-to-Image Diffusion Models: References

The Chosen One: Consistent Characters in Text-to-Image Diffusion Models: References

Thu Jul 18 2024 By Gamifications FTW Publications

PPIs and the Prediction of Mutation-Induced Binding Free Energy Changes: What It All Means

PPIs and the Prediction of Mutation-Induced Binding Free Energy Changes: What It All Means

Wed Mar 20 2024 By Mutation Technology Publications

An Overview of the Current State-of-the-Art Federated Learning Methodologies

An Overview of the Current State-of-the-Art Federated Learning Methodologies

Thu Feb 15 2024 By EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars

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