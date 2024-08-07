DIFFERENTAU
#3159 COMPANY RANKING
At :Different, our mission is to take care of homes and the people in them. We build smart tech solutions for the real estate industry that empower our team of property experts to deliver the best property management experiences to owners and tenants. After 5+ years of building our own rent roll and purpose-built technology platform from the ground up, our newest product to market is :Different for Agencies - our flagship solution delivering Property Management-as-a-Service to real estate offices across Australia. :Different for Agencies is an all-in-one solution that makes growing a profitable rent roll simple, helping agencies deliver better service, minus the headaches and hassle of doing it all on their own. They focus on their sales business and growing their rent roll, and we take care of the rest.
Since 2016
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DIFFERENTAU
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DifferentAU's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Why Hits Feel Different Now: Mobile Chases TikTok, Console Chases Community
Fri Feb 06 2026 By Ishan Manjrekar
The Press Release Has Split Into Two Different Assets, the Complete 101 Breakdown
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DifferentAU's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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