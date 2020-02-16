Cloud Home Automation Series Part 4 : Connected Light Bulb using AWS, ESP32 & Arduino

Tech Enthusiast and Clouder. AWS 4x Certified. & I still watch One piece and spongebob squarepants
This is the last part of the series and here we will achieve our ultimate goal to Power ON the Light bulb with just one-click from anywhere, literally from anywhere even from the Antarctic as they got internet there. IoT empowers everyone to make life smarter & easier. Though this is just a beginning, if readers show up enthusiasm, I will make more tutorials where the primary focus is to teach from
In the fourth part, we will create an automated system to make the home light bulb connected to the web using AWS, an ESP32 board, a relay module and Arduino Code.
scratch and make cost-effective solutions
Everything covered from scratch you won't face any difficulty understanding. In case of any clarification, drop me a note on LinkedIn. Feel free to explore them with ease, skip to the one which is relevant to you.
The following series split into four parts (refer below) with very simple and clear instructions to provision a home automation system to control house appliances through the web.
Bonus - Toggle the light by using Google Assistant or Alexa.
/*********
Gourav Das
Complete project details at https://hackernoon.com/cloud-home-automation-series-part-4-connected-light-bulb-using-aws-esp32-and-arduino-94n377d
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.
*********/
#include <AWS_IOT.h>
#include <WiFi.h>
#include <ArduinoJson.h>
AWS_IOT lightbulb;
int relay_pin = 13; // Relay Pin
char WIFI_SSID[]="Wifi-Name";
char WIFI_PASSWORD[]="Wifi_Password";
char HOST_ADDRESS[]="************-***.iot.us-east-1.amazonaws.com"; //AWS IoT Custom Endpoint Address
char CLIENT_ID[]= "ESP32";
char SHADOW_GET[]= "$aws/things/{Thingname}/shadow/get/accepted";
char SENT_GET[]= "$aws/things/{ThingName}/shadow/get";
char SHADOW_UPDATE[]= "$aws/things/{ThingName}/shadow/update";
int status = WL_IDLE_STATUS;
int msgReceived=0;
char payload[512];
char reportpayload[512];
char rcvdPayload[512];
void mySubCallBackHandler (char *topicName, int payloadLen, char *payLoad)
{
strncpy(rcvdPayload,payLoad,payloadLen);
rcvdPayload[payloadLen] = 0;
msgReceived = 1;
}
void updateShadow (int power)
{
sprintf(reportpayload,"{\"state\": {\"reported\": {\"power\": \"%d\"}}}",power);
delay(3000);
if(lightbulb.publish(SHADOW_UPDATE,reportpayload) == 0)
{
Serial.print("Publish Message:");
Serial.println(reportpayload);
}
else
{
Serial.println("Publish failed");
Serial.println(reportpayload);
}
}
void setup() {
Serial.begin(115200);
pinMode(relay_pin, OUTPUT);
delay(2000);
while (status != WL_CONNECTED)
{
Serial.print("Attempting to connect to SSID: ");
Serial.println(WIFI_SSID);
// Connect to WPA/WPA2 network. Change this line if using open or WEP network:
status = WiFi.begin(WIFI_SSID, WIFI_PASSWORD);
// wait 5 seconds for connection:
delay(5000);
}
Serial.println("Connected to wifi");
if(lightbulb.connect(HOST_ADDRESS,CLIENT_ID)== 0) //Connect to AWS IoT COre
{
Serial.println("Connected to AWS");
delay(1000);
if(0==lightbulb.subscribe(SHADOW_GET,mySubCallBackHandler)) //Subscribe to GET Shadow Service
{
Serial.println("Subscribe Successfull");
}
else
{
Serial.println("Subscribe Failed, Check the Thing Name and Certificates");
while(1);
}
}
else
{
Serial.println("AWS connection failed, Check the HOST Address");
while(1);
}
//Sent Empty string to fetch Shadow desired state
delay(3000);
if(lightbulb.publish(SENT_GET,"{}") == 0)
{
Serial.print("Empty String Published\n");
}
else
{
Serial.println("Empty String Publish failed\n");
}
}
void loop() {
if(msgReceived == 1)
{
msgReceived = 0;
Serial.print("Received Message:");
Serial.println(rcvdPayload);
StaticJsonDocument<256> doc;
deserializeJson(doc, rcvdPayload);
// Test if parsing succeeds.
if (doc.isNull()) {
Serial.println("parseObject() failed");
return;
}
int power = doc["state"]["desired"]["power"];
Serial.println(power);
if(power == 1)
digitalWrite(relay_pin, LOW);
else if(power == 0)
digitalWrite(relay_pin, HIGH);
updateShadow(power);
}
}
(Keep it as it is). In
CLIENT_ID[]= "ESP32"
put the AWS IoT Endpoint Address which you can retrieve from IoT Dashboard, settings(check sidebar). Next, we will replace
HOST_ADDRESS[]
in the code with the actual thing name (e.g. ESP32) we gave at the time of thing creation in Part 1 of the series. To check the
{ThingName}
, Click Here to go to AWS IoT Console (Region: N. Virginia), select Things under the
Thing Name
option from the Sidebar and check for the name as highlighted below.
Manage
Warning:
In this exercise, we’re dealing with the mains voltage . Playing with mains voltage is like playing with fire. If you’re not familiar with mains voltage seek help. While programming the ESP or wiring your circuit make sure everything disconnected from the mains voltage.
you should avoid putting the plug to mains voltage while making all the following connections. Next, put the live wire coming out of the plug into relay's COM1 port and make a connection from relay's NO1 port to the bulb. Thus, by making this connection, ESP32 will able to control the Relay Module and instruct it when to switch ON/OFF the light bulb.
precautionary measure
First, understand the fundamentals and by take some basic electrical courses you would be able to light up your entire home with just a click of a button.
Note: Never touch the relay module when powered from the mains voltage.
) and IBM Cloud (e.g.
http://52.90.186.136:1880/ON
). It will load a website, click on the light bulb to turn ON/OFF the bulb. If you have come so far, tadaa! You did it finally 💪 and be proud of your new achievement and show the world what are you capable of 👩💻 👨💻.
https://aws-iot.eu-gb.cf.appdomain.cloud/ON
Congratulations on completing the 4th part :)
Bonus: After getting a few feedbacks, I thought to integrate the following tutorial with Voice Assistance. You can now continue with the tutorial & integrate it either with Google Assistant or Alexa. Click here for step-by-step instructions.
Bonus
for step-by-step instructions.
