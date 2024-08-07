FIREBLOCKS #62 COMPANY RANKING

For institutions that need to store and move digital assets without the operational or security headache. Fireblocks streamlines operations by bringing all your exchanges, OTCs, counterparties, hot wallets, and custodians into one platform. Wallets, deposit addresses, and API credentials are secured using patent-pending chip isolation technology and the newest breakthrough in cryptography (MPC). Institutions are using Fireblocks to move funds securely in seconds – instead of hours.