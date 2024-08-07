EVENTBRITE
#138 COMPANY RANKING
Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
748 emps
Since 2006
Worth 227.3M
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#138Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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EVENTBRITE (EB)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #138
Eventbrite's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How I Replaced Eventbrite With a Lean No-Code Stack for Multi-City Events
Fri Oct 03 2025 By Tom Mehra
Bugsnag's Diagnostics Tools Benefits Eventbrite
Tue Nov 22 2022 By Bugsnag
5 Open-Source Event Tools You Can Use for Free (and Support via Kivach)
Tue Apr 07 2026 By Obyte
What Attending the 2026 Podcast Hall of Fame Taught Me About How Industries Remember Their Builder
Wed Mar 11 2026 By Cameron Stack
Five Reasons Democrats Were Better For Tech
Mon Jun 09 2025 By Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic
Big Tech Broke Us—Can These 3 Companies Put Us Back Together?
Mon Feb 03 2025 By Lisa Kim
Combating Loneliness in a Digital World: What Works and What Doesn’t
Thu Jan 30 2025 By Lisa Kim
What making free goal setting workshops taught me about failure
Mon Jan 20 2025 By Amy Pravin Shah
Following Traditional Advice Isn’t Enough to Switch From QA to Developer, So What to Do Instead?
Tue Sep 17 2024 By Dishit Devasia
Beyond Digital: Applying UX Principles to Relocation
Fri Aug 23 2024 By Vlada Zdorovenko
11 Simple Ways to Boost Your Sales Using Social Commerce
Mon Aug 05 2024 By Georges Fallah
How I Navigated Google's Developer Jungle
Tue Jul 30 2024 By David Sole
Eventbrite's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Eventbrite Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Eventbrite, Inc. - EB
marketscreener.com
Fri Dec 05 2025
Eventbrite Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Eventbrite, Inc. - EB
businesswire.com
Fri Dec 05 2025
Bending Spoons snaps up Eventbrite for $500 million, aiming to revive the stalled brand with bold operational plans
techradar.com
Thu Dec 04 2025
Eventbrite to Go Private in $500 Million Sale to Bending Spoons
billboard.com
Thu Dec 04 2025
EB Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC is Investigating Whether the Sale of Eventbrite, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
marketscreener.com
Wed Dec 03 2025
What is Bending Spoons? Everything to know about Eventbrite’s acquirer
techcrunch.com
Wed Dec 03 2025
Bending Spoons is buying up Eventbrite, too.
theverge.com
Wed Dec 03 2025
Bending Spoons agrees to buy Eventbrite for $500M to revive stalled brand
techcrunch.com
Tue Dec 02 2025
Bending Spoons to Acquire Eventbrite in $500M All
usaherald.com
Tue Dec 02 2025
Eventbrite to Be Acquired by Tech Company Bending Spoons
inc.com
Tue Dec 02 2025
Feast by Lidl adds extra date due to demand - limited tickets available
irishmirror.ie
Thu Oct 30 2025
Less Panic, More Planning. Fredo Launches Name Badge Printing to Simplify B2B Event Check-Ins
prnewswire.co.uk
Wed Oct 29 2025