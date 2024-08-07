CHESSABLE
#12715 COMPANY RANKING
Chessable aims to make learning chess content as easy and efficient as possible. We digest the science so that our users don't have to, and allow for an optimal learning experience. Chessable is part of the Play Magnus AS group, the company was founded by World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen and is revolutionising how people learn, watch and play chess. Are you searching for your dream job? Do you have a passion for chess and lifelong learning? We'd love to hear from you, please e-mail us to jobs@chessable.com
18-84 emps
Since 2015
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CHESSABLE
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EVERGREEN INDEX #12715
Chessable's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Chessable's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Ding, Liren vs. Carlsen, Magnus
chess24.com
Thu Aug 24 2023
Chess World Cup Final: A Look At R Praggnanandhaa's Record Against Magnus Carlsen
sports.ndtv.com
Tue Aug 22 2023
Quang Liem wins Biel Grandmaster Triathlon for second consecutive time
english.vov.vn
Thu Jul 27 2023
Swiss bank Julius Baer sponsors $235,000 Champions Chess Tour event
esportsinsider.com
Thu Jul 20 2023
Prraneeth is India’s 82nd Grandmaster
thehindu.com
Sun May 14 2023
V. Prraneeth becomes India’s 82nd Grandmaster
sportstar.thehindu.com
Sun May 14 2023
Nakamura blunders mate-in-1 | Chessable Masters 3
chess24.com
Sat May 13 2023
Chessable Masters 1: Wei Yi leads as 13-year-old Mishra stars
chess24.com
Sat May 13 2023
Chessable Masters 1: Wesley So top, Mishra’s baptism of fire
chess24.com
Thu May 11 2023
Wesley So triumphs in the Chessable Masters
chess24.com
Sun May 07 2023
Chess’s Governing Body Delays Report on Cheating Scandal
nytimes.com
Thu May 04 2023
Firouzja, Giri & Aronian in ChessKid Cup
chess24.com
Tue May 02 2023