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How Ukrainian Techies Are Combining Work and Volunteering

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byIvan Kosyuk@ivankosyuk

Co-founder and CEO UA IT HUB

November 29th, 2022
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Ivan Kosyuk

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Ivan Kosyuk@ivankosyuk

Co-founder and CEO UA IT HUB

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TOPICS

tech-stories#tech#tech-community#ukraine#it-outsoursing-in-ukraine#volunteer#tech-volunteering#hackernoon-top-story#tech-stands-with-ukraine

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