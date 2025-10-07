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Building an On-Chain Credit Score on Creditcoin (A Builder's Playbook)

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@hacker91417835

October 7th, 2025
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web3#creditcoin#on-chain-credit-scores#alternative-credit-scoring#future-of-finance#blockchain-lending#crypto-microloans#sme-finance-nigeria#financial-inclusion-africa

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