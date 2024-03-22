Revolutionizing Web3: How Entangle's Partnership with Consensys Unlocks New Frontiers

Shaping the Future: Entangle's Partnership with Consensys for Web3 Evolution

Entangle, a pioneering provider of Web3 infrastructure, has recently made headlines with the announcement of a strategic investment from Consensys. This substantial investment marks a significant milestone for Entangle. This pushes its total funding to an impressive $4 million. Consensys is a well-known blockchain incubator.





Entangle announced earlier this year that it had closed a round of private funding. Leading venture capital companies, such as Big Brain Holdings, Launch Code Capital, Seier Capital, and Skynet Capital, have put a lot of money into this round. At the beginning of this year, Entangle said that the company had successfully completed a private fundraising financing round. Big Brain Holdings, Launch Code Capital, Seier Capital, and Skynet Capital are among the prominent venture capital companies that have contributed significant investments to this round of funding. The recent infusion of funds to Entangle from Consensys is set to accelerate Entangle's efforts toward building its interoperable omnichain messaging and liquidity infrastructure. This momentum is being built upon by the recent injection of capital.

The Significance of Web3 Infrastructure: Shaping the Future of Decentralized Digital Ecosystems

For the purpose of democratising access to online resources, encouraging decentralisation, and fundamentally altering the digital environment, Web3 infrastructure is of utmost importance. Blockchain technology, on the other hand, served as the foundation for Web3, which provides enhanced security, transparency, and autonomy. Due to the fact that it is decentralised, there is a much reduced likelihood of censorship and manipulation. Also, the confidentiality of the data is preserved. Smart contracts, decentralised applications (dApps), and peer-to-peer transactions are further features that are offered by the Web3 architecture.





Industry areas such as supply chain management, gambling, and finance are seeing transformations as a result of this. Through the reduction of reliance on intermediaries, Web3 promotes inclusiveness and eliminates barriers that prevent worldwide participation in the digital economy. People are given more control, trust is built, and the foundation is laid for a more equitable and resilient internet ecosystem: these are the reasons why it is vital. It is essential to make investments in Web3 infrastructure in order to provide a society that is fair, safe, and secure in light of the fact that society is becoming more reliant on digital interactions.

What Is Entangle

Boosting DApps and Developers

Liquid Vaults, Photon Messaging, and Universal Data Feeds are the main things that Entangle makes. People think that these items will be very important in the next round of Web3 innovations. These solutions make it easier for developers to make apps that work with each other by letting different groups work together without any problems. With the creation of Composable Derivatives Tokens (CDTs) and Liquid Vaults in particular, it is now possible to greatly increase liquidity and make new DeFi tactics possible.





The Entangle community is getting more and more excited about the April start of the Entangle mainnet. The Entangle testnet was a huge success, with over 1.5 million trades and 250,000 users. This shows that the project has a strong infrastructure and a lot of support. With the start date getting closer, both developers and fans are excited to see how Entangle's Web3 solutions will change things. For example, a user could leverage CDTs and Liquid Vaults to create a decentralized lending platform that allows for instant and seamless borrowing and lending of various digital assets. This would not only increase liquidity in the DeFi space but also open up new opportunities for users to earn passive income through interest payments.

Expanding Reach and Impact

Entangle has a large network of relationships and connections that show how much it wants to promote openness. It has been stated so far that it will work with more than 42 dApps and have over 75 relationships across 16 blockchains. Now that these relationships are in place, Entangle is ready to keep its promise to provide omnichain data that goes beyond standard limits. Entangle has an effect on many environments, businesses, and networks because it has such a wide reach.





