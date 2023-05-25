Discover Tulipart.com: A Unique Collection of Daily Minted Tulip NFTs spanning 7 Years

is a collection of 10,000 unique tulip Over a period of 7 years, 4 Tulip NFTs will be minted every day until the goal of 10,000 is reached. Each Tulip NFT consists of six different components, which range from common to exclusive, making them more or less rare. Tulipart NFTs. New Tulip NFTs aren't available for direct purchase; they are solely distributed to $LAND token holders via a lottery system. Participation involves holding and staking $LAND tokens. Staking a higher amount of $LAND tokens elevates the chances of acquiring a Tulip NFT each day. $LAND tokens may be procured at no cost via the ongoing airdrop at . Tulipart.com Any Ethereum address holder can verify their participation eligibility. Ineligibility for the airdrop doesn't impede the opportunity to procure $LAND on , effectively enhancing the probability of winning a Tulip NFT. Uniswap https://www.youtube.com/embed/48fPAzeqcLg?showinfo=0 About Tulipart Tulipart.com is a cutting-edge platform fostering innovation and creativity within the cryptocurrency and NFT landscapes. Based in Zug, Switzerland, a global hub for , Tulipart.com is the epicenter of a unique collection of 10,000 one-of-a-kind tulip NFTs, set to be minted over a period of seven years. blockchain technology This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Brand As An Author Program. Learn more about the program here: https://business.hackernoon.com/brand-as-author Those interested can visit to claim their $LAND tokens, stake them, and stand to win a Tulip NFT. Tulipart.com Tulipart website: www.tulipart.com Airdrop page: https://www.airdrop.com/tulip Opensea: https://opensea.io/collection/tulipart-1 Discord: https://discord.gg/h3xzdcHReN Telegram: https://t.me/tulipart Tulipart logo: https://bit.ly/3GnTiif Contact Marketing Giorgio Minguzzi Tulip Art AG giorgio.m@airdrop.com +393472620489