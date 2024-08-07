EATOYE PVT. #11994 COMPANY RANKING

EatOye is an online takeaway food delivery and table booking service, headquartered in Karachi, Pakistan and operating in 17 Pakistani cities. The platform allows customers to search for their favorite local take away restaurants and place orders online, choose from pick-up or delivery options. As of April 2014, EatOye has over 1500 restaurants offering services in Pakistan. They are intermediary in the delivery of around 2000 meals a day and have handled over a million transactions since site launched in May 2013. According to Alexa EatOye.pk the flagship site of the company ranks as the highest ranked food site in Pakistan (Rank < 300).