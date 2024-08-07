DUOLINGO
830-1700 emps
Since 2011
Worth 14.3B
- Company Ranking
- Stock Price
DUOLINGO (DUOL)
EVERGREEN INDEX #2130
Duolingo's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
An Interview With Marko Jukic: Nobody Knows How To Learn A Language
Thu Feb 14 2019 By Andrew
Notes on Duolingo's IPO and the Rise of EdTech Unicorns
Fri Sep 10 2021 By Sarath C P
How Problem-Centric Personas Drive LTV, Retention, and Growth
Tue Jan 27 2026 By Dan Layfield
Trust by Design: Humanizing Cybersecurity and AI Companies
Thu Sep 18 2025 By hacker23396286
The Future of Buyer Engagement Platforms: Hyper-Personalization with AI
Mon Sep 01 2025 By Denis Zhurba
AI Ethics and the Algorithm: Why You Should Choose Chaos Over Marketing Perfection
Wed Jun 11 2025 By Josh Weaver
Meet Linguado, Antix Interactive, eEPIC Events: HackerNoon Startups of The Week
Thu May 29 2025 By Startups Of The Week
6 Key Trends To Consider While Developing A Mobile Application
Tue Apr 01 2025 By Purushottam Raj
How Startups Can Actually Grow Faster With Cloud Tech
Wed Mar 26 2025 By raos54
Research on Gamification in Education
Tue Jan 14 2025 By Gamifications FTW Publications
Understanding Negative Effects of Gamification in Education
Sat Jan 11 2025 By Gamifications FTW Publications
Why Homo Sapiens Are Addicted to Self-Reflections: A Spotify Wrapped Introspective
Sun Jan 05 2025 By the frog society
Duolingo's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Oracle (ORCL), Duolingo (DUOL) and Fortinet (FTNT)
markets.businessinsider.com
Tue Feb 03 2026
Duolingo: a growth rocket that is finally affordable?
marketscreener.com
Sat Jan 31 2026
Duolingo Launches 'Bad Bunny 101' Ahead Of Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
in.mashable.com
Mon Jan 26 2026
Five Daily Learning Apps to Try After Duolingo
lifehacker.com
Mon Jan 26 2026
Netflix recommendations, IQ scores and Duolingo streaks: the top 5 most useless metrics
irishtimes.com
Mon Jan 26 2026
Learn 'Bad Bunny 101' Spanish Before Super Bowl, Duolingo Ad Says
parade.com
Fri Jan 23 2026
Duolingo Drops a ‘Bad Bunny 101’ Crash Course Ahead of Super Bowl 60
adweek.com
Fri Jan 23 2026
Super Duolingo 1-Year Plan Drops 50%, Now’s the Best Time to Learn New Languages for Less
gizmodo.com
Thu Jan 22 2026
Duolingo’s 73% Discount: Why The Stock Is Crashing Over A Possibly Overstated Threat
benzinga.com
Wed Jan 21 2026
The Duolingo owl is handing out 33% off Super
nypost.com
Tue Jan 13 2026
A Duolingo Anime Series Is Coming to YouTube
cnet.com
Thu Oct 09 2025
Duolingo says it will 'never' open a San Francisco office
techcrunch.com
Thu Oct 09 2025