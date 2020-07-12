Cloud Native Applications: Installing Mail Server Using Docker

Stop fiddling with Apache configuration start developing for WordPress
Visit Caspian Labs https://caspianlabs.org/promoted
TL;DR
ion@IN-MBP ~ % docker run -it centos:latest
[root@7294b716163d /]#
ion@IN-MBP ~ % docker ps
CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES
7294b716163d centos:latest "/bin/bash" 20 seconds ago Up 20 seconds zen_austin
[root@7294b716163d /]# dnf -y update
Failed to set locale, defaulting to C.UTF-8
CentOS-8 - AppStream 4.6 MB/s | 7.0 MB 00:01
CentOS-8 - Base 2.0 MB/s | 2.2 MB 00:01
CentOS-8 - Extras 9.7 kB/s | 5.9 kB 00:00
Dependencies resolved.
================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================
Package Architecture Version Repository Size
================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================
Upgrading:
audit-libs x86_64 3.0-0.13.20190507gitf58ec40.el8 BaseOS 116 k
binutils x86_64 2.30-58.el8_1.2 BaseOS 5.7 M
centos-gpg-keys noarch 8.1-1.1911.0.9.el8 BaseOS 12 k
centos-release x86_64 8.1-1.1911.0.9.el8 BaseOS 21 k
centos-repos x86_64 8.1-1.1911.0.9.el8 BaseOS 13 k
coreutils-single x86_64 8.30-6.el8_1.1 BaseOS 630 k
glibc x86_64 2.28-72.el8_1.1 BaseOS 3.7 M
glibc-common x86_64 2.28-72.el8_1.1 BaseOS 836 k
glibc-minimal-langpack x86_64 2.28-72.el8_1.1 BaseOS 48 k
kexec-tools x86_64 2.0.19-12.el8_1.2 BaseOS 482 k
libarchive x86_64 3.3.2-8.el8_1 BaseOS 359 k
openldap x86_64 2.4.46-11.el8_1 BaseOS 352 k
openssl-libs x86_64 1:1.1.1c-2.el8_1.1 BaseOS 1.5 M
python3-rpm x86_64 4.14.2-26.el8_1 BaseOS 156 k
rpm x86_64 4.14.2-26.el8_1 BaseOS 539 k
rpm-build-libs x86_64 4.14.2-26.el8_1 BaseOS 153 k
rpm-libs x86_64 4.14.2-26.el8_1 BaseOS 336 k
sqlite-libs x86_64 3.26.0-4.el8_1 BaseOS 579 k
systemd x86_64 239-18.el8_1.5 BaseOS 3.5 M
systemd-libs x86_64 239-18.el8_1.5 BaseOS 562 k
systemd-pam x86_64 239-18.el8_1.5 BaseOS 232 k
systemd-udev x86_64 239-18.el8_1.5 BaseOS 1.3 M
Installing dependencies:
xkeyboard-config noarch 2.24-3.el8 AppStream 828 k
kbd-legacy noarch 2.0.4-8.el8 BaseOS 481 k
kbd-misc noarch 2.0.4-8.el8 BaseOS 1.4 M
openssl x86_64 1:1.1.1c-2.el8_1.1 BaseOS 686 k
Installing weak dependencies:
libxkbcommon x86_64 0.8.2-1.el8 AppStream 116 k
diffutils x86_64 3.6-5.el8 BaseOS 359 k
glibc-langpack-en x86_64 2.28-72.el8_1.1 BaseOS 818 k
kbd x86_64 2.0.4-8.el8 BaseOS 392 k
openssl-pkcs11 x86_64 0.4.8-2.el8 BaseOS 64 k
Transaction Summary
================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================
Install 9 Packages
Upgrade 22 Packages
[………………………………]
Upgraded:
audit-libs-3.0-0.13.20190507gitf58ec40.el8.x86_64 binutils-2.30-58.el8_1.2.x86_64 centos-gpg-keys-8.1-1.1911.0.9.el8.noarch centos-release-8.1-1.1911.0.9.el8.x86_64 centos-repos-8.1-1.1911.0.9.el8.x86_64
coreutils-single-8.30-6.el8_1.1.x86_64 glibc-2.28-72.el8_1.1.x86_64 glibc-common-2.28-72.el8_1.1.x86_64 glibc-minimal-langpack-2.28-72.el8_1.1.x86_64 kexec-tools-2.0.19-12.el8_1.2.x86_64
libarchive-3.3.2-8.el8_1.x86_64 openldap-2.4.46-11.el8_1.x86_64 openssl-libs-1:1.1.1c-2.el8_1.1.x86_64 python3-rpm-4.14.2-26.el8_1.x86_64 rpm-4.14.2-26.el8_1.x86_64
rpm-build-libs-4.14.2-26.el8_1.x86_64 rpm-libs-4.14.2-26.el8_1.x86_64 sqlite-libs-3.26.0-4.el8_1.x86_64 systemd-239-18.el8_1.5.x86_64 systemd-libs-239-18.el8_1.5.x86_64
systemd-pam-239-18.el8_1.5.x86_64 systemd-udev-239-18.el8_1.5.x86_64
Installed:
libxkbcommon-0.8.2-1.el8.x86_64 diffutils-3.6-5.el8.x86_64 glibc-langpack-en-2.28-72.el8_1.1.x86_64 kbd-2.0.4-8.el8.x86_64 openssl-pkcs11-0.4.8-2.el8.x86_64 xkeyboard-config-2.24-3.el8.noarch kbd-legacy-2.0.4-8.el8.noarch
kbd-misc-2.0.4-8.el8.noarch openssl-1:1.1.1c-2.el8_1.1.x86_64
Complete!
ion@IN-MBP ~ % docker exec -it 7294b716163d bash
[root@7294b716163d app]# curl -O https://www.axigen.com/usr/files/axigen-10.3.1/axigen-10.3.1.x86_64.rpm.run
% Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current
Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed
100 386M 100 386M 0 0 9.7M 0 0:00:39 0:00:39 --:--:-- 9.8M
root@7294b716163d /]# ./axigen-10.3.1.x86_64.rpm.run
Please accept the terms of the license before continuing
Press ENTER to display the license
(after reading it press 'q' to exit viewer)
q
Do you accept the terms of the license? (yes/no): y
======================================
RPM Package for x86_64 Installer for AXIGEN Mail Server 10.3.1-1
======================================
Detecting OS flavor... CentOS 8.1
Installer started
Axigen embedded archive extracted successfully
Please select one of the options displayed below:
==== Main options
1. Install axigen-10.3.1-1
9. Exit installer
0. Exit installer without deleting temporary directory
===== Documentation for axigen-10.3.1-1
4. Show the RELEASE NOTES
5. Show the README file
6. Show other licenses included in the package
7. Show manual install instructions
8. Show manual uninstall instructions
Your choice: 1
Verifying... ################################# [100%]
Preparing... ################################# [100%]
Updating / installing...
1:axigen-10.3.1-1 ################################# [100%]
Thank you for installing AXIGEN Mail Server.
In order to configure AXIGEN for the first time, please connect
to WebAdmin by using one of the URLs below:
https://172.17.0.2:9443/
https://[2a02:2f0b:a20c:a500:0:242:ac11:2]:9443/
Starting AXIGEN Mail Server...Axigen[336]: INFO: Starting Axigen Mail Server version 10.3.1.5 (Linux/x64)
Axigen[336]: SUCCESS: supervise ready... (respawns per minute: 3)
Axigen[336]: INFO: supervise: spawning a new process to execute Axigen Mail Server version 10.3.1.5 (Linux/x64)
[ OK ]
Installer finished.
[root@7294b716163d /]# ps ax | grep axigen
336 ? Ss 0:00 /opt/axigen/bin/axigen --max-respawns 3 -W /var/opt/axigen
337 ? SNl 0:01 /opt/axigen/bin/axigen --max-respawns 3 -W /var/opt/axigen
351 ? Sl 0:00 axigen-tnef
375 pts/0 S+ 0:00 grep --color=auto axigen
[root@7294b716163d /]# exit
exit
ion@IN-MBP ~ %
ion@IN-MBP ~ % docker ps
CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES
ion@IN-MBP ~ %
ion@IN-MBP ~ % docker start 7294b716163d
7294b716163d
ion@IN-MBP ~ % docker ps
CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES
7294b716163d centos:latest "/bin/bash" 13 minutes ago Up 41 seconds zen_austin
ion@IN-MBP ~ % docker attach 7294b716163d
[root@7294b716163d /]# ps ax
PID TTY STAT TIME COMMAND
1 pts/0 Ss 0:00 /bin/bash
14 pts/0 R+ 0:00 ps ax
[root@7294b716163d /]# ls -la /var/opt/axigen/
total 288
drwxr-xr-x 16 axigen axigen 4096 May 25 15:07 .
drwxr-xr-x 1 root root 4096 May 25 15:07 ..
-rw-r----- 1 axigen axigen 2969 May 25 15:07 axigen_cert.pem
-rw-r----- 1 axigen axigen 245 May 25 15:07 axigen_dh.pem
drwxr-xr-x 2 axigen axigen 4096 May 25 15:07 aximigrator
-rw------- 1 axigen axigen 215556 Feb 7 12:57 cacert_default.pem
drwxr-x--x 2 axigen axigen 4096 May 25 15:07 cyren
drwx--x--- 2 axigen axigen 4096 May 25 15:07 filters
drwx--x--- 3 axigen axigen 4096 May 25 15:07 kas
drwx--x--- 4 axigen axigen 4096 May 25 15:07 kav
drwx------ 2 axigen axigen 4096 May 25 15:07 letsencrypt
drwxr-x--- 2 axigen axigen 4096 May 25 15:07 log
-rw------- 1 axigen axigen 121 Feb 7 12:57 mobile_ua.cfg
drwxr-x--- 67 axigen axigen 4096 May 25 15:07 queue
drwxr-x--- 2 axigen axigen 4096 May 25 15:07 reporting
drwxr-x--- 2 axigen axigen 4096 May 25 15:07 run
drwxr-x--- 2 axigen axigen 4096 May 25 15:07 serverData
drwx--x--- 5 axigen axigen 4096 May 25 15:07 templates
drwx--x--- 8 axigen axigen 4096 May 25 15:07 webadmin
drwx--x--- 3 axigen axigen 4096 May 25 15:07 webmail
[root@7294b716163d /]# ls -la /opt/axigen/bin/
total 135028
drwxr-x--x 2 root root 4096 May 25 15:07 .
drwxr-x--x 5 root root 4096 May 25 15:07 ..
-rwxr-xr-x 1 root root 81771736 Feb 7 12:57 axigen
-rwxr-xr-x 1 root root 12824731 Feb 7 12:57 axigen-migrator
-rwxr-xr-x 1 root root 11838532 Feb 7 12:57 axigen-tnef
-rwxr-xr-x 1 root root 1049336 Feb 7 12:57 cyren.bin
-rwxr-xr-x 1 root root 205632 Feb 7 12:58 kasserver
-rwxr-xr-x 1 root root 180992 Feb 7 12:58 kavserver
-rwxr-xr-x 1 root root 663136 Feb 7 12:57 mqview
-rwxr-xr-x 1 root root 29704280 Feb 7 12:57 sendmail
[root@7294b716163d /]# exit
ion@IN-MBP ~ % docker ps
CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES
ion@IN-MBP ~ %
ion@IN-MBP ~ % docker commit 7294b716163d my_new_and_shiny_axigen_image
sha256:e7ca09e1933bff546d7acbd7090543e2a4f886ee3aa60b7cbf04eefd70fcbe3b
ion@IN-MBP ~ % docker run -it my_new_and_shiny_axigen_image
[root@479421167f8d /]# dnf update
Last metadata expiration check: 1:01:28 ago on Mon 25 May 2020 03:03:43 PM UTC.
Dependencies resolved.
Nothing to do.
Complete!
[root@479421167f8d /]# rpm -qa | grep axigen
axigen-10.3.1-1.x86_64
[root@479421167f8d /]# /etc/init.d/axigen start
Starting AXIGEN Mail Server...Axigen[29]: INFO: Starting Axigen Mail Server version 10.3.1.5 (Linux/x64)
Axigen[29]: SUCCESS: supervise ready... (respawns per minute: 3)
Axigen[29]: INFO: supervise: spawning a new process to execute Axigen Mail Server version 10.3.1.5 (Linux/x64)
[ OK ]
[root@479421167f8d /]#
[root@479421167f8d /]# ps ax | grep axigen
29 ? Ss 0:00 /opt/axigen/bin/axigen --max-respawns 3 -W /var/opt/axigen
30 ? Sl 0:00 /opt/axigen/bin/axigen --max-respawns 3 -W /var/opt/axigen
42 ? Sl 0:00 axigen-tnef
66 pts/0 S+ 0:00 grep --color=auto axigen
ion@IN-MBP ~ % docker commit -c 'CMD ["/opt/axigen/bin/axigen", "--foreground"]' 7294b716163d my_2nd_new_and_shiny_axigen_image
sha256:ef7ce0fd9a47acb4703e262c4eb64c3564a54866b125413c17a63c1f832d1443
ion@IN-MBP ~ %
/opt/axigen/bin/axigen --foreground
ion@IN-MBP ~ % docker run -dt my_2nd_new_and_shiny_axigen_image
fd1b608174c402787152f5934294f370dfdb4d9b0f0b25e4edf4725dbe4c5700
ion@IN-MBP ~ %
ion@IN-MBP ~ % docker exec -it fd1b608174c4 bash
[root@fd1b608174c4 /]# ps ax
PID TTY STAT TIME COMMAND
1 pts/0 Ss+ 0:00 /opt/axigen/bin/axigen --foreground
7 pts/0 SNl+ 0:00 /opt/axigen/bin/axigen --foreground
19 pts/0 Sl+ 0:00 axigen-tnef
39 pts/1 Ss 0:00 bash
54 pts/1 R+ 0:00 ps ax
[root@fd1b608174c4 /]# telnet localhost 9000
Trying ::1...
telnet: connect to address ::1: Connection refused
Trying 127.0.0.1...
Connected to localhost.
Escape character is '^]'.
GET / HTTP/1.1
Host: localhost
HTTP/1.1 303 Moved Temporarily
Server: Axigen-Webadmin
Location: /install
Connection: Close
ion@IN-MBP ~ % telnet localhost 9000
Trying ::1...
Connection failed: Connection refused
Trying 127.0.0.1...
telnet: Unable to connect to remote host: Connection refused
ion@IN-MBP ~ % docker run -dt -p 9000:9000 my_2nd_new_and_shiny_axigen_image
1dcc95e912bafc97ba63484abfeb7e2d1983d524b8834a5ccc62928796259818
ion@IN-MBP ~ %
ion@IN-MBP ~ % telnet localhost 9000
Trying ::1...
Connected to localhost.
Escape character is '^]'.
GET / HTTP/1.1
Host: localhost
HTTP/1.1 303 Moved Temporarily
Server: Axigen-Webadmin
Location: /install
Connection: Close