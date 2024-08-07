DELIVERY HERO SE
#2375 COMPANY RANKING
Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
47,981 emps
Since 2011
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DELIVERY HERO SE (DHER.F)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2375
Delivery Hero SE's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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