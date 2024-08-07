CHESSABLE

#12715 COMPANY RANKING
Chessable aims to make learning chess content as easy and efficient as possible. We digest the science so that our users don't have to, and allow for an optimal learning experience. Chessable is part of the Play Magnus AS group, the company was founded by World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen and is revolutionising how people learn, watch and play chess. Are you searching for your dream job? Do you have a passion for chess and lifelong learning? We'd love to hear from you, please e-mail us to jobs@chessable.com
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chessable.com
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18-84 emps
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Since 2015
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CHESSABLE

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EVERGREEN INDEX #12715

Chessable's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Prompt-Driven Log Analysis & Keyword Clustering

Prompt-Driven Log Analysis & Keyword Clustering

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Useful Sensors: Pioneering AI with AI in a Box, A Different Paradigm for Edge Computing

Useful Sensors: Pioneering AI with AI in a Box, A Different Paradigm for Edge Computing

Fri Oct 06 2023 By George Anadiotis

Yoshua Bengio Weighs in on the Pause and Building a World Model

Yoshua Bengio Weighs in on the Pause and Building a World Model

Wed Apr 12 2023 By craig@eye-on.ai

A Guide to Infura and StarkNet ZK-Rollup for Ethereum Devs

A Guide to Infura and StarkNet ZK-Rollup for Ethereum Devs

Thu Oct 06 2022 By Idris Olubisi

3 Surprising Benefits of Biotin Gummies

3 Surprising Benefits of Biotin Gummies

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Saving Democracy - With TV AI Realtime Fact-checking

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6 Best Open-Source Projects for Real-Time Face Recognition

6 Best Open-Source Projects for Real-Time Face Recognition

Wed Apr 28 2021 By Alesia Traichuk

How to Play Chess Using a GPT-2 Model

How to Play Chess Using a GPT-2 Model

Wed Nov 11 2020 By Andrew Zola

STARKs, Part II: Thank Goodness It's FRI-day

STARKs, Part II: Thank Goodness It's FRI-day

Thu May 30 2019 By Vitalik Buterin

Machines That Play (Post Deep Blue)

Machines That Play (Post Deep Blue)

Mon Sep 24 2018 By Shreya Amin

How to Make Mountains Memorable With Perlin Noise

How to Make Mountains Memorable With Perlin Noise

Sun Apr 29 2018 By John David Martin

An Ode To Code Formatting Tools

An Ode To Code Formatting Tools

Sat Jan 20 2018 By Corentin

Chessable's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Ding, Liren vs. Carlsen, Magnus

Ding, Liren vs. Carlsen, Magnus

chess24.com

Thu Aug 24 2023

Chess World Cup Final: A Look At R Praggnanandhaa's Record Against Magnus Carlsen

Chess World Cup Final: A Look At R Praggnanandhaa's Record Against Magnus Carlsen

sports.ndtv.com

Tue Aug 22 2023

Quang Liem wins Biel Grandmaster Triathlon for second consecutive time

Quang Liem wins Biel Grandmaster Triathlon for second consecutive time

english.vov.vn

Thu Jul 27 2023

Swiss bank Julius Baer sponsors $235,000 Champions Chess Tour event

Swiss bank Julius Baer sponsors $235,000 Champions Chess Tour event

esportsinsider.com

Thu Jul 20 2023

Prraneeth is India’s 82nd Grandmaster

Prraneeth is India’s 82nd Grandmaster

thehindu.com

Sun May 14 2023

V. Prraneeth becomes India’s 82nd Grandmaster

V. Prraneeth becomes India’s 82nd Grandmaster

sportstar.thehindu.com

Sun May 14 2023

Nakamura blunders mate-in-1 | Chessable Masters 3

Nakamura blunders mate-in-1 | Chessable Masters 3

chess24.com

Sat May 13 2023

Chessable Masters 1: Wei Yi leads as 13-year-old Mishra stars

Chessable Masters 1: Wei Yi leads as 13-year-old Mishra stars

chess24.com

Sat May 13 2023

Chessable Masters 1: Wesley So top, Mishra’s baptism of fire

Chessable Masters 1: Wesley So top, Mishra’s baptism of fire

chess24.com

Thu May 11 2023

Wesley So triumphs in the Chessable Masters

Wesley So triumphs in the Chessable Masters

chess24.com

Sun May 07 2023

Chess’s Governing Body Delays Report on Cheating Scandal

Chess’s Governing Body Delays Report on Cheating Scandal

nytimes.com

Thu May 04 2023

Firouzja, Giri & Aronian in ChessKid Cup

Firouzja, Giri & Aronian in ChessKid Cup

chess24.com

Tue May 02 2023

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