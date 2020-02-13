Tech Enthusiast and Clouder. AWS 4x Certified. & I still watch One piece and spongebob squarepants
. Before starting, let's do a recap, in Part 1 we have connected the ESP32 MCU with AWS and able to publish Messages to IoT Core.
In the second part, we will turn ON/OFF the inbuilt led of ESP32 using AWS Device Shadow Service
Everything covered from scratch you won't face any difficulty understanding. In case of any clarification, drop me a note on LinkedIn. Feel free to explore them with ease, skip to the one which is relevant to you.
The following series split into four parts (refer below) with very simple and clear instructions to provision a home automation system to control house appliances through the web.
A device's shadow is a JSON document that is used to store and retrieve current state information for a device. The Device Shadow service maintains a shadow for each device you connect to AWS IoT. You can use the shadow to get and set the state of a device over MQTT or HTTP, regardless of whether the device is connected to the Internet. Each device's shadow is uniquely identified by the name of the corresponding thing. [Ref: AWS Documentation]
If you are unaware, go to
Part 1 of the series
.
/*********
Gourav Das
Complete project details at https://hackernoon.com/cloud-home-automation-series-part-2-use-aws-device-shadow-to-control-esp32-with-arduino-code-tq9a37aj
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.
*********/
#include <AWS_IOT.h>
#include <WiFi.h>
#include <ArduinoJson.h> //Download latest ArduinoJson 6 Version library only by Benoît Blanchon from Manage Libraries
AWS_IOT shadow;
#define ledPin 2 // LED Pin
char WIFI_SSID[]="Wifi-Name";
char WIFI_PASSWORD[]="Wifi_Password";
char HOST_ADDRESS[]="************-***.iot.us-east-1.amazonaws.com"; //AWS IoT Custom Endpoint Address
char CLIENT_ID[]= "ESP32";
char SHADOW_GET[]= "$aws/things/{Thingname}/shadow/get/accepted";
char SENT_GET[]= "$aws/things/{ThingName}/shadow/get";
char SHADOW_UPDATE[]= "$aws/things/{ThingName}/shadow/update";
int status = WL_IDLE_STATUS;
int msgReceived=0;
char payload[512];
char reportpayload[512];
char rcvdPayload[512];
void mySubCallBackHandler (char *topicName, int payloadLen, char *payLoad)
{
strncpy(rcvdPayload,payLoad,payloadLen);
rcvdPayload[payloadLen] = 0;
msgReceived = 1;
}
void updateShadow (int power)
{
sprintf(reportpayload,"{\"state\": {\"reported\": {\"power\": \"%d\"}}}",power);
delay(3000);
if(shadow.publish(SHADOW_UPDATE,reportpayload) == 0)
{
Serial.print("Publish Message:");
Serial.println(reportpayload);
}
else
{
Serial.println("Publish failed");
Serial.println(reportpayload);
}
}
void setup() {
Serial.begin(115200);
pinMode(ledPin, OUTPUT);
delay(2000);
while (status != WL_CONNECTED)
{
Serial.print("Attempting to connect to SSID: ");
Serial.println(WIFI_SSID);
status = WiFi.begin(WIFI_SSID, WIFI_PASSWORD); // Connect to WPA/WPA2 network. Change this line if using open or WEP network:
delay(5000);// wait 5 seconds for connection:
}
Serial.println("Connected to wifi");
if(shadow.connect(HOST_ADDRESS,CLIENT_ID)== 0) //Connect to AWS IoT COre
{
Serial.println("Connected to AWS");
delay(1000);
if(0==shadow.subscribe(SHADOW_GET,mySubCallBackHandler)) //Subscribe to Accepted GET Shadow Service
{
Serial.println("Subscribe Successfull");
}
else
{
Serial.println("Subscribe Failed, Check the Thing Name and Certificates");
while(1);
}
}
else
{
Serial.println("AWS connection failed, Check the HOST Address");
while(1);
}
delay(3000); /*Sent Empty string to fetch Shadow desired state*/
if(shadow.publish(SENT_GET,"{}") == 0)
{
Serial.print("Empty String Published\n");
}
else
{
Serial.println("Empty String Publish failed\n");
} /*Sent Empty string to fetch Shadow desired state*/
}
void loop() {
if(msgReceived == 1)
{
msgReceived = 0;
Serial.print("Received Message:");
Serial.println(rcvdPayload);
StaticJsonDocument<256> doc;
deserializeJson(doc, rcvdPayload);
if (doc.isNull()) { /* Test if parsing succeeds. */
Serial.println("parseObject() failed");
return;
} /* Test if parsing succeeds. */
int power = doc["state"]["desired"]["power"];
Serial.println(power);
if(power == 1)
digitalWrite(ledPin, HIGH);
else if(power == 0)
digitalWrite(ledPin, LOW);
updateShadow(power);
}
}
(Keep it as it is). In
CLIENT_ID[]= "ESP32"
put the AWS IoT Endpoint Address which you can retrieve from IoT Dashboard, settings(check sidebar). Next, we will replace
HOST_ADDRESS[]
in the code with the actual thing name (e.g. ESP32) we gave at the time of thing creation in Part 1 of the series. To check the
{ThingName}
, Click Here to go to AWS IoT Console, select Things under the
Thing Name
option from the Sidebar and check for the name as highlighted below.
Manage
Code Workflow
and
$aws/things/{ThingName}/shadow/update
[Do replace {ThingName} with the Thing name you provided in AWS]. Here we are using 1 as ON flag and 0 as OFF flag.
$aws/things/{ThingName}/shadow/get
publish the following msg in JSON format:
$aws/things/{ThingName}/shadow/update
{"state": {"desired": {"power": "1"}}}
to topic
{}
. By doing so it will switch ON the led. Now, repeat the same just replace 1 with 0 in JSON it will switch OFF the led.
$aws/things/{ThingName}/shadow/get
. In the next part, we will build Web client to interact with device shadow and switch on/off the led by using Node-RED by IBM.
Congratulations on completing the 2nd part :)
