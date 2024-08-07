DUOLINGO

#2130 COMPANY RANKING
Duolingo, Inc. develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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duolingo.com
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830-1700 emps
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Since 2011
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Worth 14.3B
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DUOLINGO (DUOL)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2130

Duolingo's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
An Interview With Marko Jukic: Nobody Knows How To Learn A Language

An Interview With Marko Jukic: Nobody Knows How To Learn A Language

Thu Feb 14 2019 By Andrew

Notes on Duolingo's IPO and the Rise of EdTech Unicorns

Notes on Duolingo's IPO and the Rise of EdTech Unicorns

Fri Sep 10 2021 By Sarath C P

How Problem-Centric Personas Drive LTV, Retention, and Growth

How Problem-Centric Personas Drive LTV, Retention, and Growth

Tue Jan 27 2026 By Dan Layfield

Trust by Design: Humanizing Cybersecurity and AI Companies

Trust by Design: Humanizing Cybersecurity and AI Companies

Thu Sep 18 2025 By hacker23396286

The Future of Buyer Engagement Platforms: Hyper-Personalization with AI

The Future of Buyer Engagement Platforms: Hyper-Personalization with AI

Mon Sep 01 2025 By Denis Zhurba

AI Ethics and the Algorithm: Why You Should Choose Chaos Over Marketing Perfection

AI Ethics and the Algorithm: Why You Should Choose Chaos Over Marketing Perfection

Wed Jun 11 2025 By Josh Weaver

Meet Linguado, Antix Interactive, eEPIC Events: HackerNoon Startups of The Week

Meet Linguado, Antix Interactive, eEPIC Events: HackerNoon Startups of The Week

Thu May 29 2025 By Startups Of The Week

6 Key Trends To Consider While Developing A Mobile Application

6 Key Trends To Consider While Developing A Mobile Application

Tue Apr 01 2025 By Purushottam Raj

How Startups Can Actually Grow Faster With Cloud Tech

How Startups Can Actually Grow Faster With Cloud Tech

Wed Mar 26 2025 By raos54

Research on Gamification in Education

Research on Gamification in Education

Tue Jan 14 2025 By Gamifications FTW Publications

Understanding Negative Effects of Gamification in Education

Understanding Negative Effects of Gamification in Education

Sat Jan 11 2025 By Gamifications FTW Publications

Why Homo Sapiens Are Addicted to Self-Reflections: A Spotify Wrapped Introspective

Why Homo Sapiens Are Addicted to Self-Reflections: A Spotify Wrapped Introspective

Sun Jan 05 2025 By the frog society

Duolingo's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Oracle (ORCL), Duolingo (DUOL) and Fortinet (FTNT)

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Oracle (ORCL), Duolingo (DUOL) and Fortinet (FTNT)

markets.businessinsider.com

Tue Feb 03 2026

Duolingo: a growth rocket that is finally affordable?

Duolingo: a growth rocket that is finally affordable?

marketscreener.com

Sat Jan 31 2026

Duolingo Launches 'Bad Bunny 101' Ahead Of Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Duolingo Launches 'Bad Bunny 101' Ahead Of Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

in.mashable.com

Mon Jan 26 2026

Five Daily Learning Apps to Try After Duolingo

Five Daily Learning Apps to Try After Duolingo

lifehacker.com

Mon Jan 26 2026

Netflix recommendations, IQ scores and Duolingo streaks: the top 5 most useless metrics

Netflix recommendations, IQ scores and Duolingo streaks: the top 5 most useless metrics

irishtimes.com

Mon Jan 26 2026

Learn 'Bad Bunny 101' Spanish Before Super Bowl, Duolingo Ad Says

Learn 'Bad Bunny 101' Spanish Before Super Bowl, Duolingo Ad Says

parade.com

Fri Jan 23 2026

Duolingo Drops a ‘Bad Bunny 101’ Crash Course Ahead of Super Bowl 60

Duolingo Drops a ‘Bad Bunny 101’ Crash Course Ahead of Super Bowl 60

adweek.com

Fri Jan 23 2026

Super Duolingo 1-Year Plan Drops 50%, Now’s the Best Time to Learn New Languages for Less

Super Duolingo 1-Year Plan Drops 50%, Now’s the Best Time to Learn New Languages for Less

gizmodo.com

Thu Jan 22 2026

Duolingo’s 73% Discount: Why The Stock Is Crashing Over A Possibly Overstated Threat

Duolingo’s 73% Discount: Why The Stock Is Crashing Over A Possibly Overstated Threat

benzinga.com

Wed Jan 21 2026

The Duolingo owl is handing out 33% off Super

The Duolingo owl is handing out 33% off Super

nypost.com

Tue Jan 13 2026

A Duolingo Anime Series Is Coming to YouTube

A Duolingo Anime Series Is Coming to YouTube

cnet.com

Thu Oct 09 2025

Duolingo says it will 'never' open a San Francisco office

Duolingo says it will 'never' open a San Francisco office

techcrunch.com

Thu Oct 09 2025

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