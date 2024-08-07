FREEPIK #1368 COMPANY RANKING

Our journey starts in 2010 when Freepik, a platform for designers offering free graphic resources, was created. As one of Europe’s fastest growing companies in the technology sector (and ranked 109 worldwide), we developed along the way two other projects: Flaticon — #1 sources for free customizable icons and Slidesgo — free Google Slides and PowerPoint templates for your presentations, which now together with Freepik are part of the Freepik Company. This year, we grew to over 400 employees strong and we work with over 400 exclusive designers on remote with our headquarter in the city centre of sunny Malaga, Spain. Our main goal since the beginning was to offer high-quality resources worldwide. Today, we are proud to share that we’ve gathered over 28 million graphic resources for more than 40 million users. Nuestro viaje comenzó en el año 2010 con Freepik, una plataforma para diseñadores que ofrece recursos gratuitos. Hoy en día, Freepik se ha convertido en una de las empresas europeas de mayor crecimiento en el sector de la tecnología (ocupamos el puesto 109 en el ranking mundial). A lo largo del camino, hemos incorporado otros dos proyectos, Flaticon y Slidesgo. Flaticon es la base de iconos gratuitos personalizables número #1 en el sector. Por otro lado, Slidesgo, nuestro proyecto más reciente, es una plataforma que ofrece plantillas gratuitas para Google Slides y PowerPoint. Desde nuestras oficinas en el centro de Málaga, disfrutamos del sol y también del crecimiento que estamos experimentando. Este año, hemos alcanzado los 400 empleados y trabajamos con más de 400 diseñadores exclusivos en remoto. Nuestro objetivo principal siempre ha sido ofrecer recursos de calidad a usuarios de todo el mundo. Hoy en día, estamos orgullosos de poder decir que contamos con más de 28 millones de recursos en nuestras plataformas y más de 40 millones de usuarios.