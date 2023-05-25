TradeGDT AI Project Achieves 10% of Bybit Derivatives Trading Volume in 4 Hours

can create new content, such as images, videos, and text. With the help of deep learning algorithms like GANs (Generative Adversarial Networks), researchers are developing AI models that can generate realistic and original content. (Generative Pre-train Transformer) has elevated the AI trend and broadened the vision of people toward AI, owing mainly to its human-like service delivery. Generative AI ChatGPT Trading has been one of the centerpieces of the financial markets and the broader economy. Trading helps to establish the market price of an asset, security, and crypto itself. Trading also creates liquidity in the market by providing a mechanism for investors to buy and sell assets quickly and easily. Therefore the demand for AI in trading has never been higher, in crypto trading where everything happens at such a lightning pace, human productivity has been the limiting factor where evidence of increasing reliance on bot has been high. The revolution will be the implementation of AI that can be a better human with less emotion and productivity than a bot. TradeGDT (Trading Generative Data Transformer) is an upgraded version of a big data quantitative trading bot combined with AI. By combining the ChatGPT plug-in, it can communicate with users more intelligently and flexibly. Users can communicate with TradeGDT to execute orders, and even prompt users to be alert to the pairing dynamics Information, and through AI pattern learning, TradeGDT can analyze and study user data, dynamic trade model, identify the profit model belonging to the trader, and then formulate a set of trading models for automation execution, while becoming the trader's AI smart trading assistant a better version of the trader itself. Since the beginning of 2022, the TraderDAO team has actively pursued the implementation of AI in crypto trading. To meet the growing demand in the crypto trading market, they have introduced TradeGDT. The team at TraderDAO is diligently expanding and expediting the development of TradeGDT. With a strong focus and dedication, TraderDAO successfully launched the Minimal Viable Product (MVP) in collaboration with Bybit. The launch made a significant impact, as within just four hours, it accounted for over 10% ($330 million) of Bybit's 24-hour Trading Volume. The impressive trading volume of $POT, the trading fee sharing token in TraderDAO, serves as an incentive for AI data training. Traders can generate $POT tokens simply by engaging in trading activities and, in turn, benefit from the fee sharing premium across the entire platform. Each $POT token is minted with a corresponding fee from trading fee rebates, ensuring a 1:1 backing by real yield assets. As the market continues to witness an influx of new trades, the value of the $POT treasury grows, providing essential data for AI pattern learning and driving the development of TradeGDT. $POT functions as the utility token incentivizing AI training, while the governance token of TraderDAO is represented by $HOT. $HOT holds significant importance within the TradeGDT utility, serving as the fuel that powers various functions and features of TradeGDT AI. TradeGDT aims to revolutionize trading by enhancing decision-making, improving efficiency, reducing risk, optimizing portfolio management, and enabling faster and more accurate trade execution. All these advantages are made possible with $HOT as the gas fee, propelling the path toward a trading revolution. As AI continues to make waves across different domains, ChatGPT stands at the forefront of the AI movement. TraderDAO's AI-powered TradeGDT could mark the beginning of the AIFI (AI Finance) trend. With the past excitement surrounding DeFI and GameFI, AIFI holds even greater potential and limitless possibilities. Trading serves as the core of cryptocurrency token value, and with the fusion of Trading and AI, TradeGDT has the potential to emerge as the champion of the AIFI era. About TradeGPT TradeGDT is a groundbreaking AI project that is transforming the trading landscape. Our team comprises skilled engineers from renowned institutions like Cambridge and TsingHua, with over 5 years of experience in quant trading. With a diverse management team representing talents from Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the UK, we foster innovation on a global scale. At TradeGDT, we offer an advanced incubation platform designed to help traders develop their AI Trading Brain, providing valuable assistance in trading or allowing others to follow their successful strategies. By seamlessly integrating sophisticated Hidden Markov Models with user-fed trading data, TradeGDT evolves and adapts to each trader's unique trading patterns, precisely identifying the best entry opportunities for them. The heart of our ecosystem lies in TraderDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that continually provides invaluable trading data to TradeGDT. With input from a community of over 10,000 active traders, our platform generates a more powerful AI Trading Brain, enabling traders to achieve superior results. This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Brand As An Author Program. Learn more about the program here: https://business.hackernoon.com/brand-as-author Contact Maverick TraderDAO core@traderdao.ai @mave121