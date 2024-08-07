CHESSABLE #12715 COMPANY RANKING

Chessable aims to make learning chess content as easy and efficient as possible. We digest the science so that our users don't have to, and allow for an optimal learning experience. Chessable is part of the Play Magnus AS group, the company was founded by World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen and is revolutionising how people learn, watch and play chess. Are you searching for your dream job? Do you have a passion for chess and lifelong learning? We'd love to hear from you, please e-mail us to jobs@chessable.com