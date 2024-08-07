EVENTBRITE

#138 COMPANY RANKING
Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
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eventbrite.com
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748 emps
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Since 2006
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Worth 227.3M
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EVENTBRITE (EB)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #138

Eventbrite's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How I Replaced Eventbrite With a Lean No-Code Stack for Multi-City Events

How I Replaced Eventbrite With a Lean No-Code Stack for Multi-City Events

Fri Oct 03 2025 By Tom Mehra

Bugsnag's Diagnostics Tools Benefits Eventbrite

Bugsnag's Diagnostics Tools Benefits Eventbrite

Tue Nov 22 2022 By Bugsnag

5 Open-Source Event Tools You Can Use for Free (and Support via Kivach)

5 Open-Source Event Tools You Can Use for Free (and Support via Kivach)

Tue Apr 07 2026 By Obyte

What Attending the 2026 Podcast Hall of Fame Taught Me About How Industries Remember Their Builder

What Attending the 2026 Podcast Hall of Fame Taught Me About How Industries Remember Their Builder

Wed Mar 11 2026 By Cameron Stack

Five Reasons Democrats Were Better For Tech

Five Reasons Democrats Were Better For Tech

Mon Jun 09 2025 By Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic

Big Tech Broke Us—Can These 3 Companies Put Us Back Together?

Big Tech Broke Us—Can These 3 Companies Put Us Back Together?

Mon Feb 03 2025 By Lisa Kim

Combating Loneliness in a Digital World: What Works and What Doesn’t

Combating Loneliness in a Digital World: What Works and What Doesn’t

Thu Jan 30 2025 By Lisa Kim

What making free goal setting workshops taught me about failure

What making free goal setting workshops taught me about failure

Mon Jan 20 2025 By Amy Pravin Shah

Following Traditional Advice Isn’t Enough to Switch From QA to Developer, So What to Do Instead?

Following Traditional Advice Isn’t Enough to Switch From QA to Developer, So What to Do Instead?

Tue Sep 17 2024 By Dishit Devasia

Beyond Digital: Applying UX Principles to Relocation

Beyond Digital: Applying UX Principles to Relocation

Fri Aug 23 2024 By Vlada Zdorovenko

11 Simple Ways to Boost Your Sales Using Social Commerce

11 Simple Ways to Boost Your Sales Using Social Commerce

Mon Aug 05 2024 By Georges Fallah

How I Navigated Google's Developer Jungle

How I Navigated Google's Developer Jungle

Tue Jul 30 2024 By David Sole

Eventbrite's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Eventbrite Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Eventbrite, Inc. - EB

Eventbrite Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Eventbrite, Inc. - EB

marketscreener.com

Fri Dec 05 2025

Eventbrite Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Eventbrite, Inc. - EB

Eventbrite Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Eventbrite, Inc. - EB

businesswire.com

Fri Dec 05 2025

Bending Spoons snaps up Eventbrite for $500 million, aiming to revive the stalled brand with bold operational plans

Bending Spoons snaps up Eventbrite for $500 million, aiming to revive the stalled brand with bold operational plans

techradar.com

Thu Dec 04 2025

Eventbrite to Go Private in $500 Million Sale to Bending Spoons

Eventbrite to Go Private in $500 Million Sale to Bending Spoons

billboard.com

Thu Dec 04 2025

EB Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC is Investigating Whether the Sale of Eventbrite, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

EB Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC is Investigating Whether the Sale of Eventbrite, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

marketscreener.com

Wed Dec 03 2025

What is Bending Spoons? Everything to know about Eventbrite’s acquirer

What is Bending Spoons? Everything to know about Eventbrite’s acquirer

techcrunch.com

Wed Dec 03 2025

Bending Spoons is buying up Eventbrite, too.

Bending Spoons is buying up Eventbrite, too.

theverge.com

Wed Dec 03 2025

Bending Spoons agrees to buy Eventbrite for $500M to revive stalled brand

Bending Spoons agrees to buy Eventbrite for $500M to revive stalled brand

techcrunch.com

Tue Dec 02 2025

Bending Spoons to Acquire Eventbrite in $500M All

Bending Spoons to Acquire Eventbrite in $500M All

usaherald.com

Tue Dec 02 2025

Eventbrite to Be Acquired by Tech Company Bending Spoons

Eventbrite to Be Acquired by Tech Company Bending Spoons

inc.com

Tue Dec 02 2025

Feast by Lidl adds extra date due to demand - limited tickets available

Feast by Lidl adds extra date due to demand - limited tickets available

irishmirror.ie

Thu Oct 30 2025

Less Panic, More Planning. Fredo Launches Name Badge Printing to Simplify B2B Event Check-Ins

Less Panic, More Planning. Fredo Launches Name Badge Printing to Simplify B2B Event Check-Ins

prnewswire.co.uk

Wed Oct 29 2025

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