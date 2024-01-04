63 Stories To Learn About Space

Let's learn about via these 63 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Space /Learn Repo 1. Exodus from Mars Mother Earth, the womb of the solar system. Every other place, foster homes for her unwanted children. What is next? 2. The Impact of Web3 and Blockchain on the Space Industry How can Web3 and Blockchain, two new technologies that are more associated with grifting and scams have anything to do with the space race? 3. Lets Go Beyond Nuclear Fusion and Extract Energy from Blackholes I actually have been thinking about this for many years, and up until recently it has been confirmed. This is nothing new, as cosmologist and thermonuclear physicist Yakov Zeldovich have discussed this nearly half a century ago. 4. The Westall UFO Incident Explained In Under 5 Minutes The Westall UFO [incident] occurred on April 6, 1966, in the Melbourne suburb of Westall, Victoria, Australia. The incident involved multiple reports of... 5. DIY Tutorial: Building a System to Track and Communicate with Satellites in Orbit The purpose of my project is to build a system for tracking satellites in orbit and will make it possible to communicate with the satellites 6. Why Every Company Will Eventually Become a Space Company At some point, every company will become a space company. Sounds stupid at the moment but soon all companies will want to be part of the industry. Here's how. 7. How Twilio Sent Code to Space In a first of its kind mission, Twilio invited participants to launch their code into the stratosphere, and have it run in space. 8. “A robot army isn’t an ideal opponent, but I would have a water gun” Naturally, another good portion of the population would be trying to destroy everything around them for stupidity’s sake. 9. I'll pick up the check - from space! Everyone is all like, don't come back from space Jeff, but let me you tell you something, I am single and ready to mingle. 10. Can Mankind Survive as an Interplanetary Species? Humanity is well on the way to becoming an interplanetary species, but can we overcome the challenges of survival on another planet? 11. With Close to $100 million in Total Sales in Metaverses, NFTs Are Boosting Commerce in Metaverses Space is a 3D virtual world experience which provides its citizens powerful tools to create content, build businesses, interact collaboratively, and own and mon 12. Nominee Paul Bailey is Building the Future of Automated Space Systems Paul Bailey from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Software Development category. He is a System Architect at CognitiveSpace, a company performing R&D in the field of aerospace engineering. 13. How to Build SpaceX’s Starship The Starship is a reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle (rocket) designed to travel to space with cargo and humans on board. 14. What Is Elon Musk's Deal with Space Colonization and Underpopulation? Elon Musk is just too busy to explain why we should worry more about underpopulation than the overpopulation problem. 15. Videos About Space We Shouldn't Undervalue ▶️ Ok, let's explore a few cool videos that I think a lot of addicted to space people should watch. 16. This Swiss Company is Building a Constellation of Nano-Satellites Astrocast is a company working to provide 100% of global coverage for IoT with an innovative constellation of nano-satellites. 17. Student Spaceshot Rocket Clubs — Part 1 (USA) In the past few years, liquid propulsion and spaceshot rocket clubs have popped up at high schools and colleges worldwide. Let's take a look at some of them. 18. Everything You Need to Know About Nasa's Perseverance Rover NASA's latest and greatest $2.7 Billion rover, Perseverance, was launched on July 30, 2020. It was a huge deal, and you're probably confused as to why. NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab manufactured Percy, and it is expected to land on Mars on February 18, 2021. Though it looks like a tiny robot to the eye, it is the size of an SUV and weighs 1025 kg (2260 lb). Let's start with the purpose of the whole mission. Perseverance serves four purposes. 19. Starship Transformer: Launch And Land Anywhere Even In Wind The moment SpaceX mastered rocket engine vectoring all kinds of cool new space ship design possibilities suddenly opened. 20. What is SpaceX's Starlink Project? - A Brief Summary SpaceX is preparing to deliver high-speed internet to the world by sending about 30 thousand satellites into the Earth's orbit. 21. Tesla Cybertruck: Built for Mars, Available on Earth Elon Musk is known for his incredibly ambitious, multi-year visions for the future. Tesla’s initial Master Plan, funding cheap vehicles with expensive ones, was realized with the Model 3. Now the Cybertruck is part of a whole new Master Plan that has much more to do with SpaceX than Tesla. You might love the Cybertruck, or you might hate it, but it was never designed for you. Cybertruck was designed to be extremely rugged, Mars rugged. 22. Merging The Galaxies With The Metaverse Space research meets the metaverse using advanced technologies like blockchain, AI, VR and cryptocurrency. Explore multiple use cases of metaverse in space and 23. We Need Some SPACE: What Is Missing From DORA? The SPACE framework offers a holistic approach which takes into account wellbeing, collaboration and satisfaction alongside the usual performance metrics. 24. Fermi Paradox: Is Earth on Quarantine? Someone asks me a year ago about what Fermi Paradox is. And it's not a simple question, especially when you dig deeper. So I'm sharing a list of excellent clips that you might enjoy. Especially with recent news from our science friends - I think this article should be published. 25. Sustainable Agriculture, Space Colonization, And Food Security Challenges As humans colonize space, advances in key agricultural technologies are key to achieving long term survivability and also help Earth at the same time. 26. On MoonDAO's Unending Ambition to Decentralize The Space Industry MoonDAO will stop at nothing to decentralize the space industry, or so it seems, and with a consortium of 1,000 crypto investors throwing 2,620 ETH behind it 27. A Beginner's Guide for Alien Invaders Exclusively on HackerNoon! An original never-before-published science fiction story! 28. The Minkowski's Four-Dimensional Space Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 29. Always Bet Musk's Oxen! Fresh off the Virgin Martian Express, Jackson had a layover at the Blue Origin moon base. He was trying to get to the Starbase Autonomous Zone 30. Why SpaceX’s Historic Starship Flight Wasn't a “Failure” This week, the coverage of one of humanity’s most impressive milestones was reduced to a climax of fire. Starship didn’t fail. Science divulgation, however, might have. 31. The Noonification: Can Mankind Survive as an Interplanetary Species? (10/20/2022) 10/20/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 32. Advancements in Airplane Tech Could Lead Major Airports to Become Spaceports Hypersonic aviation is going to open up more opportunities than it realises and airports need to be on the ball to become spaceports themselves. 33. Why Netflix’s Squid Game is NOT Close to Reality I'm not thrilled, and I'm far away from being obsessed with Netflix's Squid Game. 34. The Universe is So Big, Aliens Must Exist This Slack discussion by Utsav Jaiswal, Arthur, Patrick Lee (Mentor) and Limarc occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel. 35. Spacecraft Engineering Models: How to Migrate UML to TypeQL How to map UML to TypeQL. Read how the European Space Agency migrated their spacecraft engineering models from UML to TypeQL for use in a TypeDB database. 36. Big ‘Earth Observation’ Data: Challenges and Applications As nearly a thousand Earth observation satellites currently orbit the planet, terabytes of remote sensing data and satellite imagery of land, vegetation, water bodies, glaciers, urban landscapes, and other geographic features become available for end users across multiple industries. Modern GIS systems allow the collection of all such geospatial data in one place for a comprehensive analysis of the area under study. 37. SpaceX Starlink Master Plan A parody, not written by Elon Musk 38. The Computational Infrastructure Behind Habidatum Location Risk Score Learn about space-time indexing at scale using quadkeys and clickhouse. 39. UFOs: Five things we can be pretty sure about technologically superior civilizations If we believe in evolution then, however, sophisticated form of life they are. They probably evolved from the simplest life forms daily fighting for survival. 40. Main Reasons To Build Intelligent Space Stations With An Artificial Gravity It’s been the dream of many space enthusiasts from the 1960s to live in an intelligent artificial gravity space station ever since it was popularized by NASA chief scientist Von Braun and the legendary film: ‘Space Odyssey: 2001’. Unfortunately, generating artificial gravity for astronauts was not a priority for NASA as astronauts were able to reduce some of the impact of weightlessness on their bodies thanks to a ruthless exercise regimen. Further, a ship that contains a centrifuge for generating artificial gravity would be extremely expensive to launch to orbit. So, NASA ended up sticking with a compact and modular station that is more affordable with their budget and that doesn’t deal with weightlessness risk and accepted the risks it posed to astronauts in the international space station. Below is a comprehensive list of health risks astronauts face in the zero-g space station. Weightlessness risks are highlighted in the red box. 41. Quantum Origin, CosmicOS, and Lambda Calculus In regards to Quantum Origin, you may have read my post from June. This is a follow up to it. In our observable universe, it seems infinite in terms of the scale everything is in, whether going on in the micro, nano or cosmic scales and beyond. I followed up on the fact that there are certain mathematical patterns in regards to everything and I'm evidentially wanting to make a theory of everything. Proof in regards to my mathematical proposals in terms of computation would be solving the holy grail of man's biggest questions. While I'm confident in regards to the math and the way things are structured, there are things I have thought about in regards to taking things a step further. 42. About Man's Need to Go to Space Human Expansion: the space industrialization 43. Building a Decentralized and Uncensorable Internet — The Nexus Protocol Building a Decentralized and Uncensorable Internet — The Nexus Protocol 44. NASA Discovers Evidence of ‘Water Worlds’ in Deep Space Scientists have spotted two water worlds, Kepler-138 c and Kepler-138 d, that they think could be teeming with water. 45. How Starlink is Disrupting the Internet Starlink, by SpaceX, will provide internet from the constellation of low Earth orbit satellites with low latency and high speed compared to submarine cables. 46. The United States Lost the Space Race With the discovery of water ice on the moon, a self-sufficient base becomes a real possibility. We're going to the moon, but only if some corporation takes us. 47. In Memoriam: the Fallen Defenders of G'oldurree When We Are Gone, Will There Be Anyone to Mourn Our Passing? 48. First-ever Image Of A Multi-planet System Around A Sun-like Star In this thread, the HackerNoon Community discusses their thoughts on scientific evolution, its consequences, and our favorite Hubble images. 49. Spacetex: Clothes Made for Space, the Fiber Behind Gravity Spacetex textile is changing the game in fashion introducing subcategories such as Dystopian Fashion and Techwear. 50. Latin America Seeks its Riches in Space by Reaching Jupiter in 30 Days JOVE is a novel solar-powered mission that will use the solar wind's momentum, speed, and direction as the propulsive thrust to reach Jupiter in 30 days 51. The REAL Life of Pi: Ethereal, Romantic, Mysterious And Completely Memorizing “Probably no symbol in mathematics has evoked as much mystery, romanticism, misconception and human interest as the number Pi” ~William L. Schaaf, Nature and History of Pi. π 52. Space Exploration: New Frontier For Technological Innovations From the earliest known periods of human history, people have always been fascinated by the big yellow ball that provided light and heat, the tiny light dots shimmering in and regularly recurring tailed streaks dashing across the night sky. We wanted to know more about those objects, but the crippling limitations in our knowledge and technology didn’t allow that. 53. Starhopper: The Prototype Of Starship By SpaceX SpaceX is a space exploration company owned by a genius and a visionary Elon Musk who’s also the CEO of Tesla Inc. The main goal of SpaceX is to make space travel and exploration easy and efficient. Throughout the years, Elon Musk has done a lot of amazing things and has stayed completely open to the questions of the people. I think that Elon Musk’s transparency is his best quality. Anyways, let’s take a closer look at the latest advancement of SpaceX. 54. Can Satellites Help Combat Global Warming? In this slogging thread, our technology channel took the chance to discuss this news about the possibility of satellites helping fight global warming. 55. The Ongoing Mars Missions: Are We Ready to Live on the Red Planet? Back in the '60s, we saw the biggest and heated space race to the moon and now we are in the space race to Mars. The coming year is going to bring some exciting news and adventures about life on Mars. NASA is not alone this time either, there are several other space agencies sending Mars missions. But why are these space organizations spending their millions on such missions? Just to know one thing— could humans live on Mars? Does life exist on the red planet? 56. What 2021 Scientific Discovery Excited You the Most? In this slogging thread, our community shared their favorite scientific discoveries of the year. 57. The Long Game in the Space Industry: Why the Need to Transcend Requires Time and Effort Monica’s log, Stardate… I have been wanting to articulate some of my thoughts about the notion of time and effort for the space industry. Allow me to state some of my premises in advance. 58. Houston, We Have a Problem. There’s Not Enough Women on this Spaceship! Celebrate this Intentional Holiday with Girls that Rule the World! 59. The Space Tech Startup Making Our Internet A Better Place With Lasers🖖 Greetings, humans. I remote chat this afternoon with Rohit Jha, the CEO & Co-Founder of Transcelestial Technologies, a startup building light speed communications infrastructure for the next 100 years. 60. Visualizing Asteroids in Python with Bokeh and NASA APIs A GET request to the Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD) web service on September 18, 2020, returned the above photo of the spiral galaxy Arp 78. APOD is one of many APIs available through NASA Open APIs. Like APOD, some include imagery, such as the Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) API, which returns images like this: 61. Into Space MANY of my readers will remember the mysterious radio messages which were heard by both amateur and professional short wave operators during the night 62. NexOS, Internet of Things (IoT), And Beyond: Part I Understanding the inspiration and history behind Nexus helps convey the current vision. This is the first of three articles covering pertinent aspects of Nexus’ history in which the context is set for the burgeoning NexOS (Nexus Operating System), and its innovative security principles are introduced. 63. Argentina’s Steady And Visionary Path To Space Is An Inspiring Tale Which path is required for us to reach new worlds? Argentina’s history in the space industry shows an unwavering course of perseverance and resilience. Thank you for checking out the 63 most read stories about Space on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo