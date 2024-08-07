EMPLOYMENT HERO
#2111 COMPANY RANKING
The smarter way to manage people, payroll and productivity. For small and medium businesses with big ambitions. Since our inception in 2014, we’ve had enormous growth (we're talking 100% YoY). After taking Australia by storm, we set out to take on the rest of the world, launching internationally in New Zealand, The United Kingdom, Malaysia and Singapore – with many more to come. At Employment Hero, we’re an ambitious group of people on a mission to make employment easier and more rewarding for everyone. We like to stay ahead of the curve and provide our team with tools to innovate. We pride ourselves on our inclusive, innovative culture that rewards and recognises our team for great work. Oh, and we don’t want to toot our own horn (actually yes, we do), but others think we’re pretty cool too – we’ve received many awards for reaching some seriously ambitious goals including: * Deloitte Technology Fast 50 2022, ranked #38 in Australia * Raised $181M achieving unicorn status February 2022 * LinkedIn Top 25 Startups 2021, ranked #2 in Australia * The Australian Top 100 Innovators List 2021 * Raised $140M Series E round led by Insight Partners July 2021 * Raised $45M Series D round led by Seek 2021 * Deloitte Technology Fast 50 2020, ranked #42 in Australia * LinkedIn Top 10 Startups 2020 * Raised $22M Series C Round led by Seek July 2019 * Raised $8 mill series B round led by Seek and OneVentures * Deloitte Technology Fast 50 2019, ranked #20 in Australia For more information visit: www.employmenthero.com
501 - 1000 emps
Since 2014
Worth 2.1B
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#2111Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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1%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
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1Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
EMPLOYMENT HERO
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #2111
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