372 reads

How I Built A Dagger Pipeline to Send Weekly SMS's With Financial Advice Generated by AI

by
byEmmanuel Sibanda@emmanuels

Software Engineering | Data | Entrepreneurship

July 12th, 2024
featured image - How I Built A Dagger Pipeline to Send Weekly SMS's With Financial Advice Generated by AI
    Speed
    Voice
Emmanuel Sibanda
← Previous

Shopify Case Study: Understanding Caching Patterns Using a Simple MVP

About Author

Emmanuel Sibanda HackerNoon profile picture
Emmanuel Sibanda@emmanuels

Software Engineering | Data | Entrepreneurship

Read my storiesAbout @emmanuels

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#python#ci#automation#ai-agent#software-engineering#dagger-pipeline#how-to-automate-sms#dagger-tutorial

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Thetechstreetnow
Briefly
It
Buzzsumo

Related Stories