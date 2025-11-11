ENDUROSAT

#4995 COMPANY RANKING
EnduroSat is a Bulgarian aerospace manufacturer specializing in the design, production, and operation of CubeSats and nanosatellites for commercial and scientific missions. The company aims to make space universally accessible by providing agile, software-flexible satellites and space services to a global clientele.
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endurosat.com
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300 emps
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Since 2015
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Worth 200M
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#space-technology#aviation-aerospace#software-development
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ENDUROSAT

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