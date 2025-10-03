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From Star Trek to SpaceX: How Sci-Fi Became the Blueprint for Real Exploration

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@hacker91417835

October 3rd, 2025
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tech-stories#spacetech#science-fiction#space-technology#spacex#star-trek#star-trek-to-spacex#sci-fi-in-real-life#real-exploration

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